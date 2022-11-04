ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swampscott, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bpdnews.com

Officers Arrest Two Suspect After a Traffic Stop in Dorchester

At about 10:37 PM, on Friday, November 4, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, along with the Massachusetts State Police, made an onsite arrest in the area of 200 Quincy Street in Dorchester when they observed a motor vehicle traveling on Columbia Road without a valid inspection sticker and no rear brake light.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Lynn Fire: 1 person unaccounted for after house fire on Circuit Ave

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials in Lynn say a person was unaccounted for after an early morning house fire forced residents, including two children, to escape. A multistory home on Circuit Avenue remained an active scene Tuesday, hours after Lynn Fire crews were able to put out a massive blaze that started sometime around 4 a.m.
LYNN, MA
Boston

Young child dies in Lynn house fire

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, officials said. A young child died in an early morning fire that engulfed a Lynn home Tuesday, according to officials. “Our hearts go out to this child’s loved ones,” Lynn Fire Chief Stephen Archer said in a statement. “On behalf of the Lynn Fire Department and the City of Lynn, I want to express our deepest condolences to the family. This is a terrible loss for them and the community.”
LYNN, MA
bpdnews.com

Suspect in Custody After BPD Officers Recover Loaded Firearm Following Brief Foot Pursuit in Roxbury

At about 9:41 PM on Sunday November 6, 2022, officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) arrested Kevin Johnson, 37, of Chelsea on firearm related charges after responding to a call for a disturbance in the area of 51 Brunswick Street in Dorchester. During the incident, the suspect was seen displaying a firearm during a verbal dispute in front of the residence. Upon seeing the officers arriving on scene, the suspect immediately fled on foot while clutching at the waistband area of his pants. The officers exited their marked cruiser and pursued the suspect on foot at which time they observed him enter a nearby residence. The officers followed the suspect inside where they attempted to perform a pat frisk which indicated the presence of a firearm, leading to a brief struggle as the suspect began to violently resist. As the officers placed the suspect in custody, they were able to safely recover a loaded .40 Smith & Wesson SD40VE handgun from the suspect’s pants.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Car crashes into Stop & Shop in Swampscott

SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - Police and fire crews responded to the Stop & Shop in Swampscott on Monday after a driver crashed into a Stop & Shop. The car left a hole in the building on 450 Paradise St., and crews remain on the scene. The area was blocked off,...
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
whdh.com

Driver arrested on OUI charge and more after crash that injured State trooper in Randolph

RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts State Police trooper is expected to recover after being rear-ended by a drunk driver in Randolph, according to officials. An MSP spokesperson said it was 7:18 p.m. on Sunday when the trooper’s vehicle was struck on Route 93 north, between Routes 28 and 24. At the time, the cruiser had been in the roadway’s breakdown lane, conducting a stop on an unregistered sedan that was slated to be towed.
RANDOLPH, MA
whdh.com

State trooper recovering after crash in Randolph

RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts State Police trooper is expected to recover after a crash involved their cruiser in Randolph on Sunday. State Police said the trooper was conscious and alert after the crash occurred on Route 93 north, between Routes 28 and 24. What led up to the...
RANDOLPH, MA
whdh.com

Man in court after fatally injuring a woman by crashing into her car

TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver who police said was responsible for a runaway wreck in Taunton was arraigned in district court Tuesday. 34-year-old Hector Fernando Bannister-Sanchez is accused of crashing his SUV into another car, resulting in fatal injuries to the 54-year-old woman who had been driving the car. He faces a number of charges including manslaughter.
TAUNTON, MA
whdh.com

Raynham man dies of gunshot wound in homicide, police say

TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police said they are investigating a homicide in Taunton Sunday night. At 1:38 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a 911 call of a man who was bleeding and in need of an ambulance. When responders arrived to the corner of Mason and Myrtle Streets, they found 38-year-old Ross Copeland of Raynham suffering with a gunshot wound.
TAUNTON, MA
whdh.com

Police investigating deadly NH tractor-trailer crash

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Manchester, New Hampshire police are investigating an early-morning tractor-trailer crash that left the driver dead. Officers responding to a reported single-vehicle crash in the area of 2604 Brown Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Monday found a tractor-trailer that had left the roadway in the area of 2604 Brown Ave. and struck a tree, according to police.
MANCHESTER, NH
whdh.com

Police block off area after stabbing in Winthrop

WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - There were reports of a stabbing in Winthrop Sunday night. Police have blocked off part of the road with tape and an ambulance was called. No additional information has been released. This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.
WINTHROP, MA
whdh.com

Police and community leaders seek public’s help to stop violence

More shots fired in Boston. This time near a playground in Mattapan around 6 o’clock in the morning. Neighbors telling 7NEWS they heard six loud bangs. Police say no one was hurt, but this follows a number of violent incidents across the city over the weekend. Boston Police Commissioner...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy