At about 9:41 PM on Sunday November 6, 2022, officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) arrested Kevin Johnson, 37, of Chelsea on firearm related charges after responding to a call for a disturbance in the area of 51 Brunswick Street in Dorchester. During the incident, the suspect was seen displaying a firearm during a verbal dispute in front of the residence. Upon seeing the officers arriving on scene, the suspect immediately fled on foot while clutching at the waistband area of his pants. The officers exited their marked cruiser and pursued the suspect on foot at which time they observed him enter a nearby residence. The officers followed the suspect inside where they attempted to perform a pat frisk which indicated the presence of a firearm, leading to a brief struggle as the suspect began to violently resist. As the officers placed the suspect in custody, they were able to safely recover a loaded .40 Smith & Wesson SD40VE handgun from the suspect’s pants.

BOSTON, MA ・ 13 HOURS AGO