Rams’ McVay Addresses Whether Cam Akers Will Play vs. Bucs

The third-year running back returned to practice Thursday after being away from the team since Oct. 9 due to an internal issue.

A day after Cam Akers returned to practice after nearly a month-long absence, Rams coach Sean McVay spoke Friday about the running back’s availability for Week 9 against the Buccaneers.

Akers had been away from the team since Oct. 9 as L.A. looked to move him prior to Tuesday’s trade deadline after reports emerged that he had a rift with McVay over “philosophical and football-related differences.” Prior to Friday’s practice, McVay was asked if Akers, who practiced in full Thursday, would be in the lineup on Sunday, prompting the coach to reveal that the team had not yet made a decision on his status.

“Just seeing how he feels physically, and then just looking at his ability to digest everything,” McVay said, per Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times .

McVay has remained tight-lipped about the situation since announcing on Oct. 14 prior to Week 6 that Akers would be unavailable going forward, saying the 23-year-old was “working through some things.” He again declined to directly address the issues and the events of the past few weeks, but made sure to express his excitement in having Akers back in the fold.

“We’re a better team when he ends up being the guy that we know,” McVay said, adding, “Sometimes you’ve got to be able to work through things and have good conversations. … The most important thing for us is he’s back.”

Friday’s session was McVay’s first since Akers re-joined the team, and came on the heels of eye-opening comments the 2020 second-round pick made in his first press conference following Thursday’s practice. Akers told reporters he was happy to be back with the Rams before sharing that he did not request to be traded or no longer be a part of the team.

“I never asked to not play. I never asked to not practice,” Akers said, according to Klein , after saying the trade was discussed as “more of a mutual thing.”

While it remains to be seen what role Akers will play as the season continues, the promising back appears ready to get back to restarting his promising career sooner rather than later. As of Friday, Akers is not listed on the Rams’ final injury report for Sunday’s game.

In his last appearance in the Rams’ Week 5 loss to the Cowboys , Akers recorded 13 carries for 33 yards. He has logged 51 carries for 151 yards and a touchdown, and two receptions for 18 yards in five games (two starts).

More NFL Coverage:

For more Los Angeles Rams coverage, go to Ram Digest .