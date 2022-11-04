ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox13news.com

Heart Gallery helps kids find forever home

There are more than 3,000 kids waiting to be adopted in Hillsborough County, and a powerful exhibit at St. Timothy's Catholic Church in Lutz is hoping to lower that number. It features dozens of smiling faces looking for their forever home.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
WESH

Central Florida schools close as Nicole approaches

ORLANDO, Fla. — Volusia County Schoolssaid administrative offices and schools are going to be closed both Wednesday and Thursday as preparation for Tropical Storm Nicole is underway. The district also said no school-sponsored activities will occur on Wednesday and Thursday. Osceola Public Schools announced Tuesday that they would be...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
tampamagazines.com

25 Holiday Events in Tampa Bay for 2022

As the lights begin to go up and holiday cheer grows, fill your calendar with Bay area holiday traditions. With various fun for all ages, save these dates to enjoy the grandeur that makes this special season that much better. Have a suggestion to add to this list? Email kathryn.deen@tampamagazines.com.
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

Drivers concerned with Pinellas Trail crossing

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Debra Carpenter drives on 86th Avenue North in Seminole several times a week. Each time she crosses the Pinellas Trail just west of 113th Street, she takes a moment to slow down. “There’s something different about this particular crossing that makes it dangerous for bicyclists,...
SEMINOLE, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Thieves walk out of Tampa hotel with ATM machine

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in identifying two brazen thieves who walked out of a hotel with an ATM machine. The sheriff’s office released a video Monday of the Oct. 25 theft. Two black male suspects entered the Country Inn & Suites on Falkenburg Road in Tampa shortly before 9 p.m.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Achieva Credit Union and Salvation Army partner for holiday donation drive

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa Bay area Achieva Credit Union locations have partnered with The Salvation Army to provide a special way to support local families in need. Without your help, many children will go without gifts. Financial and emotional stress dampen the holidays for families living in poverty. You can...
TAMPA, FL
wogx.com

Tropical Storm Nicole projected to make landfall in Florida as Category 1 hurricane

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tropical Storm Nicole is forecast to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane Wednesday on its path toward Florida. The latest track from the National Hurricane Center shows Nicole strengthening into a hurricane before making landfall on the southeast coast of Florida impacting our immediate east coast in Brevard and Volsuia counties and in the Orlando region. As of Tuesday, Nicole's maximum sustained winds are at 65 mph.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy