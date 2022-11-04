Read full article on original website
Ask Kyle: What is the future of D’Andre Swift in Detroit?
ALLEN PARK -- Every head coach that comes through Detroit says he wants to run the football. But since Barry Sanders, none of them has done it. Not until Dan Campbell, whose running game ranks ninth in yards per game and seventh in yards per carry as the season approaches the halfway point on Sunday in Chicago.
Ex-Michigan State RB now leads NFL in fourth-quarter touchdowns
A week after the NFL naming him Offensive Rookie of the Month (October), Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III leads the league in a pretty unique stat. The ex-Michigan State standout currently leads the NFL in fourth-quarter touchdowns with six. Two of those came during the Seahawks’ 31-21 victory...
3 things we learned: Lions CB Jerry Jacobs is back, baby
DETROIT -- The Lions killed their league-worst losing streak with a 15-9 win on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. Here are three things we learned in their first victory since Week 2. Jerry Jacobs is back, baby. He was one of the best stories of last season, when he...
Rookie defenders deliver blow to Aaron Rodgers, and credibility to Lions rebuild
DETROIT -- They were allowing the worst completion percentage in the league. And the most passing yards in the league. And the highest quarterback rating in the league. Analytics more your bag? Hey, they had the worst DVOA too. Any way you want to measure a pass defense, by analytics...
Malcolm Rodriguez undergoing tests on elbow, Kerby Joseph in concussion protocol
ALLEN PARK -- Dan Campbell went home on Sunday, cracked open a beer and kicked up his feet to relax. Then he saw that Bears quarterback Justin Fields ran for 178 yards, an NFL record for a quarterback, and, well, not much relaxing was had. Injuries to two of his...
Halftime analysis: 2 Lions rookies pick off passes for first time since 1952
DETROIT -- The Lions have lost five straight games. They’ve fired a coach. They’ve shipped their leading receiver across the division to the Minnesota Vikings. This season is bleak no matter how you want to measure it. But in recent weeks, the young core of the defense is...
Indianapolis Colts fire head coach Frank Reich after disastrous offensive performance
Another one bites the dust. The Indianapolis Colts announced Monday that they have parted ways with head coach Frank Reich. Reich, who was in his fifth season with the Colts, was fired after a 3-5-1 start. Overall, he was 40-33-1 and made the playoffs twice, losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional in 2018 and the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wild Card in 2020.
Aidan Hutchinson just the second Lions rookie lineman to pick off pass since 1951
DETROIT -- Aidan Hutchinson set a Michigan record for sacks in a season. He won the Ted Hendricks Award as the best defensive end in the country, and the Lombardi Award as the best lineman in the country. He was runner-up for the Heisman Trophy, and was named a unanimous All-American.
The Lions just might have a good one in standout rookie safety Kerby Joseph
DETROIT -- Last year, Amon-Ra St. Brown was the steal of the NFL draft. This year, Kerby Joseph is trending toward putting himself in that discussion too. The Detroit Lions’ rookie safety has been a smash hit since entering the lineup in Week 4, including forcing fumbles in each of his last two games. Then he broke through in a big way on Sunday, picking off Aaron Rodgers twice -- including once in the end zone -- and breaking up a third-down bomb that might have been headed for the end zone too.
Two ex-Wolverines hurt in Bengals’ win over Panthers
Cincinnati Bengals safety Dax Hill and running back Chris Evans both were injured Sunday during their teams’ 42-21 victory over the Carolina Panthers. Hill injured his right shoulder, while Evans suffered a grade 2 PCL knee sprain. On Monday, Bengals coach Zac Taylor listed the pair of ex-Michigan standouts...
