Business Report: Climate change, clean-energy jobs, home prices
A recent Rutgers-Eagleton poll finds that 70% of New Jersey residents believe climate change poses a threat. This week, leaders from around the world are gathering at a climate change conference in Egypt known as COP27. Among those attending is Ralph Izzo, the executive chairman of Public Service Enterprise Group. He says the need to reduce carbon emissions is greater than ever before but that geopolitics is getting in the way. PSEG has aligned itself with the Murphy administration’s clean-energy goals by boosting energy efficiency efforts and investing in solar and wind energy.
Op-Ed: Health plan provider networks and GAP exception waivers
When it comes to health insurance, insureds do not always receive the benefits/coverage they are paying for. Lilo H. Stainton’s Oct. 17 article, Health insurance ‘adequacy’ for all, resonated with me. It talks about New Jersey insureds with private and Medicaid health plans whose provider networks are inadequate, requiring them to travel great distances for necessary medical care and treatment. Assemblyman Herb Conaway Jr., a physician, is the lead sponsor of a bill that seeks to remedy this problem. According to the article, his bill would limit the distances insureds must travel for care and allow them to cross state lines in need of care.
Voters in 11 districts asked to approve major spending on schools
New Jersey voters aren’t just being asked to choose members of Congress on the ballot Tuesday. In nearly a dozen districts, voters will decide whether to approve hundreds of millions of dollars for proposed school improvements, with plans ranging from new heating and air conditioning systems to permanently boosting the local tax levy to hire more teachers and staff.
NJ Spotlight News: November 7, 2022
We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories. Around 700,000 people in NJ have already voted. Two NJ Democrats fight to hold seats in Congress. Some analysts say the...
NJ midterm election ends, counting begins
Today is Election Day, the end of congressional races that got progressively nastier and more expensive in key New Jersey districts where Democrats are fighting to hold seats in a midterm election to determine control of the U.S. House of Representatives. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m....
Business Report: Fed raises interest rates, job gains, opioid-related settlement
The Federal Reserve has hiked interest rates once more, by three-quarters of a point, as it intensifies its fight against inflation. That means rates for many loans will likely rise even higher. But the Fed indicated it could be less aggressive on raising interest rates in the months ahead. In New Jersey, we’ve seen higher rates slow the housing market.
Legislature moves to make state’s cryptocurrency rules ‘industry-friendly’
Sen. Robert Singer: ‘I don’t want to be restrictive. I want to be open-minded, but I also want to do protection of the consumer’. It’s been a newsworthy year for cryptocurrencies and the blockchain technologies that enable them, as federal and state officials move to regulate the volatile multibillion-dollar cryptocurrency market.
Two NJ Democrats fight to hold seats in Congress
On Monday, the last full day of campaigning in some raucous races for Congress, candidates and canvassers fanned out across the state working furiously to persuade voters. In these midterm elections, at least two New Jersey districts have the potential to flip, unseating incumbents. Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski is fighting for his political life against Republican challenger Tom Kean Jr. in the 7th Congressional District, which was redrawn to favor Republicans. Malinowski says his race is “winnable.”
Pension costs latest threat to boost property taxes
County and municipal governments are once again preparing to pay more to cover employee pension costs, presenting another big challenge for officials aiming to hold the line on New Jersey’s record-high property-tax bills. The total cost of funding pension benefits for workers employed by county and municipal governments in...
NJ mulls increased supervision of children in psychiatric facilities
Bill would require same care as group homes, detention centers. Children in psychiatric facilities in New Jersey would be supervised 24 hours a day, seven days a week under a bill that mandates these facilities adopt the same staffing requirements as children’s group homes and juvenile detention centers. Andrea...
Emergency food network needs improvements, says study
NJ’s food security director calls it a ‘road map’ to feeding the hungry. New Jersey’s emergency food system performed fairly well during the COVID-19 pandemic despite a huge increase in demand, but now it needs reforms that would improve its ability to feed the hungry, according to a new report.
