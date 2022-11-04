ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

saportareport.com

Atlanta’s Metro Only Has Early Child Care Capacity for Two-thirds of Its Children

Lower income households may be particularly impacted by child care shortages. Early childhood education settings are often among children’s first communities. Research shows that high-quality child care can have long-term benefits for children, including increased cognitive abilities, improved language development and better relationships with peers. Beyond the underlying benefits, child care is a necessity for most parents because many families require two incomes to meet living expenses; and single parents often do not have the capacity to raise their children and have a full-time job.
ATLANTA, GA
Monroe Local News

Gwinnett County to close out successful rental assistance program

The portal for Gwinnett County’s successful emergency rental assistance program, Project RESET 2.0, is closing aa the County reaches its full commitment. The applicant portal will close on Tuesday, November 8 for new applications and Tuesday, November 15 for recertifications. Gwinnett residents in need of assistance after the applicant...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

COVID in Cobb County and statewide: from the November 2, 2022 report

The Georgia Department of Public Health reports on the COVID numbers for the state weekly. These numbers are from the report issued on Wednesday November 2, 2022. The numbers in the lists and tables below were taken from the Georgia Department of Public Health COVID Daily Status Report, from the summary posted on the CDC County View data tracker, and from the Georgia Hospital Bed and Ventilator use report.
COBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta police officer offers act of kindness to man needing clothes

ATLANTA - A call about an indecent exposure in Atlanta turned into an act of kindness thanks to a big-hearted police officer. On Halloween, officials say Officer Nguyen and Officer Prophete were sent to northwest Atlanta to investigate a public indecency call. At the scene, the officers found the man...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

16-year-old shot on Decatur Street SE

ATLANTA - On Tuesday night, Atlanta police were called to the intersection of Decatur Street SE and Piedmont Avenue SE about a shooting. They found a 16-year-old boy had been shot, but said he was alert, conscious and breathing. He was transported to the hospital. During the investigation, police said...
ATLANTA, GA
realtybiznews.com

Atlanta Real Estate: The Hottest Market in the Country

Atlanta, Georgia - a major metropolitan center in the center of the action - is one of the shining jewels of not just the Peach State but the entirety of the southeastern US. Thoroughly modern and exhibiting tons of growth in both its population and its economy, Atlanta has become a hotbed of real estate activity in recent years that has been attracting new residents left and right. But what, exactly, makes Atlanta such a great place to move to that its real estate market has boomed off the charts? Let’s take a look at Atlanta Real Estate and see what this city has to offer new residents.
ATLANTA, GA
wabe.org

Study sheds light on Fulton County’s overcrowding issues

Tahir Duckett, the executive director of the Center for Innovations in Community Safety at Georgetown Law, says the center first became interested in learning more about Fulton County’s incarceration trends following the decarceration success at the Atlanta City Detention Center (ACDC). On Monday’s edition of “Closer Look,” Dukett talked...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
atlantafi.com

RReal Tacos To Open Several Metro Atlanta Locations

Atlanta restaurant Rreal Tacos plans to expand across metro Atlanta in the coming months. The eatery has some aggressive expansion plans that it will put into action over the next several months. Rreal Tacos To Expand Across Metro Atlanta. In addition to Rreal Tacos’ locations at Midtown at 100 6th...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Police investigating deadly shooting in southwest Atlanta | What to know

ATLANTA — A woman has been killed in a homicide on Stephanie Drive Sunday, according to Atlanta Police. Officers said they arrived at the location around 9:20 a.m., where they found the woman, 36-year-old Dzondria Walters of Atlanta, suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead later when Atlanta Fire Rescue arrived on scene.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Kerosene sold in metro Atlanta could cause home ‘explosion,’ officials warn

GRIFFIN, Ga. — State officials are issuing a warning to metro Atlanta that kerosene sold at one store could be fatal if used. Georgia Department of Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black says kerosene sold at the Griffin Patriot Store on W. Taylor St. in Griffin could be contaminated with gasoline. The affected products would have been sold at the store on or after Nov. 2.
GRIFFIN, GA
Atlanta Daily World

Atlanta City Council to Require Landlords to Accept Housing Choice Vouchers

Council Member Liliana Bakhtiari and Colleagues Introduce Legislation Requiring Housing Developments Receiving City Subsidies to Accept Housing Choice Vouchers. ATLANTA — District 5 Council member Liliana Bakhtiari introduced legislation during Monday’s meeting with majority support from her Council colleagues to call upon residential housing developments receiving City subsidies or incentives to recognize house choice vouchers as fungible income to qualified participants. This would open quality and affordable housing options across Atlanta to very low-income families, the elderly, and disabled.
ATLANTA, GA
hotelnewsresource.com

103 Room Artmore Hotel in Midtown Atlanta Sold

Hodges Ward Elliott announced they represented the seller in the recent sale of the 103-room Artmore Hotel, a boutique hotel located at the corner of West Peachtree and 16th Street in the center of Midtown Atlanta. An HWE team of Todd Ratliff and Nate Ries represented the seller in the...
ATLANTA, GA

