Worth man pleads guilty to possessing child pornography

WORTH, Ill. — A Worth man arrested last year for possessing and sharing images of child pornography has pleaded guilty and will spend three years behind bars.

Juan Carlos Alvarado-Platero, 44, pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of possession of child pornography of children under 13. Alvarado-Platero was taken into custody in August of 2021 after authorities received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Investigators traced information from the tip to an account on a social media app linked to Alvarado-Platero.

Investigators said that a subsequent forensic examination of his phone revealed many pornographic images and videos of children as young as 5 months old.

Upon release from prison, Alvarado-Platero will serve one year of mandatory supervised release. He must also register as a sex offender.

