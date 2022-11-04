ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ardmore, TN

fox17.com

Tennessee Lottery winners miss $1.6b jackpot by one number

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Four lottery tickets bought in Tennessee nearly matched all six numbers in last night's $1.6 billion Powerball drawing. A ticket sold at the Kroger on Lebanon Road in Hermitage and one at the HP Max Fuel Express on Main Street in Ardmore matched four of five white balls plus the red Powerball in Saturday's drawing. They will collect $150,000 after having added the Power Play.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvtm13.com

Budweiser Clydesdale horses return to Alabama this week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdale horses will return to Alabama this week on a new tour. “This is a momentous occasion for Adams to have the opportunity to bring the World Famous Budweiser Clydesdales here to Birmingham,” said Adams Beverages General Manager Brendan Finnigan. Their tour...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thebamabuzz.com

11 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, Nov. 7

We’ve got the inside scoop on 11 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including the Gateway Village project in Athens, Alabama. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. Gateway Village | Athens, AL. Project: Gateway Village Apartments. Project...
ATHENS, AL
WAAY-TV

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey wins re-election

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey won a second full term against Democrat Yolanda Flowers, the first Black woman to win a major party’s gubernatorial nomination in the state. Flowers’ candidacy was an interesting historical footnote. But it posed no real threat to the GOP’s control...
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

Marshall County Christmas Coalition kicks off annual toy drop

Now through Dec. 12, the Marshall County Christmas Coalition welcomes the community to help families in need by donating toys for distribution ahead of the Christmas holiday. Toys can be donated in the boxes provided at any of the following locations:. Albertville Chamber of Commerce, 316 E. Sand Mountain Drive,...
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
alreporter.com

Ivey refunds $100,000 donation

Gov. Kay Ivey gives remarks, to the Drive Electric Alabama EV Summit Convention at the BJCC Thursday, September 22, 2022 in Birmingham. Governor’s Office/Hal Yeager. Governor Kay Ivey’s campaign on Friday said it had refunded a $100,000 donation from a Greene County electronic bingo casino tied to a state investigation.
GREENE COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Alabama could flirt with record highs next week

Did you put the shorts away? You might be able to bring them back out for a few days next week. The National Weather Service said that record high temperatures are not out of the question during the early part of next week, when temperatures could make it into the 80s -- even the mid-80s -- for some.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

$1.6 billion Powerball jackpot has Alabama residents crossing state lines for tickets

Loretta Williams lives in Alabama but drove to Georgia to buy a lottery ticket for a chance at winning the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot. She was one of many Alabama ticket-buyers flooding across state lines Thursday. The largest lottery prize in U.S. history has people around the country clamoring for a chance to win. But in some of the five states without a lottery, envious bystanders are crossing state lines or sending ticket money across them to friends and family, hoping to get in on the action.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

As Powerball jackpot tops $15.5 billion, does Alabama have lottery envy?

ALABAMA STATE

