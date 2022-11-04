Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Village of Promise Hosts 'One Table' Event to Celebrate Diversity With a Free Thanksgiving Meal at Big Spring ParkZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Exciting Kayak Expansion to Apollo Park is Coming to MidCity in Huntsville, AL and Kayak Bass Fishing NewsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Despite Many Urban Growth Projects, There is a Growing Concern About the Lack of Affordable Housing in Huntsville, ALZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Without Cluster Mailboxes, Homebuilders Blame the USPS After Bermuda Lakes Homes in Meridianville Stopped Getting MailZack LoveMeridianville, AL
Related
'Magic mile:' Alabamians drive to Tennessee for a chance at $1.9 billion jackpot
People in Alabama had 1.9 billion reasons to cross the Tennessee line today. There is no state lottery there, so they make the trip to Tennessee to see if they can cash in big on the Powerball.
wdhn.com
Alabama residents race across state lines for a chance at $1.3 billion
Therisa Pearson and her brother Johnny Green traveled down Highway 231 South Monday morning to the Panhandle Package store to purchase a lottery ticket. “Yeah I came down here to play the lottery,” Pearson said. ” I bought 15 tickets.”. Pearson wanted to make sure she has a...
fox17.com
Tennessee Lottery winners miss $1.6b jackpot by one number
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Four lottery tickets bought in Tennessee nearly matched all six numbers in last night's $1.6 billion Powerball drawing. A ticket sold at the Kroger on Lebanon Road in Hermitage and one at the HP Max Fuel Express on Main Street in Ardmore matched four of five white balls plus the red Powerball in Saturday's drawing. They will collect $150,000 after having added the Power Play.
wvtm13.com
Budweiser Clydesdale horses return to Alabama this week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdale horses will return to Alabama this week on a new tour. “This is a momentous occasion for Adams to have the opportunity to bring the World Famous Budweiser Clydesdales here to Birmingham,” said Adams Beverages General Manager Brendan Finnigan. Their tour...
thebamabuzz.com
11 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, Nov. 7
We’ve got the inside scoop on 11 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including the Gateway Village project in Athens, Alabama. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. Gateway Village | Athens, AL. Project: Gateway Village Apartments. Project...
WAAY-TV
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey wins re-election
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey won a second full term against Democrat Yolanda Flowers, the first Black woman to win a major party’s gubernatorial nomination in the state. Flowers’ candidacy was an interesting historical footnote. But it posed no real threat to the GOP’s control...
Who wants to be a billionaire? Alabamians cross state lines to shoot their shot
TALLAPOOSA, GA (WIAT)– Tonight’s lottery drawing is now the largest Powerball jackpot in history, and Alabamians cross state lines to shoot their shot at becoming America’s next billionaire. Alabama is one of just five states without a lottery, but the Alabamians who bought tickets in Georgia tell CBS42 they won’t let a few hours of […]
6 Alabama Cities With Extremely High Syphilis Rates
I'm in no way happy to be delivering this news. Once again Alabama tops some sort of list. Unfortunately this time it's not the type of list we would like. Somehow we managed to put 6 Alabama cities in the top 100 with the highest spread of STDs. And if...
Florida man wins $1 million from gas station lottery ticket
A Florida man has one million more reasons to smile, according to the Florida lottery after he 'struck gold' playing the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game.
utv44.com
Alabamians crossing state lines to get Powerball ticket worth $1.6 billion
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The Powerball jackpot is set to be the world's biggest-ever lotto prize. The drawing for $1.6 billion is Saturday, and folks in Alabama are making the drive across the state lines to see if they will be the next lucky winner. "I came over here...
Annuity or lump sum? Calculating how much a $1.9 billion Powerball win is worth in Alabama
As the Powerball jackpot smashes another record and soars to an estimated $1.9 billion, Alabama residents may be wondering what a win like that would actually look like.
WAAY-TV
Multiple North Alabama organizations to give away groceries, collect for those in need Saturday
As Thanksgiving nears and prices are still high, more families are finding themselves in a bit of a pickle when budgeting for groceries and other necessities. To that end, several North Alabama groups are volunteering to help relieve the burden. Below are the times and locations for giveaways and collection...
WAAY-TV
Marshall County Christmas Coalition kicks off annual toy drop
Now through Dec. 12, the Marshall County Christmas Coalition welcomes the community to help families in need by donating toys for distribution ahead of the Christmas holiday. Toys can be donated in the boxes provided at any of the following locations:. Albertville Chamber of Commerce, 316 E. Sand Mountain Drive,...
alreporter.com
Ivey refunds $100,000 donation
Gov. Kay Ivey gives remarks, to the Drive Electric Alabama EV Summit Convention at the BJCC Thursday, September 22, 2022 in Birmingham. Governor’s Office/Hal Yeager. Governor Kay Ivey’s campaign on Friday said it had refunded a $100,000 donation from a Greene County electronic bingo casino tied to a state investigation.
Alabama could flirt with record highs next week
Did you put the shorts away? You might be able to bring them back out for a few days next week. The National Weather Service said that record high temperatures are not out of the question during the early part of next week, when temperatures could make it into the 80s -- even the mid-80s -- for some.
This Is The Best Truck Stop Restaurant In Tennessee
LoveFood found the best roadside eateries in the country, including this stop in Tennessee.
wbrc.com
You Decide 2022 Election Results: Alabama General Election
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Click here to get the latest results from all the races in the November 8, 2022 Alabama General Election. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.
WSMV
Alabama residents flood southern Tennessee for shot at Powerball jackpot
ARDMORE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A jackpot worth an estimated $1.2 billion is making dreamers out of Powerball players, and it’s made the Tennessee state line markets a desired destination for people from Alabama where there isn’t a lottery. In Ardmore, where some of the southern-most lottery shops are...
$1.6 billion Powerball jackpot has Alabama residents crossing state lines for tickets
Loretta Williams lives in Alabama but drove to Georgia to buy a lottery ticket for a chance at winning the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot. She was one of many Alabama ticket-buyers flooding across state lines Thursday. The largest lottery prize in U.S. history has people around the country clamoring for a chance to win. But in some of the five states without a lottery, envious bystanders are crossing state lines or sending ticket money across them to friends and family, hoping to get in on the action.
As Powerball jackpot tops $15.5 billion, does Alabama have lottery envy?
Loretta Williams lives in Alabama but drove to Georgia to buy a lottery ticket for a chance at winning the $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot. She was one of many Alabama ticket-buyers flooding across state lines Thursday. The third-largest lottery prize in U.S. history has people around the country clamoring for a chance to win. But in some of the five states without a lottery, envious bystanders are crossing state lines or sending ticket money across them to friends and family, hoping to get in on the action.
Comments / 0