How conservative media and Republican politicians spread disinformation about the arrest of a Bucks County anti-abortion activist
The case is an example of how misinformation fills an information void. The conspiracy theories that swirled around the violent attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband are a prime example of how misinformation fills an information void. What happened in that case followed a familiar script used by...
14,320
Gov. Phil Murphy is the latest to weigh on the rise in auto thefts in New Jersey. The governor has promised tougher penalties against criminal gangs involved in a wave of thefts he described as having “risen to near epidemic levels.” At a news conference Monday, Murphy said reducing vehicle thefts “will also reduce the occurrence of violent crime, as we know that too often stolen cars are used in shootings or other acts of violence.” He noted that auto thefts in the state were down in September and October compared to the same months in 2021.
Thief swiped hundreds of thousands in jewelry from N.J. stores, authorities say
A 24-year-old man is charged with stealing diamonds and rings worth hundreds of thousands of dollars in string of jewelry store thefts in New Jersey, authorities said Friday. Michael Larbi, 24, of Dover, Delaware, is charged in a criminal complaint with five counts of interstate transportation of stolen goods, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger.
New Jersey man arrested for credible threat against synagogues
DEAL, NJ – The Federal Bureau of Investigation issued an imminent warning to synagogues in the New York and New Jersey area on Friday warning of a possible credible threat. Hours later, that threat was rescinded and the FBI said a suspect was identified and taken into custody. The FBI announced that a New Jersey man was taken into custody and that he was a lone actor in the threat. According to officials, the man holds “radical extremist views”. “He no longer poses a threat to the community at this time,” James E. Dennehy during a call with regional leaders. The post New Jersey man arrested for credible threat against synagogues appeared first on Shore News Network.
‘Operation Lockbox’ in 60 towns: NJ residents give cops a key to their house
Some New Jersey police departments call it “Operation Lockbox.” Others refer to it as “Operation Blue Angel.”. Either way, the genesis of the program, which has been in existence for the last three or four years, is to have the ability to improve community policing in New Jersey and to increase the health, safety, and welfare of their citizens, said Tom Dellane, president of the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police.
Detroit News
Dominion voting machines in Arizona, New Jersey malfunction, sparking new claims of fraud
Glitches with voting tabulation machines in Arizona’s largest county have touched off unsubstantiated claims of election fraud, as Republican nominees and party officials indirectly accused the Democratic gubernatorial nominee of deliberately tampering with equipment. In Maricopa County, which includes Phoenix, election officials flagged problems with tabulators in about 20%...
These New Jersey cities are two of the oldest in America
We often take for granted that we live in a historic state with some of the earliest settlements in the country. When you go out west, you'll find a lot less history. It's amazing that we don't speak Dutch, with a lot of our earliest towns and cities being founded by Dutch traders.
DOJ to send monitors to polling places to prevent voter intimidation
The Department of Justice will be sending monitors to dozens of jurisdictions around the country – including in New Jersey – to prevent voter intimidation or harassment.
Top 5 ‘Down the Shore’ memories and where to find the rest in NJ
Not only are we lucky to have a "down the shore" in New Jersey, regardless of where the shore actually is in relation to where you are, but we're also lucky to have some great "down the shore" memories. As Brian Adams once sang, "Those were the best days of our lives."
NJ Senate President Nick Scutari’s ex-wife speaks out
Karolina Dehnhard is a courageous lawyer on a mission to help women across the Garden State. She holds the distinction of being the only ex-wife of a New Jersey senator under a gag order. So as she speaks out on behalf of women across New Jersey, she has to be careful.
2 deaths in NJ after deer cause separate car accidents
Deer are being blamed for causing two deaths in two separate incidents in New Jersey on Sunday. In Gloucester County, Franklin Deputy Police Chief Matthew DeCesari said a deer ran onto Delsea Drive around 5:15 p.m. and struck a Kia Soul. The deer went through the front windshield on the...
thecentersquare.com
Organization's inaccurate messages to voters being thwarted in New Jersey
(The Center Square) – Atlantic City’s elections superintendent says in South Jersey they haven’t gotten many calls about misinformation or intimidation of voters, but they are trained on how to respond. New Jersey Secretary of State Tahesha Way sent out a warning to the public about election...
Midterm Results NJ: Andy Kim defeats GOP challenger Bob Healey, wins 3rd term in House
Kim won in the newly drawn 3rd District in southern and central New Jersey, which includes more Democratic voters than the previous district's boundaries.
Danger at Menlo Park, NJ, veteran’s home – State keeps it open
A new report details incompetence and abuse at the state run Veterans Memorial Home at Menlo Park. State inspectors issued a finding of "immediate jeopardy," which means a threat to the lives of residents receiving care at the facility. Among the incidents cited in a 300-page report:. A patient who...
N.J. election results 2022: Ocean County
Voters in Ocean County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
Proposed law could extend the length of a school day in New Jersey
A New Jersey lawmaker has reintroduced her bill that would allow New Jersey schools to explore extending the length of a school day.
New Jersey might soon become a “Purple Heart State”
TRENTON – New Jersey is known for many things, but it’s also home to a large veteran population. November is Veteran’s Appreciation Month and legislators are seeking to add New Jersey to the growing number of states adopting a “Purple Heart State” status. Those states include West Virginia, Virginia and Washington. This week, legislation proposed by State Senator Jean Stanfield was approved by the Senate Military and Veterans’ Affairs Committee. “New Jersey’s veterans and active duty service members have fought selflessly to preserve our nation’s freedom, with many being wounded or killed while in the line of duty,” said Stanfield The post New Jersey might soon become a “Purple Heart State” appeared first on Shore News Network.
Amazing! The Deepest Cave in New Jersey
Do you suffer from "Speluncaphobia" According to Google Speluncaphobia is the fear of caves, usually dark caves. This phobia can lead to nyctophobia (The fear of darkness). So if you do have this fear, my article may make you a bit anxious. I have been in some mines here in...
Six things to watch for in New Jersey's election
Of New Jersey’s 12 House seats, 10 are held by Democrats and 2 by Republicans.
2 New Jersey Towns Make Best Christmas Towns In America List
It is almost the most wonderful time of the year, and it turns out that if you are in New Jersey for the holidays, you are exactly in the right place. There are so many amazing places to be across this great nation when the holiday season comes around, but, according to the experts, New Jersey is a Christmas hot spot.
