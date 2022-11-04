Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wbrc.com
Birmingham rent expert on finding affordable apartments
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Affordable housing is difficult to find nowadays, especially in largely-populated cities like Birmingham. While there are many factors that go into the higher cost, the CEO of RentMonster says the big one is demand. A lot of companies are based in the city and people don’t necessarily want to commute very far.
Bham Now
Job-seekers: There are 23K+ job openings in the Birmingham Area
Since it’s a fresh, new week, we think now’s the perfect time to look for your next job. According to Indeed.com, there are more than 23K job openings in the Greater Birmingham Area. Keep reading to learn all about the job market and which Bham companies are hiring.
Dollar General Worker Does Video On “How Bad It Is”
In Alabama, you can drive a mile and see five Dollar General locations. They are everywhere and everyone loves them. Unless, in many recent cases, you work at DG. Now, an employee has posted a TikTok video on "how bad it is" at the store, in his opinion. @travisbennett767 #dollargeneral...
wbrc.com
City of Birmingham expands on-demand transportation service to East side
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham is expanding public transportation options for you by adding new routes to its VIA On-Demand service. This is a lot like a ride-sharing service only it’s much more affordable. At $1.50 a ride, this service now includes the East side. That’s...
wbrc.com
Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport experiencing higher airfare costs
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A recent study shows Birmingham ranking in the top ten airports where airfare has increased the most across the country. Smart Asset reports a nearly 40% airfare increase from last year to this year. The 100 busiest airports were compared and Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International ranked sixth for...
Is new $50 million amphitheater in Birmingham a good or bad idea? Here’s what readers say
Music lovers in Birmingham could have a brand-new concert venue right in their backyard, if plans continue to move forward for a $50 million amphitheater on the city’s Northside. The 9,000-seat amphitheater isn’t a done deal, but early steps have been taken to get the funding in place. The...
wbrc.com
Downtown Birmingham YMCA permanently closing current facility
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - YMCA of Greater Birmingham has announced that the Downtown YMCA facility will be closing permanently at the end of this year. In a statement, to Y members, the YMCA identified lingering effects of the pandemic as one of the factors that led to the decision. The...
wbrc.com
Buses catch fire in Anniston
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Anniston Fire Department is at the New Flyer bus depot after several commercial buses caught fire Monday morning. It happened around 9 a.m. Many people say they heard a large explosion. New Flyer buses released the following statement,. “New Flyer of America Inc. (“New Flyer”)...
wbrc.com
Clanton Kindergartener finalist in Mott’s & Crayola design contest
CLANTON, Ala. (WBRC) - A kindergartener from Clanton needs your help winning a national contest. Everlie Harrison is one of three finalists across the country whose art could be on the package of Mott’s applesauce. Anyone over the age of 18 with an email address can vote daily from...
wbrc.com
Hoover Schools shares remarkable academic recovery numbers
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - There is some great news for Alabama schools, especially Hoover City Schools. Research has come out from Stanford and Harvard of education recovery across the nation and Alabama as a state. Alabama is just about a month and a half behind in reading as compared to 2019 (pre-pandemic), and has actually improved in reading.
wbrc.com
Earlier nightfall expected to increase drivers’ crash risk
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Daylight Saving Time ended early Sunday morning and the time fell back one hour. Sunset in Birmingham was at 4:51 pm and because of the time change, more people will be driving home from work while the sun is down. This can cause an increase in crash risk.
wbrc.com
Shelby Co. votes on low-speed vehicle amendment
SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - People living in Shelby County will vote on a low-speed vehicle amendment. What’s right for Helena residents’ may not be right for residents in Pelham or Calera. Which is why, if passed, this amendment will allow local governments to create their own rules...
wbrc.com
FIRST ALERT: Record-breaking temps followed by big weekend chill
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We broke some records today in Birmingham with a high of 85 and 88 in Tuscaloosa. The sunshine and warm temperatures will stick around through tomorrow. The sky will remain mainly clear this evening with lows in the lower 60s. Lunar Eclipse: The sky will be...
Bham Now
Chez Fonfon, Daniel George, Green Acres on 4th Avenue earn 95 + food service scores in October
Several Birmingham-area restaurants—including Chez Fonfon in the Five Points South Entertainment District, Mountain Brook’s Daniel George Restaurant and Green Acres on Historic 4th Avenue downtown received 95 and above on their food service scores this past October . Since 2018, Bham Now has reported the Jefferson County Department...
Could Alabama Break Some More Temperature Records?
Not Too Long Ago We Had Record-Breaking Low Temperatures. Around the middle of October, we experienced some below-average temperatures. On October 18, 2022, Tuscaloosa’s 56-degree temperature broke the old record low maximum temperature for October 18th which was 58 degrees in 1966,” said the National Weather Service in Birmingham.
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa water, sewer crews work to fix sewage spill in Cottondale
TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A blown manhole cover. A sinkhole. It’s all part of a sewage spill happening now on JVC Road in the Cottondale area. The good news is it’s being worked on. The Alabama Department of Environmental Management got word of the spill Tuesday morning...
wbrc.com
You Decide 2022: Voter engagement – your vote matters
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you have ever said to yourself my vote doesn’t matter, Dejuana Thompson wants to talk to you, really talk. Dejuana is passionate about getting people to understand their right to vote and what happens when they don’t. Here in Alabama, the birthplace of...
wvtm13.com
Cold blast drops temperatures over 50 degrees by the weekend
Passing clouds and patchy early Tuesday for the eclipse and one more day of near-record warmth before Fall returns. Check the video forecast for the latest. The first six days of ‘no chill’ November averaged a staggering 9.4ºF above average. Monday added to that with a record high temperature, and Tuesday piles on again before this unusually warm, muggy weather gets the boot from a cold front.
Bham Now
20 fall comfort foods in Birmingham + where to get them
The leaves are falling, the temperature will be dropping soon (hopefully) and the sun is setting earlier. We’ve got ya covered with 20 fall comfort foods in Birmingham to keep you in high spirits as the cold approaches. Keep reading to find out which ones made our list. Chili.
wbrc.com
Virus ‘triple threat’ affecting people of all ages
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Odds are you have either had or know someone with the flu, COVID-19 or even Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). It is not going anywhere soon, according to medical experts. The mother of a baby with RSV is glad to see the light at the end of...
