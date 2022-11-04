Two kayakers rescued after falling out into Augusta Canal

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — A man and a woman were rescued from the Augusta Canal on Friday afternoon after reportedly falling out of their kayaks.

According to Augusta Fire Rescue, an emergency call for a water rescue of an overturned boat came in around 12:30 p.m.

A water rescue unit and fire engine responded to River Levee Trail moments later. The call came from a remote part of the trail that runs between the Savannah River and the Augusta Canal from Aqueduct Park to the 13th Street Bridge.

Once on scene, they found a single victim in the canal with an overturned kayak and coached him to the shoreline with the help of fellow kayakers in the area.

Once on the shore, the man stated that his wife had fallen out 30 minutes before. The fire crew was able to locate the man’s wife who had swam ashore after falling out and walked on foot to the Kayak Rental Station.

The other kayakers were able to help the man flip his kayak over and he decided to set out again in the kayak and finish the trip by paddling to the extraction point.

There were no injuries.

