Worth man pleads guilty to possessing child pornography
WORTH, Ill. — A Worth man arrested last year for possessing and sharing images of child pornography has pleaded guilty and will spend three years behind bars.
Juan Carlos Alvarado-Platero, 44, pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of possession of child pornography of children under 13. Alvarado-Platero was taken into custody in August of 2021 after authorities received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Investigators traced information from the tip to an account on a social media app linked to Alvarado-Platero.
Investigators said that a subsequent forensic examination of his phone revealed many pornographic images and videos of children as young as 5 months old.
Read more: Latest Chicago news headlines
Upon release from prison, Alvarado-Platero will serve one year of mandatory supervised release. He must also register as a sex offender.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.
Comments / 0