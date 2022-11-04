Ciara Shows Off Her Dance Moves in Camo Jacket, Leather Corset & Dolce & Gabbana Knee-High Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Ciara took to Instagram to show off her dance moves to a remix of her “Better Thangs” song with Summer Walker and Gorilla.

The singer wore a black leather corset top that featured a zipper closure with silver clasps that held black suspenders. Over her edgy top laid a camouflage windbreaker jacket that matched perfectly with her short shorts.

To accessorize, Ciara went with a set of diamond rings.

The singer completed her look with Dolce & Gabbana knee-high boots from their spring 2022 collection. These $1,945 boots featured a pointed-toe silhouette, high stiletto heels and had a similar camouflage print as the rest of her ensemble.

Ciara is usually styled by Kollin Carter who also works with Cardi B, Normani, and Kelly Rowland.

When she’s not dancing to a new remix, Ciara is making herself a familiar face in the fashion industry. The singer is known for her unique fashion sense and has been seen sitting in the front row at multiple fashion shows for designer labels like Tom Ford, Givenchy, and Coach.

The singer has her own women’s clothing brand, LITA by Ciara, which launched in August 2021. The singer worked with Revolve to make her brand debut during NYFW this year. The line is inspired by her past show-stopping looks that have her own streetwear chic style.

PHOTOS: Dundas x Revolve NYFW Show Brings Out Ciara & More Celebs on the Front Row