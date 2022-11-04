International investigation leads to arrest of NJ man for child pornography

VINELAND, N.J. (1010 WINS) — A joint investigation between the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Australian Federal Police led to the arrest of a 37-year-old New Jersey man last week on child pornography charges.

Prosecutors accused Carlos Castro from Vineland of sending sexually suggestive content of a child over the messaging app Kik.

DHS and the AFP started investigating the messages in May 2021.

It’s unclear how Australian law enforcement became involved.

Castro faces charges for child endangerment and possession of items depicting sexual exploitation of a child.

He’s being held at Cumberland County Jail pending a detention hearing.