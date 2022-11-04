Read full article on original website
fox13news.com
SPCA of Florida holds Auction for Animals this weekend
The SPCA of Florida is holding their biggest fundraiser of the year in Lakeland this weekend. The 30th annual Auction for Animals will be held at the Florida Air Museum on Saturday, Nov. 12.
fox13news.com
Heart Gallery helps kids find forever home
There are more than 3,000 kids waiting to be adopted in Hillsborough County, and a powerful exhibit at St. Timothy's Catholic Church in Lutz is hoping to lower that number. It features dozens of smiling faces looking for their forever home.
Indian Rock Beach Kicks Off The Christmas In Grand Style
INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, Fla. – The City of Indian Rocks Beach will be hosting the Indian Rocks Beach Christmas Tree Lighting, Friday evening, December 2nd, the Christmas Street Parade on Sunday, December 4th and the Christmas Lighted Boat Parade Saturday night, December 17th. The Christmas
Mosaic House of Dunedin featured in trio of architecture-based exhibits at fine art center
All three shows run through Dec. 23.
INSIDE LOOK: The NEW Florida Children’s Museum in Lakeland
The Florida Children’s Museum’s grand opening is this weekend (Friday, November 4-Sunday, November 6) and it is a MUST-SEE! We recently got a sneak peek before opening day to learn more about the museum and its exhibits to help you map out your best day ever! There are a lot of pictures in this post because […]
WESH
Central Florida schools close as Nicole approaches
ORLANDO, Fla. — Volusia County Schoolssaid administrative offices and schools are going to be closed both Wednesday and Thursday as preparation for Tropical Storm Nicole is underway. The district also said no school-sponsored activities will occur on Wednesday and Thursday. Osceola Public Schools announced Tuesday that they would be...
tampamagazines.com
25 Holiday Events in Tampa Bay for 2022
As the lights begin to go up and holiday cheer grows, fill your calendar with Bay area holiday traditions. With various fun for all ages, save these dates to enjoy the grandeur that makes this special season that much better. Have a suggestion to add to this list? Email kathryn.deen@tampamagazines.com.
fox13news.com
Tropical Storm Nicole closures, sandbags, storm information for Tampa Bay area
Counties in the Tampa Bay area are monitoring Tropical Storm Nicole as it approaches the East Coast of Florida. The storm is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane later this week. Much of Florida's Gulf Coast, including the Tampa Bay area, is now under a Tropical Storm...
Angel Tree program helps families get gifts for Christmas
You can make a difference in a child's holiday this year.
Bay News 9
Drivers concerned with Pinellas Trail crossing
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Debra Carpenter drives on 86th Avenue North in Seminole several times a week. Each time she crosses the Pinellas Trail just west of 113th Street, she takes a moment to slow down. “There’s something different about this particular crossing that makes it dangerous for bicyclists,...
Nicole closer to category 1 strength; tropical storm warnings issued for 3 Tampa Bay area counties
A tropical storm watch has been issued for much of Florida's west coast with Nicole set to hit the state as a possible tropical storm or Category 1 hurricane later this week.
Family grows by four as Pasco County adoption day ceremony returns
“The more you adopt, the feeling gets bigger. And the kids add to it. And at the end of the day, I enjoy every second of it,” said Julio Rodriguez.
Tampa Bay Schools Make Plans for Nicole
Pasco and Polk schools will close Thursday
Tampa Bay area school districts announce closures before Tropical Storm Nicole
School districts across Tampa Bay have announced closures ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole's impacts in the area.
fox13news.com
$1 million Powerball ticket matching 5 numbers sold at Publix in Hillsborough County
APOLLO BEACH, Fla. - While no one won the Powerball jackpot over the weekend, someone did purchase a ticket worth $1 million from a Publix in Hillsborough County, the Florida Lottery said. According to lottery officials, the ticket was sold at a Publix supermarket in Apollo Beach, located at 5052...
Mysuncoast.com
Thieves walk out of Tampa hotel with ATM machine
TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in identifying two brazen thieves who walked out of a hotel with an ATM machine. The sheriff’s office released a video Monday of the Oct. 25 theft. Two black male suspects entered the Country Inn & Suites on Falkenburg Road in Tampa shortly before 9 p.m.
fox13news.com
Achieva Credit Union and Salvation Army partner for holiday donation drive
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa Bay area Achieva Credit Union locations have partnered with The Salvation Army to provide a special way to support local families in need. Without your help, many children will go without gifts. Financial and emotional stress dampen the holidays for families living in poverty. You can...
Pontoon boat carrying 9 people overturns in the Clearwater Pass
There was a safe removal of all nine passengers from the water after a pontoon boat overturned in Clearwater Pass.
wogx.com
Tropical Storm Nicole projected to make landfall in Florida as Category 1 hurricane
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tropical Storm Nicole is forecast to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane Wednesday on its path toward Florida. The latest track from the National Hurricane Center shows Nicole strengthening into a hurricane before making landfall on the southeast coast of Florida impacting our immediate east coast in Brevard and Volsuia counties and in the Orlando region. As of Tuesday, Nicole's maximum sustained winds are at 65 mph.
Publix offering discount on groceries to veterans, active military on Veterans Day
Publix is offering a discount on groceries to veterans, active military and their families on Veterans Day.
