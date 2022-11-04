Read full article on original website
Nasty flu strain spreads faster, sickening many children and adults
This year’s flu season ramped up early in Georgia and continues to intensify, especially among children, pushing the are...
saportareport.com
Atlanta’s Metro Only Has Early Child Care Capacity for Two-thirds of Its Children
Lower income households may be particularly impacted by child care shortages. Early childhood education settings are often among children’s first communities. Research shows that high-quality child care can have long-term benefits for children, including increased cognitive abilities, improved language development and better relationships with peers. Beyond the underlying benefits, child care is a necessity for most parents because many families require two incomes to meet living expenses; and single parents often do not have the capacity to raise their children and have a full-time job.
fox5atlanta.com
Tracking Nicole: With warnings issued for Coastal Georgia, here's what metro Atlanta can expect
ATLANTA - Tropical Storm Nicole is gaining intensity just off the eastern coast of Florida. The FOX 5 Storm Team say it could become a hurricane before its projected landfall early Thursday morning. The storm is then expected to then make a sharp right turn, setting its sights on Georgia.
4 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Atlanta (Atlanta, GA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crashin Atlanta. The crash happened at Atlanta-area elementary school at around 10:30 a.m. At the Ivy Prep Academy in Dekalb County, the motorist struck a brick wall outside a classroom with 22 fifth-grade people inside.
Monroe Local News
Gwinnett County to close out successful rental assistance program
The portal for Gwinnett County’s successful emergency rental assistance program, Project RESET 2.0, is closing aa the County reaches its full commitment. The applicant portal will close on Tuesday, November 8 for new applications and Tuesday, November 15 for recertifications. Gwinnett residents in need of assistance after the applicant...
Historic Cobb County bridge protective beam hit once again, this time by a cookie delivery van
COBB COUNTY, Ga — It’s a frequent target for drivers –— and it has happened once again. Historic Concord Covered Bridge in Smyrna was temporarily closed on Halloween after a delivery van hit a protective beam, Cobb County officials said. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
cobbcountycourier.com
COVID in Cobb County and statewide: from the November 2, 2022 report
The Georgia Department of Public Health reports on the COVID numbers for the state weekly. These numbers are from the report issued on Wednesday November 2, 2022. The numbers in the lists and tables below were taken from the Georgia Department of Public Health COVID Daily Status Report, from the summary posted on the CDC County View data tracker, and from the Georgia Hospital Bed and Ventilator use report.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police officer offers act of kindness to man needing clothes
ATLANTA - A call about an indecent exposure in Atlanta turned into an act of kindness thanks to a big-hearted police officer. On Halloween, officials say Officer Nguyen and Officer Prophete were sent to northwest Atlanta to investigate a public indecency call. At the scene, the officers found the man...
fox5atlanta.com
16-year-old shot on Decatur Street SE
ATLANTA - On Tuesday night, Atlanta police were called to the intersection of Decatur Street SE and Piedmont Avenue SE about a shooting. They found a 16-year-old boy had been shot, but said he was alert, conscious and breathing. He was transported to the hospital. During the investigation, police said...
realtybiznews.com
Atlanta Real Estate: The Hottest Market in the Country
Atlanta, Georgia - a major metropolitan center in the center of the action - is one of the shining jewels of not just the Peach State but the entirety of the southeastern US. Thoroughly modern and exhibiting tons of growth in both its population and its economy, Atlanta has become a hotbed of real estate activity in recent years that has been attracting new residents left and right. But what, exactly, makes Atlanta such a great place to move to that its real estate market has boomed off the charts? Let’s take a look at Atlanta Real Estate and see what this city has to offer new residents.
fox5atlanta.com
Clayton County woman leans on faith as she faces cancer twice
Sonia Ray's life centers around her family and her faith. Those two things have helped the Clayton County woman get through the hardest decade of her life, when she was diagnosed with cancer twice.
wabe.org
Study sheds light on Fulton County’s overcrowding issues
Tahir Duckett, the executive director of the Center for Innovations in Community Safety at Georgetown Law, says the center first became interested in learning more about Fulton County’s incarceration trends following the decarceration success at the Atlanta City Detention Center (ACDC). On Monday’s edition of “Closer Look,” Dukett talked...
atlantafi.com
RReal Tacos To Open Several Metro Atlanta Locations
Atlanta restaurant Rreal Tacos plans to expand across metro Atlanta in the coming months. The eatery has some aggressive expansion plans that it will put into action over the next several months. Rreal Tacos To Expand Across Metro Atlanta. In addition to Rreal Tacos’ locations at Midtown at 100 6th...
Police investigating deadly shooting in southwest Atlanta | What to know
ATLANTA — A woman has been killed in a homicide on Stephanie Drive Sunday, according to Atlanta Police. Officers said they arrived at the location around 9:20 a.m., where they found the woman, 36-year-old Dzondria Walters of Atlanta, suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead later when Atlanta Fire Rescue arrived on scene.
Former Atlanta official Mitzi Bickers to report to prison Tuesday
Former Atlanta city official Mitzi Bickers is expected to report to a Florida federal prison Tuesday to begin serving a ...
Funeral for Migos rapper Takeoff to be held in State Farm Arena
Funeral arrangements for Migos rapper Takeoff have been announced. The metro Atlanta-raised rapper is set to be laid to rest on Friday at State Farm Arena in downtown Atlanta. Jesse Curney III, a pastor from New Mercies Christian Church in Lilburn, confirmed to WSB that he will give the eulogy.
Kerosene sold in metro Atlanta could cause home ‘explosion,’ officials warn
GRIFFIN, Ga. — State officials are issuing a warning to metro Atlanta that kerosene sold at one store could be fatal if used. Georgia Department of Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black says kerosene sold at the Griffin Patriot Store on W. Taylor St. in Griffin could be contaminated with gasoline. The affected products would have been sold at the store on or after Nov. 2.
Atlanta Daily World
Atlanta City Council to Require Landlords to Accept Housing Choice Vouchers
Council Member Liliana Bakhtiari and Colleagues Introduce Legislation Requiring Housing Developments Receiving City Subsidies to Accept Housing Choice Vouchers. ATLANTA — District 5 Council member Liliana Bakhtiari introduced legislation during Monday’s meeting with majority support from her Council colleagues to call upon residential housing developments receiving City subsidies or incentives to recognize house choice vouchers as fungible income to qualified participants. This would open quality and affordable housing options across Atlanta to very low-income families, the elderly, and disabled.
Plaza Fiesta purchased by same group that owns Krog Street Market
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A popular grocery and marketplace that has served metro Atlanta’s Hispanic community for decades has been sold. CBRE Atlanta confirmed that Asana Partners purchased Plaza Fiesta for an undisclosed price. Asana Partners also owns Krog Street Market, the Brickworks office complex and Plaza Theatre shopping plaza.
hotelnewsresource.com
103 Room Artmore Hotel in Midtown Atlanta Sold
Hodges Ward Elliott announced they represented the seller in the recent sale of the 103-room Artmore Hotel, a boutique hotel located at the corner of West Peachtree and 16th Street in the center of Midtown Atlanta. An HWE team of Todd Ratliff and Nate Ries represented the seller in the...
