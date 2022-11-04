Read full article on original website
KMOV
Pacific man, 72, killed in St. Louis County crash
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) -A 72-year-old man from Pacific was killed in a Monday afternoon crash. The crash occurred shortly before 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Telegraph Road and Camborne Drive in St. Louis County. Police said their initial investigation has led them to believe a GMC Sierra was going northbound on Telegraph Road when it was hit by a Ford F-250 that was headed southbound on Telegraph Road.
1 dead, 2 others injured in head-on collision on I-64 near Lake St. Louis Tuesday night
LAKE ST LOUIS, Mo. — Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) Troop C is investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 64 Tuesday night near Lake St. Louis. As of 7:45, the roadway was now completely closed with all lanes blocked. It happened between Hawkridge Trail and Winghaven Boulevard on I-64...
myleaderpaper.com
Fenton woman dies after being struck by car in Cedar Hill
Amanda L. Oberfeld, 39, of Fenton died Nov. 5, after being struck by a car while walking on Hwy. 30 just west of Wolf Road in Cedar Hill, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 10:24 p.m., Craig E. Mataya, 63, of Dittmer was driving west in a 1998 Honda...
mymoinfo.com
Hillsboro woman injured in a single-car crash
A Hillsboro woman was injured in a single-car accident on Route Y west of Russell Road on Sunday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 69-year-old Linda Davis was driving a 2012 Ford Fusion east on Y and traveled off the road, and struck a tree. She was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with moderate injuries. The accident took place a little before 10 o’clock Sunday morning.
mymoinfo.com
Sunday chain reaction accident on I-55 in Festus
A chain reaction accident near Festus sent a Bonne Terre man to the hospital yesterday morning. The Highway Patrol reports that a GMC Sierra driven by 52-year-old Michael Smith of DeSoto was traveling northbound on I-55 near Highway A when he failed to brake due to traffic congestion, and he struck the right side of a vehicle driven by 18-year-old Savannah Hassmeyer of Bonne Terre, she, in turn, struck the vehicle in front of her, which struck the vehicle in front, and so on. In all, 5 vehicles were involved in the accident. Hassmeyers’ passenger, 44-year-old Andrew Hassmeyer, also of Bonne Terre, was taken to Mercy Hospital South with moderate injuries. The accident happened at 11:30 on Sunday morning.
Pedestrians killed in separate incidents over weekend
ST. LOUIS - Two pedestrians were killed this weekend in separate incidents.
Fenton woman hit, killed by car in Jefferson County Saturday
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A 39-year-old woman from Fenton died Saturday night after being struck by a car in Jefferson County. A Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report said 39-year-old Amanda Oberfeld was crossing the street on Highway 30, west of Wolf Street just before 10:30 Saturday night when she was struck by a 1998 Honda Accord traveling westbound.
kfmo.com
Sunday 5 Vehicle Wreck
(Jefferson County, MO) A Bonne Terre man, 44 year old Andrew J. Hasemeier, is recovering from moderate injuries after a 5 vehicle wreck Sunday morning in Jefferson County. Highway Patrol reports show the accident took place at 11:30 as the vehicles were all headed north, in the left lane, on Interstate 55, north of Route A. The 1st vehicle, driven by 52 year old Michael T. Smith of Desoto, struck the 2nd vehicle, an SUV driven by 18 year old Savanna L Hasemeier, also of Bonne Terre. It crashed into the 3rd vehicle, a pick up, driven by 39 year old Nicholas W. King of Festus. It crashed into the 4th vehicle, driven by 41 year old Michael M. Berkley, of Alton, Illinois which hit the rear of the 5th vehicle, an SUV, driven by 39 year old Jason W. Meyer, of Centralia, Illinois. Andrew Hassemeier was taken to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis. All of those involved in the accident were wearing their seat belts at the time of the wreck.
St. Louis police say driver left scene of deadly crash Saturday night
ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating a two-car crash that resulted in the death of two people driving on North Kingshighway Boulevard Saturday night. It happened at about 9:45 p.m. when a 2016 Dodge Charger was traveling northbound on North Kingshighway at high speed when it “T-Boned” a 2000 Honda Accord with two people inside.
KYTV
Bourbon man dies in car crash in Phelps County
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), James Hendricks, 50, of Bourbon, MO died in a car crash at eastbound I-44 near mile marker 197.2 near St. James at around 3:45 p.m. on Sunday. MSHP said the crash occurred when the vehicle in front of...
Two killed in hit-and-run Saturday night
A hit-and-run driver killed two people in a crash Saturday night in north St. Louis.
myleaderpaper.com
Fire destroys De Soto home
A home in the 300 block of East Kingston Street in De Soto recently was destroyed by fire, De Soto Fire Department Chief James Maupin said. He said De Soto Fire got a call at about 8 p.m. Nov. 2 that did not indicate a house was on fire but directed firefighters to check for a possible one in the area where the home is located. It took about seven minutes for firefighters to locate the house, which was fully involved in flames.
79-year-old man dies in Jefferson County crash
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – A 79-year-old man died Friday morning in a Jefferson County crash while trying to merge onto a highway. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports James Maulding, 79, of St. Louis, died in the crash. Next of kin has been notified. Investigators say Maulding attempted to...
myleaderpaper.com
Teen hurt in crash southwest of Festus
A Festus teenage boy was injured this morning, Nov. 4, in an accident on Carron Road north of Evergreen Lane southwest of Festus, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 6:43 a.m., the 17-year-old was driving south in a 2011 Nissan Frontier when he ran partially off the right side of the road, where the pickup struck a tree and overturned, the report said.
kjluradio.com
Fire at Crawford County salvage yard burns hundreds of vehicles
Numerous fire departments respond to a large fire Friday in Crawford County. The fire was located at I-44 Auto Salvage between Leasburg and Bourbon. One structure, tractor trailers, busses, and almost 200 cars burned in the fire, as well as hundred of tires and auto parts. Fire departments stretching all...
kfmo.com
Farmington Driver Injured in Butler County
(Butler County, MO) A man from Farmington, 50 year old Fred J. Leeper Jr., is seriously injured after a Saturday traffic accident in Butler County. According to Highway Patrol Reports Leeper was driving a pick up east on Highway 60, 4 miles east of Poplar Bluff, when it ran off the road and crashed into a tree. Leeper, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center at Poplar Bluff.
Human remains found Friday near Sullivan, Missouri
WEST SULLIVAN, Mo. — Skeletal human remains were found Friday in West Sullivan, Missouri. A Facebook post made by the Crawford County Sheriff's Office said the department received a call Friday that possible human remains had been found in the 4100 block of North Service Road W in West Sullivan.
Man killed overnight in south St. Louis
A deadly shooting took place overnight in south St. Louis.
Semi crashes, spills flammable substance all over I-44 eastbound in Eureka Saturday morning
EUREKA, Mo. — A semi crashed just before 5 a.m. Saturday resulted in an hours-long closure of Interstate 44 eastbound at Lewis Road in Eureka. According to Eureka Fire Department Assistant Chief Scott Barthelmass and Deputy Fire Chief William Stamberger, a semi-truck hauling a type of solvent overturned on Interstate 44 causing barrels of the solvent to break open and spill on the interstate.
myleaderpaper.com
Gas stolen from two Eureka company’s pickups
Eureka Police are investigating the theft of gas from two pickups that belong to Fastenal Fulfillment Center. It looked like someone drilled holes in the gas tanks of the 2022 Dodge Ram 1500 and 2018 Dodge Ram 1500 to steal the gas, which was valued at about $100 worth, police reported.
