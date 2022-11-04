ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, AL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WAAY-TV

Pedestrian injured by vehicle in Huntsville

A pedestrian suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries from a collision with a vehicle in Huntsville on Monday afternoon. Huntsville Police said the pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The incident happened near the intersection of Blue Spring Road and Sparkman Drive. Huntsville Police are investigating. Stick...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

DeKalb County man charged with voyeurism after incident at gym

An Albertville man is charged with voyeurism after an incident at a DeKalb County gym. Colby Bryant Norris, 21, was arrested Oct. 28. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said Norris “photographed or filmed the intimate areas of another person” who was changing clothes after using the tanning bed at the gym.
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Man hit by train in Alabama

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — A man is being treated at UAB Hospital after being hit by a train in Cullman Monday morning, the Cullman Police Department reports. Jarod Moon, 33, of Warrior was hit by a train at the corner of 1st Ave and 4th Street SE around 10:38 a.m. According to the CPD, Moon […]
CULLMAN, AL
WHNT-TV

Sheriff's Office, Community Rallies Behind Hospitalized Chief Deputy

Community members, local officials, and businesses are asking for prayers after Steve Guthrie, the chief deputy of the Marshall County Sheriff's Office was hospitalized last month.
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

The Cullman Tribune

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: I-65 closures in Cullman, Blount counties Nov. 8-10

DECATUR POST — From Tuesday, Nov. 8, through Thursday, Nov. 10, the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) will close the right northbound lane of Interstate 65 from the Cullman County-Blount County line to the 295 mile marker, a few miles south of Exit 299 at Dodge City, for roadway maintenance.    This work will take place from about 8:30 a.m. to about 3:30 p.m. daily.  Please expect a lane closure and delays. Reduce speed and be prepared to merge.   Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to monitor the situation and will provide updates accordingly. 
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

4 injured when vehicle goes over Huntsville bridge, lands in stream

Four people were injured when the vehicle they were in went off a bridge and into a stream in Huntsville. The Huntsville Police Department said it happened Sunday morning near Drake Avenue and Leeman Ferry Road. All four people were taken to the hospital, according to Don Webster, spokesman for...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Ardmore man killed in Madison County crash

One man is dead after a Friday morning crash in Madison County. ALEA says 69-year-old Ronnie Clifton of, Ardmore, Tennessee, was fatally injured when the truck he was a passenger in was struck by a freightliner tractor-trailer. The two-vehicle crash happened around 12:40 a.m. on Alabama 53 near Old Railroad...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

1 dead, 3 injured in early morning Decatur fire

An early morning residential fire in Decatur has resulted in one death, authorities say. According to Decatur police, the fire was reported at about 3 a.m. in the 900 block of Fourth Avenue Southeast, as witnesses saw smoke billowing from the home. In all, three people were evacuated the home....
DECATUR, AL
WHNT-TV

