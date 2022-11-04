Tuesday marks the start of open enrollment for NJ’s health insurance marketplace. Tuesday marks the start of open enrollment for the state’s health insurance marketplace, known as Get Covered New Jersey. The marketplace is available for residents who do not have insurance through an employer or another program, like Medicare. New Jersey’s Banking and Insurance Commissioner Marlene Caride says historic levels of financial assistance are available this year: Nine out of 10 residents enrolling will qualify for financial help, and many people will have access to a health plan at a cost of $10 a month or less. More than 324,000 New Jerseyans got coverage through the marketplace for 2022 — a 20% increase over 2021.