Political spending grows as time dwindles
Spending by political action committees, dark-money groups and other outside organizations in New Jersey’s congressional races is now nearly $22 million and likely to rise in the final days before voting ends Tuesday. Not surprisingly, the 7th District — stretching from Union to Sussex counties and now more friendly...
NJ gets extra $51M to help tenants avoid eviction
Some 4,600 families are expected to be helped, More than 50,000 are on waiting list. Advocates welcomed an extra $51 million in federal rental assistance for New Jersey, money that will help pay rent owed by families facing eviction due to the pandemic’s impact on their jobs and health. “It can be literally life-changing to get that money, because it can stop evictions. It can keep people in their homes,” said attorney Allison Nolan.
Some districts on a knife-edge, others seem safe for incumbents
Candidates are in a last dash to get votes, with New Jersey Republicans hoping to recapture at least some of the seats they lost in the last midterms and Democrats trying to keep control of the U.S. House of Representatives, or minimize their losses. The most recent poll from Stockton...
Business Report: Health insurance enrollment, J&J acquisition, US job openings surge
Tuesday marks the start of open enrollment for NJ’s health insurance marketplace. Tuesday marks the start of open enrollment for the state’s health insurance marketplace, known as Get Covered New Jersey. The marketplace is available for residents who do not have insurance through an employer or another program, like Medicare. New Jersey’s Banking and Insurance Commissioner Marlene Caride says historic levels of financial assistance are available this year: Nine out of 10 residents enrolling will qualify for financial help, and many people will have access to a health plan at a cost of $10 a month or less. More than 324,000 New Jerseyans got coverage through the marketplace for 2022 — a 20% increase over 2021.
Business Report: Public-worker health benefits, price of grain, stock market for sports
Gov. Murphy is urged to use federal COVID-19 relief funds to offset health insurance increases. Local and county governments are renewing their call for more financial help to counter rising expenses for health insurance and pension benefits. The New Jersey Association of Counties and the New Jersey State League of Municipalities are once again urging Gov. Phil Murphy to use federal COVID-19 relief funds to offset increases in health benefit expenses. Beyond facing a 24% premium increase for participating in the State Health Benefits Program, local governments are also facing double-digit pension contribution rate increases. Officials have been warning these higher costs could lead to property-tax increases, service cuts or layoffs. Meantime, Republican members of the state Senate budget committee are requesting a hearing on why health premiums are increasing by so much.
Many pregnancy deaths preventable, report says
Between 2016 and 2018, at least 125 people in New Jersey died either because of, or during the time they were pregnant, giving birth or while caring for a newborn in the child’s first year, a new state report shows. A majority of those deaths could have been prevented if care had been better coordinated and patients had been better educated on their risks and options, it notes.
After nearly 30 years, ambulance squads may get a raise
NJ’s Medicaid rate is capped at $58. Lawmakers working to up the payment. When emergency responders transport a Medicaid member to a hospital or nursing home, they collect $58 for the ambulance run plus $1.50 a mile in New Jersey, regardless of the patient’s level of need or the cost of medications and other supplies used to stabilize them or keep them safe.
Rate of abortions increases in NJ, report says
Rates also rose in other states where there are no or few restrictions. A new study from the nonprofit Society of Family Planning finds that New Jersey and the Northeast region experienced a 7% increase in legal abortions from April 2022 to August 2022, after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision that overturned Roe v. Wade and ended its federal protection of abortion rights. The report shows a shift in where people obtain abortion care in both restricted-access and protected-access states. Overall, abortion rates dropped 6% nationally.
Midterm’s closing argument rests on economic fears
With an important midterm election underway, New Jersey voters are making their choices at a time when the state’s monthly unemployment rate has dropped to near historic lows. The strong jobs numbers, combined with the recent news that the nation’s gross domestic product, or GDP, grew ahead of expectations...
