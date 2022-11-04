Read full article on original website
National wine festival with Austin ties dissolves amid legal issues
My Wine Society is the parent company behind Blended Festival INC, a wine and music festival that previously held events in Austin, San Diego, Nashville and Tampa. Staff announced Sept. 19 this year's Austin festival, planned for Sept. 24-25, was postponed "due to unforeseen circumstances."
MOD Pizza to Open Leander-Georgetown Location ￼
The upcoming store will be located at 19388 Ronald Reagan Blvd, in a growing area relatively underpopulated by restaurants.
Round Rock, Texas Restaurant Lets You Bowl And Enjoy The Sea
For some of us, going out to eat sometimes has to be an experience. One that most of us know is Dave And Busters. Which, side note, why isn't there one of those in Temple? We digress of course, but we'll talk about that soon. While Temple continues to grow...
Hill Country Studios selects former Netflix executive Kevin Bar as COO
The studio will begin construction in early 2023.
VIA 313 Pizzeria to Open Kyle Location
The chain has been recognized by food outlets such as Pizza Today, Food Network, and Food & Wine for its “Built Right” pizza, constructed carefully from scratch.
atasteofkoko.com
7 Best Spots For High Tea In Austin
High tea in Austin, Texas, is a must-try experience for any tea lover. With a wide range of afternoon tea menus to choose from, there is something to suit every taste and preference. From classic afternoon tea offerings like finger sandwiches and scones to more unique items like chocolate fondue and champagne cocktails, the options are truly endless. Choose s light tea or a full tea menu and use high tea as a celebration for special occasions.
tpr.org
Ready to toss your holiday pumpkin? 200 pigs in Bastrop County would like to call dibs
Carlton, a rescue mini pig living in East Austin, thought he could eat all the neighborhood pumpkins and then some. But his human decided maybe it would be best if he shared. Amanda Quick, a volunteer with Central Texas Pig Rescue, adopted Carlton in 2019. All the research she did to prepare for his arrival did not warn her about pigs' love for pumpkins.
Yelp: The Skylark Lounge in east Austin named best dive bar in Texas
The top dive bar in Texas can be found in east Austin, according to Yelp.
KENS 5
Mr. Gambolini was surrendered by his owner at 15 years old | Forgotten Friends
CANYON LAKE, Texas — Our "Forgotten Friends" series showcases a dog or cat each week that has spent a lengthy time at an area shelter, just waiting for someone to notice them and bring them home to love. Say hello to Mr. Gambolini, a 15-year-old feline who was surrendered...
Central Texas resident $1 million richer after Powerball lottery win
Winning of any kind, anywhere is one thing, but it's a whole other thing when your win can equate to your bank account skyrocketing by, let's say, $1 million.
KXAN
Matthew McConaughey is ‘livin’ at age 53
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Happy birthday to Matthew McConaughey. The Texas-born actor turned 53 years old Friday. “Took me exactly 53 trips around the sun to realize that right now I’m as young as I’ll ever be, and as old as I’ve ever been, here in the honeyhole between already and not yet. Amen,” the Austin resident shared on social media to his fans Friday.
Tickets for new Georgetown music festival go fast, some fans disappointed
The two-day country music festival set to feature acts like Shenandoah, Tyler Childers, Wynona Judd, and T-Pain.
Lucky Texan Claims Major Powerball Prize As Historic Jackpot Rolls
Two lucky Texas residents claimed lottery prizes this week.
The Austin Gas Station That's Actually A Food Destination
Austin, Texas, is a premiere destination for Southern cooking. Whether you're stopping at one of the city's many food trucks, drinking a margarita on a Tex-Mex patio, or enjoying vegan comfort food, the central Texas metropolis is a hot spot for unbeatable dining experiences. But if there's one food that Austin does best, it's barbecue. In fact, data analyzed by Clever found that Austin ranks among the top two best cities for barbecue — second only to San Antonio, which is just a stone's throw from Austin.
Grab A Coat, Because Killeen, Texas Is About to Get the First Freeze of the Season
The weather in the Killeen, Texas area lately has been unpredictable. Some days it might be nice and toasty outside, hot enough to even wear a pair of shorts, and some days if you don’t bring the heaviest jacket out you might find yourself catching a small cold. A...
This Texas Bakery Serves One Of 'America's Most Outrageous Donut Flavors'
LoveFOOD compiled a list of America's most outrageous donut flavors.
Let’s Take a Look at the Stunning & Oldest Standing Mansion in Texas
If you love history, this is for you. If you love architecture this is definitely for you. If you love history, architecture, and Texas you are about to lose your mind. The Seaquist House, located west of Austin, TX, is the oldest standing mansion in the Lone Star State, and she's beauty.
fox7austin.com
Austin Mac & Cheese Festival set for Nov. 13
If you love macaroni and cheese, this is the event for you. Austin-area chefs will be dishing out tasty mac & grilled cheese offerings at the event, set for Sunday, Nov. 13 at the Lantana Place Shopping Center. Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow gets all the cheesy details from Chef Hayden Walker, editor in chief of Austin Food Magazine.
Meta reverses plan to occupy 66-story downtown Austin skyscraper
The tech conglomerate will sublease its space at Sixth and Guadalupe.
Woman found dead at Leander home identified by TCSO
The Travis County Sheriff's Office identified the woman found dead at a Leander home on Nov. 2.
