whdh.com
Acton police seize suspect vehicle in hit-and-run that left 13-year-old in a coma
ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Acton police located and seized a vehicle Monday that they believe was involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a 13-year-old in a coma, Police Chief Richard Burrows said. The vehicle of interest was identified after reviewing surveillance video from a nearby business. Cesar Soto had...
bpdnews.com
Officers Arrest Two Suspect After a Traffic Stop in Dorchester
At about 10:37 PM, on Friday, November 4, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, along with the Massachusetts State Police, made an onsite arrest in the area of 200 Quincy Street in Dorchester when they observed a motor vehicle traveling on Columbia Road without a valid inspection sticker and no rear brake light.
whdh.com
‘He put our lives at risk’: Pregnant woman recalls being sideswiped by wrong-way driver who caused head-on crash
AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - An expectant mother was among the drivers who narrowly avoided tragedy Friday night when a wrong-way driver who was caught on camera sped the wrong way down Interstate 290 in Worcester before slamming head-on into an SUV in Auburn. Danilys Medina told 7NEWS her daughter’s sedan...
whdh.com
Lynn Fire: 1 person unaccounted for after house fire on Circuit Ave
LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials in Lynn say a person was unaccounted for after an early morning house fire forced residents, including two children, to escape. A multistory home on Circuit Avenue remained an active scene Tuesday, hours after Lynn Fire crews were able to put out a massive blaze that started sometime around 4 a.m.
Driver in deadly Taunton crash held without bail
A Medford man accused of causing a deadly crash in Taunton faced a judge Tuesday morning.
Young child dies in Lynn house fire
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, officials said. A young child died in an early morning fire that engulfed a Lynn home Tuesday, according to officials. “Our hearts go out to this child’s loved ones,” Lynn Fire Chief Stephen Archer said in a statement. “On behalf of the Lynn Fire Department and the City of Lynn, I want to express our deepest condolences to the family. This is a terrible loss for them and the community.”
whdh.com
Man arrested in connection with Dorchester shooting as city leaders boost police presence
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston police announced an arrest Monday in connection with one of several shootings in the city Sunday night. Aquan Hudson, 24, of Brockton was arrested on charges of armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and unlawful possession of a firearm, according to police.
bpdnews.com
Suspect in Custody After BPD Officers Recover Loaded Firearm Following Brief Foot Pursuit in Roxbury
At about 9:41 PM on Sunday November 6, 2022, officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) arrested Kevin Johnson, 37, of Chelsea on firearm related charges after responding to a call for a disturbance in the area of 51 Brunswick Street in Dorchester. During the incident, the suspect was seen displaying a firearm during a verbal dispute in front of the residence. Upon seeing the officers arriving on scene, the suspect immediately fled on foot while clutching at the waistband area of his pants. The officers exited their marked cruiser and pursued the suspect on foot at which time they observed him enter a nearby residence. The officers followed the suspect inside where they attempted to perform a pat frisk which indicated the presence of a firearm, leading to a brief struggle as the suspect began to violently resist. As the officers placed the suspect in custody, they were able to safely recover a loaded .40 Smith & Wesson SD40VE handgun from the suspect’s pants.
whdh.com
Driver fleeing police facing manslaughter charge after deadly crash in Taunton
TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man who was fleeing from police when he caused a crash in Taunton that left a woman dead has been charged with manslaughter and other charges, police said Monday night. State troopers were trying to stop a car in Middleborough being driven by Hector Bannister-Sanchez,...
whdh.com
Car crashes into Stop & Shop in Swampscott
SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - Police and fire crews responded to the Stop & Shop in Swampscott on Monday after a driver crashed into a Stop & Shop. The car left a hole in the building on 450 Paradise St., and crews remain on the scene. The area was blocked off,...
whdh.com
Driver arrested on OUI charge and more after crash that injured State trooper in Randolph
RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts State Police trooper is expected to recover after being rear-ended by a drunk driver in Randolph, according to officials. An MSP spokesperson said it was 7:18 p.m. on Sunday when the trooper’s vehicle was struck on Route 93 north, between Routes 28 and 24. At the time, the cruiser had been in the roadway’s breakdown lane, conducting a stop on an unregistered sedan that was slated to be towed.
whdh.com
State trooper recovering after crash in Randolph
RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts State Police trooper is expected to recover after a crash involved their cruiser in Randolph on Sunday. State Police said the trooper was conscious and alert after the crash occurred on Route 93 north, between Routes 28 and 24. What led up to the...
whdh.com
Community members remember victim of deadly Mattapan shooting, decry spike in violence
BOSTON (WHDH) - Friends of Edwin Pizarro, of Mattapan, who police identified as the victim of a deadly double shooting in the neighborhood Sunday night mourned him on Monday as community leaders spoke out against a recent uptick in gun violence in the city. “Just terrible, terrible day,” a friend...
whdh.com
Man in court after fatally injuring a woman by crashing into her car
TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver who police said was responsible for a runaway wreck in Taunton was arraigned in district court Tuesday. 34-year-old Hector Fernando Bannister-Sanchez is accused of crashing his SUV into another car, resulting in fatal injuries to the 54-year-old woman who had been driving the car. He faces a number of charges including manslaughter.
whdh.com
Reported stabbing in Winthrop under investigation after victim hospitalized
WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - A stabbing in Winthrop left at least one person wounded Sunday night, according to officials. Police Chief Terence Delehanty said officers were called o Shirley Street between Crystal Cove Street and Moore Street around at 8 p.m. to find a man with a stab wound. The...
whdh.com
Raynham man dies of gunshot wound in homicide, police say
TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police said they are investigating a homicide in Taunton Sunday night. At 1:38 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a 911 call of a man who was bleeding and in need of an ambulance. When responders arrived to the corner of Mason and Myrtle Streets, they found 38-year-old Ross Copeland of Raynham suffering with a gunshot wound.
whdh.com
Police investigating deadly NH tractor-trailer crash
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Manchester, New Hampshire police are investigating an early-morning tractor-trailer crash that left the driver dead. Officers responding to a reported single-vehicle crash in the area of 2604 Brown Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Monday found a tractor-trailer that had left the roadway in the area of 2604 Brown Ave. and struck a tree, according to police.
whdh.com
Boston Police and community leaders seek public’s help to stop violence following weekend violence, shooting at playground
BOSTON (WHDH) - More shots were fired in Boston Monday morning, following a night of violent crime that left five people wounded and one dead. Police were investigating near a playground in Mattapan around 6 a.m., where neighbors told 7NEWS they heard six loud bangs. Officials said no one was...
whdh.com
Police block off area after stabbing in Winthrop
WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - There were reports of a stabbing in Winthrop Sunday night. Police have blocked off part of the road with tape and an ambulance was called. No additional information has been released. This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.
whdh.com
Police and community leaders seek public’s help to stop violence
More shots fired in Boston. This time near a playground in Mattapan around 6 o’clock in the morning. Neighbors telling 7NEWS they heard six loud bangs. Police say no one was hurt, but this follows a number of violent incidents across the city over the weekend. Boston Police Commissioner...
