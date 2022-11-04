Kalamazoo City Clerk’s office locations will be open Saturday for voter registration and absentee balloting

Read full article on original website
Unionized nurses at Ascension Borgess Hospital to hold informational picket Saturday morning
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – In anticipation of the expiration of their contract this Friday at midnight, unionized nurses at Ascension Borgess Hospital plan to hold an informational picket Saturday morning outside the hospital. According to the Michigan Nurses Association, the nurses are calling for “a fair contract that...
Suspect wanted on an outstanding warrant leads police on late night chase, still at large
PAVILION TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – There were no injuries, but a suspect is still at large after a police chase through several townships and the City of Kalamazoo late Monday. Around 10:00 p.m., Kalamazoo County Sheriff Deputies located a wanted felon in Pavilion Estates Trailer Park. The suspect,...
Man in hospital with multiple skull fractures after Battle Creek assault
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Battle Creek Police are investigating an assault where a 66-year-old man suffered multiple skull fractures, a possible fractured jaw, and a brain injury requiring surgery on Saturday, November 5. Police responded to a call around 7 a.m. at 209 East Michigan Avenue to...
Plainwell apartment fire claims life of elderly woman
PLAINWELL, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Plainwell Department of Public Safety is investigating after an elderly woman was found dead following an apartment fire Saturday, November 5. Crews were called to North Main Street around 11:15 p.m. for reports of smoke coming from an apartment building. Firefighters were able...
No injuries from early morning structure fire in Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Battle Creek Fire Department is reporting no injuries from an early morning structure fire that happened on Sunday, November 6. The fire department responded to 99 Illinois Street around 3:49 a.m. and found that the fire had started on the outside of the home and had extended into the first and second-floor walls.
