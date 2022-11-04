Jackson (hamstring) reverted to the Ravens' practice squad Tuesday, per the NFL's Transaction Log. Jackson was elevated to Baltimore's active roster prior to Monday night's win over the Saints, and he caught one of two targets for 16 yards across 11 offensive snaps played in the contest. However, the 35-year-old suffered a minor soft-tissue injury during the game, leaving his Week 11 availability against the Panthers in question. Since the Ravens have a Week 10 bye, Jackson will seemingly spend the next week and a half recovering and getting familiar with the team's playbook. With fellow wide receiver Rashod Bateman set to miss the remainder of the 2022-23 season due to a foot injury, the veteran will likely receive another promotion to Baltimore's 53-man roster sooner rather than later.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 6 HOURS AGO