Rossville, GA

luxury-houses.net

This $6.9M Home in Ooltewah, TN Boasts over 11,000 sqft of Meticulously Designed Interiors and Equally Impressive Resort Style Exterior Spaces

The Home in Ooltewah offers a quality of construction, material, and design rarely found, now available for sale. This home located at 8012 Badia Ln, Ooltewah, Tennessee; offering 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with 11,439 square feet of living spaces. Call Don Ledford – Keller Williams Realty – (Phone: 423-504-5987) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Ooltewah.
OOLTEWAH, TN
WDEF

Fill The Boot drive returns this week

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A 68 year tradition resumes this week in Chattanooga. Firefighters are once again hitting area intersections for their Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) Fill The Boot CAMPAIGN. The Chattanooga Fire Department and Local 820 of the Chattanooga Fire Fighters Association will take donations from motorists or pedestrians...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

More To The Story with Staley: Softball Showdown

EAST RIDGE, Tennessee (WDEF) – Saturday morning at Camp Jordan. And the park is packed. With people from all over the place. Over 30 states to be exact. Here to play softball. For three days. On fields all across the city. Including Dalton, Georgia. The annual Scenic City Fall...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
theutcecho.com

Chattanooga Strives To End Homelessness

People from the UTC and wider Chattanooga area gathered at UTC this past week at a community forum to discuss the problem with homelessness in Chattanooga. Professionals in areas such as social work, data analytics, community development, healthcare, government work and public health assembled on Friday, Nov. 3. Their objective was to brainstorm and collaborate on how each of them can use their expertise to work toward solving the problems that individuals face by experiencing homelessness.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
treksplorer.com

Where to Stay in Chattanooga, Tennessee: The Best Hotels & Areas

Loaded with historic landmarks and natural beauty, Chattanooga is one of Tennessee’s coolest urban travel destinations. And whether you’re traveling with kids, solo, or for a romantic getaway, there’s a perfect choice for where to stay in Chattanooga, TN. Although it’s only a medium-sized city, Chattanooga teems...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

ERPD Arrests Oct. 31-Nov. 6

PROBATIONARY CAPIAS (POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA) Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) ALIAS CAPIAS (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CAN. FORFEITURE CAPIAS (DRIVING ON REVOKED 2ND) BARBEREE, JUSTIN DWAYNE. 401 WOOD CREEK DR ROSSVILLE, 30741. Age at Arrest: 31 years old. Arresting Agency: East Ridge. ALIAS CAPIAS (FORGERY) POSSESSION...
EAST RIDGE, TN
american-rails.com

Tennessee Christmas Train Rides (2022)

Tennessee has held a long history with the iron horse, dating back to the Nashville & Chattanooga, which first entered service on February 11, 1854. This system later became the modern Nashville, Chattanooga & St. Louis, the state's most well-known railroad along with the Louisville & Nashville. At its peak,...
TENNESSEE STATE
WDEF

WRWOS: Construction Career Academy

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – “You want the paper ring to face down so you put that on like that.”. Gerald Harris: “I think for the community and the students, this school this partnership with Hamilton County, Chattanooga State, Associated General Contractors and all the other various partners with the statement with the uh with the county, has come together with this brand new idea to provide some opportunities for kids in the construction field.”
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Stocking Full of Love campaign underway in Catoosa County

RINGGOLD, Georgia (WDEF) – The 2022 Stocking Full of Love program is underway in Catoosa County. The program, sponsored by the Sheriff’s Office, provides toys for needy children in the county. They’ve been doing it for more than three decades, now. Last year, they helped 1,100 children...
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA
East Tennessean

Scenic spotlight: Blue Hole

With the cold weather rolling over the hills of Johnson City, many of the beautiful nearby waterfalls will go with little to no visitors until warmth takes another visit to Northeast Tennessee. Destinations such as Blue Hole Falls often go unnoticed during large cold spells, leaving the rich, cold waters flowing through the surrounding mountains in complete solitude. Sitting at just a short 30-minute drive from ETSU’s campus, Blue Hole Falls resides in Manchester, Tennessee, and remains one of the largest waterfall destinations in the Johnson City area.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
freightwaves.com

Chattanooga poised to be major logistics hub

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Scenic City is evolving rapidly and the logistics industry is a major player in its growth story. That was the message this week when Weston Wamp, the mayor of Hamilton County, Tennessee, sat down with FreightWaves founder and CEO Craig Fuller during the Future of Freight Festival.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Food City breaks ground on new 'state-of-the-art supermarket' in Tennessee

Abingdon, Virginia-based Food City broke ground on Wednesday on a new location at 514 Main Street in Kimball, Tennessee. The 49,000-square-foot supermarket is expected to open late summer, Food City said. “We are excited to be joining the Kimball retail community,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and CEO,...
KIMBALL, TN
WDEF

Bass Fishing Team Collects Toys for Forgotten Child Fund

HIXSON, Tenn. (WDEF)- The beginning of the Christmas season means it’s time for a lot of giving.A group of students from Sale Creek High School showed their Christmas spirit in a big way at Chester Frost Park on Sunday afternoon. The national champion Sale Creek High School Bass Fishing...
SALE CREEK, TN
WDEF

Armed robbery of Middle Valley business

MIDDLE VALLEY, Tennessee (WDEF) – Hamilton County investigators are working an armed robbery case from the Middle Valley area this morning. It happened at A-Affordable Fence Company on Hixson Pike near Chester Frost Park at around 11:15 AM. No one was hurt in the robbery. That is all the...
MIDDLE VALLEY, TN
WTVC

2 teens shot in Chattanooga Sunday night

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Two teenagers are recovering after they were shot in Chattanooga Sunday night, according to Chattanooga Police. A little after 7 p.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired at the 200 block of West 38th Street. Officers found no victims at the scene. A little while...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Police Briefs for November 7

The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 22-015233- 3725 Fountain Avenue- Vandalism- The caller advised a glass door was found broken. On scene the front door to the business office was found vandalized. The building was checked and appeared to have not been entered. The property responsible was contacted and responded. There are no suspects and no video of the incident.
EAST RIDGE, TN

