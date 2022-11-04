Read full article on original website
Related
AOL Corp
Drinking alcohol may increase the risk of having a stroke in your 20s and 30s, study finds
When most people think of a stroke patient, they often picture someone over 65. But experts say the rate of strokes is increasing among young people, and a new study suggests alcohol consumption may have something to do with it. Researchers used a Korean national health database to study 1.5...
cohaitungchi.com
Alcoholism and Type 2 Diabetes: Does Alcoholism Cause Diabetes?
Alcoholism and diabetes type 2 can be a very dangerous combination. Alcoholism and heavy drinking can cause type 2 diabetes. Additionally, for people who already have either type of diabetes—type 1 or type 2—heavy alcohol consumption can worsen the disease. This look at the mix of alcohol and diabetes is designed to increase understanding of alcohol’s effect on diabetes in order to inform lifestyle choices.
scitechdaily.com
Moderate to Heavy Drinking Linked to Higher Risk of Stroke in Young Adults
According to new research, people in their 20s and 30s who drink moderate to heavy amounts of alcohol may be more likely to have a stroke as young adults than people who drink low amounts or no alcohol. The more years people reported moderate or heavy drinking, the more the risk of stroke increased. The study was published in the November 2, 2022, online issue of Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology.
Use of marijuana, meth, cocaine, and opiate could increase the risk of irregular heart rhythm
A large-scale study conducted by researchers from the University of California, San Francisco, (UCSF) on more than 23 million people has found that some commonly used and abused drugs may have a previously unknown adverse effect on heart health. The mentioned effect is the risk of developing atrial fibrillation (AF),...
seniorresource.com
How Leg Pains Could be an Early Sign of Heart Attack or Stroke
I started a walking program a few months ago to help me lose weight but I’ve been having problems with my legs and hips hurting during my walk, although they feel better once I stop. I thought it was just because I’m getting old, but my neighbor was telling me about a leg vein disease she has called PAD and thinks I may have something similar. What can you tell me about this?
CNET
Shampoo Recalled Over Cancer Risk: Check If Yours Is Affected
Dry shampoo users, before applying your hair care, make sure to take a closer look at that aerosol can. Unilever has voluntarily recalled several dry shampoo products due to potentially elevated levels of benzene, a human carcinogen, according to an announcement published by the Food and Drug Administration on Friday. The company issued the recall after an internal investigation identified the propellant in the aerosol cans to be the source of the contamination, and has worked with its suppliers to address the issue.
Yikes! This Blood Pressure Medication Is Being Recalled Because It May 'Increase The Risk Of Cancer'
As reported by Miami Herald, a notable blood pressure medication recall comes from Aurobindo Pharma this week. It involves two lots of Quinapril and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets for having “too much of the nitrosamine impurity N-Nitroso-Quinapril,” the outlet notes. According to the recall notice’s risk statement, impurities found in the recalled drugs could “increase the risk of cancer.” We rounded up other facts you should know:
EverydayHealth.com
Body Lice Symptoms, Diagnosis, and Treatment
There are three types of lice that live off of humans: head lice, pubic lice, and body lice. While they are all flat, wingless, parasitic insects, there are some key differences. Body lice (Pediculus humanus corporis), for instance, are the only variety of lice known to spread disease. (1) Also, while body lice do feed off of human blood like the others, they don’t actually reside on the body. Instead, body lice lay their eggs on or near the seams of clothing and bedding, and simply crawl onto the skin several times a day to feed. (2)
The Worst Sweeteners No One Should Be Putting In Their Coffee Anymore, According To Health Experts
Everyone has their own preferences for how they take their coffee in the morning. While some people enjoy the taste of a plain old black cup of joe, some of us need a little bit of sweetness in our mug. Unfortunately, though, what’s great for our tastebuds can oftentimes be terrible for our bodies. Many coffee ingredients are highly inflammatory and can get in the way of your weight loss goals if you’re not careful—including some of the most popular sweeteners.
How Much Water Should You Drink If You're In Your 60s?
Many of us go out of our way to eat nutritious foods and get our veggies and fruit in daily, and also find time to move our bodies and work out (via Medical News Today). We do our best to sleep well and destress with yoga, meditation, or mindfulness. Yet many of us do not make it a point to drink water throughout our busy days. The truth is we're missing a lot when we don't consume enough water.
Five foods to eat to improve your sleep
Start eating your way to better sleep by adding these relaxation-prompting, snooze-inducing foods to your plate. Dreamstime/TNS. Shortchanging your sleep makes you feel pretty crummy (as you likely know!), but the impact is even worse than you may think. Poor sleep can weaken your immune system, leaving you more susceptible...
Yahoo!
Walking to lose weight? New study reveals exactly how many steps you should take
So how many steps should you be walking daily if you want to lose weight? 8,600 is the magic number, according to new research. A recent study by the US's National Institutes of Health followed more than 6,000 patients over four years and the results showed that walking at least 8,600 steps a day helps prevent weight gain in adults.
A woman had her eye removed after she showered while wearing contact lenses and it got infected by a parasite found in tap water
A woman had her left eye removed after she showered while wearing contact lenses and it got infected. Marie Mason caught a rare parasite infection, called Acanthamoeba keratitis, which can cause blindness. Symptoms of the infection include: eye pain, blurred vision, and the sensation of something in the eye.
A 28-year-old who lost 25 pounds without dieting or exercise was told she had IBS. She actually had colon cancer.
Ashley Teague, now 30, experienced unexplained weight loss, diarrhea, and bloody stool for months. She said her doctors refused her colonoscopy requests, since she was young and looked healthy. She had colon cancer and Lynch syndrome, a genetic condition that raises the risk of several cancers.
RSV on the rise: What are the symptoms of RSV? How is it treated?
Cases of RSV – the acronym for respiratory syncytial virus – are rising across the country. Doctors at Children’s of Alabama said the combination of RSV and an uptick in flu cases have them bracing for a rough winter. “We have seen a lot of enteroviruses, just...
Study: Colonoscopies only reduce the risk of dying of colorectal cancer by as much as 50%
The study found that colonoscopies only reduce the risk of dying of colorectal cancer by as much as 50%. That only applies to people who actually get the scan.
Yahoo!
Alzheimer's vs. normal memory loss: here are 5 things to know right now
An estimated 6.5 million Americans age 65 and up are living with Alzheimer's disease. The progressive disease is devastating and can cause symptoms ranging from memory loss to seizures, according to the National Institute on Aging (NIA). With that, it's understandable to be nervous if you find you or a...
3 Supplements Every Woman Over 40 Should Be Taking For A Longer Life, According To Doctors
Living a long, happy life is all about making health decisions throughout it. Whether it’s taking a short walk after dinner every night, cutting out processed foods, or even getting enough sleep at night, the little choices we make can add years to your life—or shave years off. One of the best things you can do for your overall health is make sure you’re consuming all of the vitamins and nutrients your body needs to function properly and stay protected against health risks like heart disease, diabetes, and more. Luckily, if you’re worried that your diet is light on certain nutrients, supplements can always save the day.
A colonoscopy study has some wondering if they should have the procedure. What you should know
A new European study on colonoscopies -- the largest of its kind -- has complicated results, and it's left some people wondering whether they should have the procedure to screen for colon cancer.
Health Digest
New York, NY
90K+
Followers
7K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.https://www.healthdigest.com/
Comments / 0