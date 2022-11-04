ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Birmingham rent expert on finding affordable apartments

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Affordable housing is difficult to find nowadays, especially in largely-populated cities like Birmingham. While there are many factors that go into the higher cost, the CEO of RentMonster says the big one is demand. A lot of companies are based in the city and people don’t necessarily want to commute very far.
Downtown Birmingham YMCA permanently closing current facility

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - YMCA of Greater Birmingham has announced that the Downtown YMCA facility will be closing permanently at the end of this year. In a statement, to Y members, the YMCA identified lingering effects of the pandemic as one of the factors that led to the decision. The...
Buses catch fire in Anniston

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Anniston Fire Department is at the New Flyer bus depot after several commercial buses caught fire Monday morning. It happened around 9 a.m. Many people say they heard a large explosion. New Flyer buses released the following statement,. “New Flyer of America Inc. (“New Flyer”)...
Clanton Kindergartener finalist in Mott’s & Crayola design contest

CLANTON, Ala. (WBRC) - A kindergartener from Clanton needs your help winning a national contest. Everlie Harrison is one of three finalists across the country whose art could be on the package of Mott’s applesauce. Anyone over the age of 18 with an email address can vote daily from...
Hoover Schools shares remarkable academic recovery numbers

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - There is some great news for Alabama schools, especially Hoover City Schools. Research has come out from Stanford and Harvard of education recovery across the nation and Alabama as a state. Alabama is just about a month and a half behind in reading as compared to 2019 (pre-pandemic), and has actually improved in reading.
Earlier nightfall expected to increase drivers’ crash risk

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Daylight Saving Time ended early Sunday morning and the time fell back one hour. Sunset in Birmingham was at 4:51 pm and because of the time change, more people will be driving home from work while the sun is down. This can cause an increase in crash risk.
Shelby Co. votes on low-speed vehicle amendment

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - People living in Shelby County will vote on a low-speed vehicle amendment. What’s right for Helena residents’ may not be right for residents in Pelham or Calera. Which is why, if passed, this amendment will allow local governments to create their own rules...
FIRST ALERT: Record-breaking temps followed by big weekend chill

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We broke some records today in Birmingham with a high of 85 and 88 in Tuscaloosa. The sunshine and warm temperatures will stick around through tomorrow. The sky will remain mainly clear this evening with lows in the lower 60s. Lunar Eclipse: The sky will be...
Could Alabama Break Some More Temperature Records?

Not Too Long Ago We Had Record-Breaking Low Temperatures. Around the middle of October, we experienced some below-average temperatures. On October 18, 2022, Tuscaloosa’s 56-degree temperature broke the old record low maximum temperature for October 18th which was 58 degrees in 1966,” said the National Weather Service in Birmingham.
You Decide 2022: Voter engagement – your vote matters

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you have ever said to yourself my vote doesn’t matter, Dejuana Thompson wants to talk to you, really talk. Dejuana is passionate about getting people to understand their right to vote and what happens when they don’t. Here in Alabama, the birthplace of...
Cold blast drops temperatures over 50 degrees by the weekend

Passing clouds and patchy early Tuesday for the eclipse and one more day of near-record warmth before Fall returns. Check the video forecast for the latest. The first six days of ‘no chill’ November averaged a staggering 9.4ºF above average. Monday added to that with a record high temperature, and Tuesday piles on again before this unusually warm, muggy weather gets the boot from a cold front.
20 fall comfort foods in Birmingham + where to get them

The leaves are falling, the temperature will be dropping soon (hopefully) and the sun is setting earlier. We’ve got ya covered with 20 fall comfort foods in Birmingham to keep you in high spirits as the cold approaches. Keep reading to find out which ones made our list. Chili.
Virus ‘triple threat’ affecting people of all ages

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Odds are you have either had or know someone with the flu, COVID-19 or even Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). It is not going anywhere soon, according to medical experts. The mother of a baby with RSV is glad to see the light at the end of...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

