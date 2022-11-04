Read full article on original website
In 1989, A Couple On A Date Witnessed An AbductionStill UnsolvedChattanooga, TN
USPS Suspends Service In TennesseeBryan DijkhuizenTennessee State
10 Things to Do in Chattanooga This November to Improve Your Mental HealthScott Ninneman @ Speaking BipolarChattanooga, TN
Harrison Bands Among 11 Georgia High School Units Traveling to Bands of America Regional ChampionshipsDeanLandHarrison, TN
This $6.9M Home in Ooltewah, TN Boasts over 11,000 sqft of Meticulously Designed Interiors and Equally Impressive Resort Style Exterior Spaces
The Home in Ooltewah offers a quality of construction, material, and design rarely found, now available for sale. This home located at 8012 Badia Ln, Ooltewah, Tennessee; offering 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with 11,439 square feet of living spaces. Call Don Ledford – Keller Williams Realty – (Phone: 423-504-5987) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Ooltewah.
Powerball Mania concludes with Big Winner in California and Smaller Prizes in Tennessee
Powerball mania is done for now with Tuesday’s announcement of a $2.04 billion jackpot winner in California. The Tennessee Lottery announced Tuesday afternoon that a $100,000 winning ticket was sold at the Stop & Go on Chancery Street in McMinnville. A $50,000 ticket was also sold at the Speedway...
WDEF
Fill The Boot drive returns this week
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A 68 year tradition resumes this week in Chattanooga. Firefighters are once again hitting area intersections for their Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) Fill The Boot CAMPAIGN. The Chattanooga Fire Department and Local 820 of the Chattanooga Fire Fighters Association will take donations from motorists or pedestrians...
WDEF
More To The Story with Staley: Softball Showdown
EAST RIDGE, Tennessee (WDEF) – Saturday morning at Camp Jordan. And the park is packed. With people from all over the place. Over 30 states to be exact. Here to play softball. For three days. On fields all across the city. Including Dalton, Georgia. The annual Scenic City Fall...
theutcecho.com
Chattanooga Strives To End Homelessness
People from the UTC and wider Chattanooga area gathered at UTC this past week at a community forum to discuss the problem with homelessness in Chattanooga. Professionals in areas such as social work, data analytics, community development, healthcare, government work and public health assembled on Friday, Nov. 3. Their objective was to brainstorm and collaborate on how each of them can use their expertise to work toward solving the problems that individuals face by experiencing homelessness.
treksplorer.com
Where to Stay in Chattanooga, Tennessee: The Best Hotels & Areas
Loaded with historic landmarks and natural beauty, Chattanooga is one of Tennessee’s coolest urban travel destinations. And whether you’re traveling with kids, solo, or for a romantic getaway, there’s a perfect choice for where to stay in Chattanooga, TN. Although it’s only a medium-sized city, Chattanooga teems...
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests Oct. 31-Nov. 6
PROBATIONARY CAPIAS (POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA) Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) ALIAS CAPIAS (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CAN. FORFEITURE CAPIAS (DRIVING ON REVOKED 2ND) BARBEREE, JUSTIN DWAYNE. 401 WOOD CREEK DR ROSSVILLE, 30741. Age at Arrest: 31 years old. Arresting Agency: East Ridge. ALIAS CAPIAS (FORGERY) POSSESSION...
american-rails.com
Tennessee Christmas Train Rides (2022)
Tennessee has held a long history with the iron horse, dating back to the Nashville & Chattanooga, which first entered service on February 11, 1854. This system later became the modern Nashville, Chattanooga & St. Louis, the state's most well-known railroad along with the Louisville & Nashville. At its peak,...
WDEF
WRWOS: Construction Career Academy
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – “You want the paper ring to face down so you put that on like that.”. Gerald Harris: “I think for the community and the students, this school this partnership with Hamilton County, Chattanooga State, Associated General Contractors and all the other various partners with the statement with the uh with the county, has come together with this brand new idea to provide some opportunities for kids in the construction field.”
WDEF
Stocking Full of Love campaign underway in Catoosa County
RINGGOLD, Georgia (WDEF) – The 2022 Stocking Full of Love program is underway in Catoosa County. The program, sponsored by the Sheriff’s Office, provides toys for needy children in the county. They’ve been doing it for more than three decades, now. Last year, they helped 1,100 children...
East Tennessean
Scenic spotlight: Blue Hole
With the cold weather rolling over the hills of Johnson City, many of the beautiful nearby waterfalls will go with little to no visitors until warmth takes another visit to Northeast Tennessee. Destinations such as Blue Hole Falls often go unnoticed during large cold spells, leaving the rich, cold waters flowing through the surrounding mountains in complete solitude. Sitting at just a short 30-minute drive from ETSU’s campus, Blue Hole Falls resides in Manchester, Tennessee, and remains one of the largest waterfall destinations in the Johnson City area.
freightwaves.com
Chattanooga poised to be major logistics hub
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Scenic City is evolving rapidly and the logistics industry is a major player in its growth story. That was the message this week when Weston Wamp, the mayor of Hamilton County, Tennessee, sat down with FreightWaves founder and CEO Craig Fuller during the Future of Freight Festival.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Food City breaks ground on new 'state-of-the-art supermarket' in Tennessee
Abingdon, Virginia-based Food City broke ground on Wednesday on a new location at 514 Main Street in Kimball, Tennessee. The 49,000-square-foot supermarket is expected to open late summer, Food City said. “We are excited to be joining the Kimball retail community,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and CEO,...
Almost $150,000 worth of items stolen from Bartow County construction site, deputies say
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies with the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the reported theft of over $140,000 worth of items stolen from a construction site in Adairsville. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Deputies were called to a construction site in the...
WDEF
Bass Fishing Team Collects Toys for Forgotten Child Fund
HIXSON, Tenn. (WDEF)- The beginning of the Christmas season means it’s time for a lot of giving.A group of students from Sale Creek High School showed their Christmas spirit in a big way at Chester Frost Park on Sunday afternoon. The national champion Sale Creek High School Bass Fishing...
WDEF
Armed robbery of Middle Valley business
MIDDLE VALLEY, Tennessee (WDEF) – Hamilton County investigators are working an armed robbery case from the Middle Valley area this morning. It happened at A-Affordable Fence Company on Hixson Pike near Chester Frost Park at around 11:15 AM. No one was hurt in the robbery. That is all the...
WTVC
2 teens shot in Chattanooga Sunday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Two teenagers are recovering after they were shot in Chattanooga Sunday night, according to Chattanooga Police. A little after 7 p.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired at the 200 block of West 38th Street. Officers found no victims at the scene. A little while...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Police Briefs for November 7
The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 22-015233- 3725 Fountain Avenue- Vandalism- The caller advised a glass door was found broken. On scene the front door to the business office was found vandalized. The building was checked and appeared to have not been entered. The property responsible was contacted and responded. There are no suspects and no video of the incident.
WDEF
Chatt State recognizes ‘National First Generation College Student Day’
Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – It is National First Generation College Student Day and nearly one in four Chattanooga State Community College students identify as the first in their family to attend college. Tuesday afternoon Chatt State offered a celebration of their First Gen students. Amanda Jordan with Chatt State...
WTVCFOX
Man hits two police cars, leads authorities on chase from Catoosa County to Chattanooga
CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE:. An arrest report we obtained from East Ridge Police identifies the man as Mitchell Frady. The report says the man told officers after his capture he was trying to cross the Georgia-Tennessee state line to evade the officers chasing him in Catoosa County. He...
