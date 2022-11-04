ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alcoholism and Type 2 Diabetes: Does Alcoholism Cause Diabetes?

Alcoholism and diabetes type 2 can be a very dangerous combination. Alcoholism and heavy drinking can cause type 2 diabetes. Additionally, for people who already have either type of diabetes—type 1 or type 2—heavy alcohol consumption can worsen the disease. This look at the mix of alcohol and diabetes is designed to increase understanding of alcohol’s effect on diabetes in order to inform lifestyle choices.
scitechdaily.com

Moderate to Heavy Drinking Linked to Higher Risk of Stroke in Young Adults

According to new research, people in their 20s and 30s who drink moderate to heavy amounts of alcohol may be more likely to have a stroke as young adults than people who drink low amounts or no alcohol. The more years people reported moderate or heavy drinking, the more the risk of stroke increased. The study was published in the November 2, 2022, online issue of Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology.
seniorresource.com

How Leg Pains Could be an Early Sign of Heart Attack or Stroke

I started a walking program a few months ago to help me lose weight but I’ve been having problems with my legs and hips hurting during my walk, although they feel better once I stop. I thought it was just because I’m getting old, but my neighbor was telling me about a leg vein disease she has called PAD and thinks I may have something similar. What can you tell me about this?
CNET

Shampoo Recalled Over Cancer Risk: Check If Yours Is Affected

Dry shampoo users, before applying your hair care, make sure to take a closer look at that aerosol can. Unilever has voluntarily recalled several dry shampoo products due to potentially elevated levels of benzene, a human carcinogen, according to an announcement published by the Food and Drug Administration on Friday. The company issued the recall after an internal investigation identified the propellant in the aerosol cans to be the source of the contamination, and has worked with its suppliers to address the issue.
shefinds

Yikes! This Blood Pressure Medication Is Being Recalled Because It May 'Increase The Risk Of Cancer'

As reported by Miami Herald, a notable blood pressure medication recall comes from Aurobindo Pharma this week. It involves two lots of Quinapril and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets for having “too much of the nitrosamine impurity N-Nitroso-Quinapril,” the outlet notes. According to the recall notice’s risk statement, impurities found in the recalled drugs could “increase the risk of cancer.” We rounded up other facts you should know:
EverydayHealth.com

Body Lice Symptoms, Diagnosis, and Treatment

There are three types of lice that live off of humans: head lice, pubic lice, and body lice. While they are all flat, wingless, parasitic insects, there are some key differences. Body lice (Pediculus humanus corporis), for instance, are the only variety of lice known to spread disease. (1) Also, while body lice do feed off of human blood like the others, they don’t actually reside on the body. Instead, body lice lay their eggs on or near the seams of clothing and bedding, and simply crawl onto the skin several times a day to feed. (2)
shefinds

The Worst Sweeteners No One Should Be Putting In Their Coffee Anymore, According To Health Experts

Everyone has their own preferences for how they take their coffee in the morning. While some people enjoy the taste of a plain old black cup of joe, some of us need a little bit of sweetness in our mug. Unfortunately, though, what’s great for our tastebuds can oftentimes be terrible for our bodies. Many coffee ingredients are highly inflammatory and can get in the way of your weight loss goals if you’re not careful—including some of the most popular sweeteners.
The List

How Much Water Should You Drink If You're In Your 60s?

Many of us go out of our way to eat nutritious foods and get our veggies and fruit in daily, and also find time to move our bodies and work out (via Medical News Today). We do our best to sleep well and destress with yoga, meditation, or mindfulness. Yet many of us do not make it a point to drink water throughout our busy days. The truth is we're missing a lot when we don't consume enough water.
The Beacon Newspapers

Five foods to eat to improve your sleep

Start eating your way to better sleep by adding these relaxation-prompting, snooze-inducing foods to your plate. Dreamstime/TNS. Shortchanging your sleep makes you feel pretty crummy (as you likely know!), but the impact is even worse than you may think. Poor sleep can weaken your immune system, leaving you more susceptible...
Yahoo!

Walking to lose weight? New study reveals exactly how many steps you should take

So how many steps should you be walking daily if you want to lose weight? 8,600 is the magic number, according to new research. A recent study by the US's National Institutes of Health followed more than 6,000 patients over four years and the results showed that walking at least 8,600 steps a day helps prevent weight gain in adults.
AL.com

RSV on the rise: What are the symptoms of RSV? How is it treated?

Cases of RSV – the acronym for respiratory syncytial virus – are rising across the country. Doctors at Children’s of Alabama said the combination of RSV and an uptick in flu cases have them bracing for a rough winter. “We have seen a lot of enteroviruses, just...
Yahoo!

Alzheimer's vs. normal memory loss: here are 5 things to know right now

An estimated 6.5 million Americans age 65 and up are living with Alzheimer's disease. The progressive disease is devastating and can cause symptoms ranging from memory loss to seizures, according to the National Institute on Aging (NIA). With that, it's understandable to be nervous if you find you or a...
shefinds

3 Supplements Every Woman Over 40 Should Be Taking For A Longer Life, According To Doctors

Living a long, happy life is all about making health decisions throughout it. Whether it’s taking a short walk after dinner every night, cutting out processed foods, or even getting enough sleep at night, the little choices we make can add years to your life—or shave years off. One of the best things you can do for your overall health is make sure you’re consuming all of the vitamins and nutrients your body needs to function properly and stay protected against health risks like heart disease, diabetes, and more. Luckily, if you’re worried that your diet is light on certain nutrients, supplements can always save the day.
