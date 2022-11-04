ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethton, TN

Elizabethton Kiwanis Club brings back pancake breakfast

By Emily Hibbitts
WJHL
WJHL
 4 days ago

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — For the first time since 2019, the Elizabethton Kiwanis Club’s Pancake Breakfast will take place on Saturday.

Organizer Richard Barker said the breakfast is the club’s biggest fundraiser of the year and helps fund its various community efforts.

“It’s great. This is a social event and people come every year and look forward to it,” Barker said. “And some people come and sit and visit for an hour, which is great because we enjoy having them here.”

The pancake breakfast will be held on Saturday from 7-10 a.m at the First United Methodist Church in Elizabethton. The price is $7 per person.

WJHL

WJHL

