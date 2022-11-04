ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7 Best Spots For High Tea In Austin

High tea in Austin, Texas, is a must-try experience for any tea lover. With a wide range of afternoon tea menus to choose from, there is something to suit every taste and preference. From classic afternoon tea offerings like finger sandwiches and scones to more unique items like chocolate fondue and champagne cocktails, the options are truly endless. Choose s light tea or a full tea menu and use high tea as a celebration for special occasions.
KXAN

Matthew McConaughey is ‘livin’ at age 53

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Happy birthday to Matthew McConaughey. The Texas-born actor turned 53 years old Friday. “Took me exactly 53 trips around the sun to realize that right now I’m as young as I’ll ever be, and as old as I’ve ever been, here in the honeyhole between already and not yet. Amen,” the Austin resident shared on social media to his fans Friday.
Mashed

The Austin Gas Station That's Actually A Food Destination

Austin, Texas, is a premiere destination for Southern cooking. Whether you're stopping at one of the city's many food trucks, drinking a margarita on a Tex-Mex patio, or enjoying vegan comfort food, the central Texas metropolis is a hot spot for unbeatable dining experiences. But if there's one food that Austin does best, it's barbecue. In fact, data analyzed by Clever found that Austin ranks among the top two best cities for barbecue — second only to San Antonio, which is just a stone's throw from Austin.
fox7austin.com

Austin Mac & Cheese Festival set for Nov. 13

If you love macaroni and cheese, this is the event for you. Austin-area chefs will be dishing out tasty mac & grilled cheese offerings at the event, set for Sunday, Nov. 13 at the Lantana Place Shopping Center. Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow gets all the cheesy details from Chef Hayden Walker, editor in chief of Austin Food Magazine.
