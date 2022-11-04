DETROIT -- Last year, Amon-Ra St. Brown was the steal of the NFL draft. This year, Kerby Joseph is trending toward putting himself in that discussion too. The Detroit Lions’ rookie safety has been a smash hit since entering the lineup in Week 4, including forcing fumbles in each of his last two games. Then he broke through in a big way on Sunday, picking off Aaron Rodgers twice -- including once in the end zone -- and breaking up a third-down bomb that might have been headed for the end zone too.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO