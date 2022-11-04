ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worth, IL

Worth man pleads guilty to possessing child pornography

By Alonzo Small
WGN News
WGN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30Thu3_0izCpEB500

WORTH, Ill. — A Worth man arrested last year for possessing and sharing images of child pornography has pleaded guilty and will spend three years behind bars.

Juan Carlos Alvarado-Platero, 44, pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of possession of child pornography of children under 13. Alvarado-Platero was taken into custody in August of 2021 after authorities received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Investigators traced information from the tip to an account on a social media app linked to Alvarado-Platero.

Investigators said that a subsequent forensic examination of his phone revealed many pornographic images and videos of children as young as 5 months old.

Read more: Latest Chicago news headlines

Upon release from prison, Alvarado-Platero will serve one year of mandatory supervised release. He must also register as a sex offender.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN News

FBI looking for man who robbed Wintrust Bank in Little Village

CHICAGO — FBI agents are looking for a man who robbed a Wintrust Bank Monday afternoon in Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood. FBI Special Agent Siobhan Johnson said the man entered the bank located at 3354 West 26th Street around 4 p.m. According to the FBI, the man gave bank employees a note demanding money and […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Boy, 15, fatally shot in Litte Village drive-by shooting

CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head in Little Village early Sunday morning. Police say the boy was found at the 3000 block of West 23rd Street around 1:38 a.m. where he was pronounced dead on the scene. According to police reports, witnesses stated that an unidentified […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Woman fatally struck by SUV in Oak Lawn

OAK LAWN, Ill. — A pedestrian was killed in a crash Tuesday evening, according to police. According to police, a brown Toyota minivan driven by a woman turned from southbound Kostner Avenue onto westbound 95th Street and struck a female pedestrian in the roadway. The pedestrian was pinned under the vehicle, police say, before first […]
OAK LAWN, IL
WGN News

Park Ridge police investigate after needle found in Halloween candy

PARK RIDGE, Ill. — Police are investigating after a report of Halloween candy containing a needle in Park Ridge. According to police, the complainant reported Tuesday morning that their child bit into a fun size York Peppermint Patty and found a small, sewing needle inside. The candy was obtained during Halloween trick-or-treating on Oct. 31 […]
PARK RIDGE, IL
WGN News

4 shot, 1 killed in River North nightclub shooting

CHICAGO — Four people were shot after a physical altercation that took place at a River North nightclub early Sunday morning. According to reports, a group of individuals were in a physical altercation in the 300 block of West Chicago Avenue around 2:10 a.m. when two men fired shots. A total of four people were […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

3 brothers shot, 2 critically, in drive-by on South Side

CHICAGO — Three brothers — two of them teens — were injured in a drive-by shooting in the city’s Auburn Gresham neighborhood. According to police, the victims were standing outside of a residence in the 7600 block of South Wolcott Avenue around 2 p.m. Sunday when an occupant in a vehicle fired shots, hitting the […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

25 years after a superintendent resigned, how has the CPD enforced Rule 47?

CHICAGO — Twenty-five years ago this month, the superintendent of the Chicago Police Department resigned after acknowledging that he violated a little-known and rarely cited departmental mandate: Rule 47.   Codified by the Chicago Police Board in 1973, Rule 47 forbids CPD officers from “associating or fraternizing with any person known to have been convicted of any […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

2 women shot and killed in NW Indiana

HOBART, Ind. — Two women were shot and killed in Hobart, Indiana Friday evening. According to police, Destiny Loreal Jackson, 20, and Nazirah Elizia Ali Muhammad, 19, were fatally shot with multiple rounds at the 400 block of Ruta Drive around 6:24 p.m. The preliminary information to the incident is unknown at this time. Police are […]
HOBART, IN
WGN News

Cook County Election Results

Cook County races being decided Tuesday include board president, sheriff and several referendums. All Election 2022 Results Here
WGN News

1 injured in extra-alarm fire in Chicago’s Logan Square neighborhood

CHICAGO — A 69-year-old man is hospitalized after an extra-alarm fire that impacted four homes in the city’s Logan Square neighborhood. The fire started around 6 a.m. Tuesday at a two-flat building in the 2400 block of North Washtenaw Avenue. The flames had affected three neighboring homes, however Deputy District Chief Robert Jurewicz with the […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

GOP candidate Bailey hopes to restore law and order in Chicago

OAK BROOK, Ill. — GOP candidate Darren Bailey and Republican candidate for State Attorney Thomas DeVore held a news conference in Oak Brook Monday morning. Bailey’s campaign team said the GOP candidate planned to discuss COVID vaccine mandates and accusations about Pritzker. In the final hours of voting, both candidates Pritzker and Bailey pushed Illinoisans to […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

45-year-old man crowned Chicago’s Karaoke Champion

CHICAGO —  A man from the city’s Andersonville neighborhood was crowned the Chicago’s Karaoke Champion Sunday night in Park West. According to a DCASE report, Jason Jackson, 45, was crowned after three rounds and from over 500 amateur singers by Mayor Lightfoot and the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE). The Department of […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

33K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy