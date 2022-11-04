Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Village of Promise Hosts 'One Table' Event to Celebrate Diversity With a Free Thanksgiving Meal at Big Spring ParkZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Exciting Kayak Expansion to Apollo Park is Coming to MidCity in Huntsville, AL and Kayak Bass Fishing NewsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Despite Many Urban Growth Projects, There is a Growing Concern About the Lack of Affordable Housing in Huntsville, ALZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Without Cluster Mailboxes, Homebuilders Blame the USPS After Bermuda Lakes Homes in Meridianville Stopped Getting MailZack LoveMeridianville, AL
Related
WAAY-TV
Pedestrian injured by vehicle in Huntsville
A pedestrian suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries from a collision with a vehicle in Huntsville on Monday afternoon. Huntsville Police said the pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The incident happened near the intersection of Blue Spring Road and Sparkman Drive. Huntsville Police are investigating. Stick...
Young man found dead in crashed, bullet-riddled vehicle in eastern Jefferson County
An investigation is underway after a young man died following a Sunday-night crash in Pinson. Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies responded at 9:30 p.m. to a report of a wreck near the intersection of Highway 79 and Cleage Drive, said Lt. Joni Money. When they arrived at the location, they...
Pedestrian injured after responding to 2 vehicle accident
Officers with Huntsville Police Department say that a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Monday evening.
Scottsboro Police Department asking for public’s help in identifying 2 suspects
Scottsboro Police Department is looking for two people in connection to a theft.
WAAY-TV
DeKalb County man charged with voyeurism after incident at gym
An Albertville man is charged with voyeurism after an incident at a DeKalb County gym. Colby Bryant Norris, 21, was arrested Oct. 28. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said Norris “photographed or filmed the intimate areas of another person” who was changing clothes after using the tanning bed at the gym.
Person sent to hospital after being hit by car in Huntsville
The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) says a person was transported to the hospital after an incident involving a pedestrian.
Man hit by train in Alabama
CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — A man is being treated at UAB Hospital after being hit by a train in Cullman Monday morning, the Cullman Police Department reports. Jarod Moon, 33, of Warrior was hit by a train at the corner of 1st Ave and 4th Street SE around 10:38 a.m. According to the CPD, Moon […]
Town Creek man dead after hit-and-run
A Town Creek man is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Saturday. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says 29-year-old Corey D. Maxwell died when he was struck by an unknown car that left the scene of the crash.
WHNT-TV
Sheriff's Office, Community Rallies Behind Hospitalized Chief Deputy
Community members, local officials, and businesses are asking for prayers after Steve Guthrie, the chief deputy of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office was hospitalized last month. Sheriff’s Office, Community Rallies Behind Hospitalized …. Community members, local officials, and businesses are asking for prayers after Steve Guthrie, the chief...
WAAY-TV
Pedestrian struck by vehicle while responding to crash in Huntsville
A pedestrian who was trying to help the victims of a two-vehicle crash ended up injured themselves Monday night, according to reports from first responders. Huntsville Police said the pedestrian was struck by an oncoming vehicle and taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Don Webster, spokesman for Huntsville...
TRAFFIC ADVISORY: I-65 closures in Cullman, Blount counties Nov. 8-10
DECATUR POST — From Tuesday, Nov. 8, through Thursday, Nov. 10, the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) will close the right northbound lane of Interstate 65 from the Cullman County-Blount County line to the 295 mile marker, a few miles south of Exit 299 at Dodge City, for roadway maintenance. This work will take place from about 8:30 a.m. to about 3:30 p.m. daily. Please expect a lane closure and delays. Reduce speed and be prepared to merge. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to monitor the situation and will provide updates accordingly.
Florence Police want ‘neigh-m’ suggestions for three new officers
The Florence Police Department is asking for the public's help to find names that fit their three newest (and cutest) recruits.
Tuscumbia man accused of luring teen to run away from home
A Tuscumbia man was arrested after the Florence Police Department says he encouraged a teen to run away from her home.
WAAY-TV
4 injured when vehicle goes over Huntsville bridge, lands in stream
Four people were injured when the vehicle they were in went off a bridge and into a stream in Huntsville. The Huntsville Police Department said it happened Sunday morning near Drake Avenue and Leeman Ferry Road. All four people were taken to the hospital, according to Don Webster, spokesman for...
Colbert County Sheriff Williamson clears up pistol permit confusion
Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson wanted to address a murky situation that caused some recent confusion in the community.
WAAY-TV
Ardmore man killed in Madison County crash
One man is dead after a Friday morning crash in Madison County. ALEA says 69-year-old Ronnie Clifton of, Ardmore, Tennessee, was fatally injured when the truck he was a passenger in was struck by a freightliner tractor-trailer. The two-vehicle crash happened around 12:40 a.m. on Alabama 53 near Old Railroad...
Sheriff’s office: Estranged husband charged with capital murder in Alabama woman’s death
A man in Limestone County has been charged with capital murder after the death of his wife on Saturday.
1 killed, 3 injured in Decatur house fire Friday morning
A house fire has turned fatal Friday morning, according to Morgan County officials.
1 dead, 3 injured in early morning Decatur fire
An early morning residential fire in Decatur has resulted in one death, authorities say. According to Decatur police, the fire was reported at about 3 a.m. in the 900 block of Fourth Avenue Southeast, as witnesses saw smoke billowing from the home. In all, three people were evacuated the home....
WHNT-TV
4 people injured after vehicle goes over bridge in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Four people were injured after the vehicle they were in went over a bridge on Sunday morning. According to Huntsville Police Department, officers received a call around 9:50 a.m. of a single-vehicle accident in the area of Drake Avenue and Leeman Ferry Road. Four people...
Comments / 2