Read full article on original website
Related
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio voters cast ballots early ahead of Tuesday's midterm election
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Monday was the last day for in-person early voting in Franklin County. Residents had 2 p.m. to vote early in person. Monday is also the deadline to get an absentee postmarked if you're planning to vote by mail. Absentee ballots can be dropped off through 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
myfox28columbus.com
Thousands of Franklin County voters head to the polls on Sunday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The line of early voters wrapped around the Franklin County Board of Elections building on Sunday. According to Aaron Sellers with the Franklin County Board of Elections, about 4,000 people were expected to vote on Sunday. As of Saturday evening, he said about 43,000 people voted in person at the Board of Elections' office on Morse Road.
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose pushes for voter turnout on November 8
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — It's time to get out the vote. The Midterm Election is on Tuesday and before you head out to cast your ballot there is some key information you need to know. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose joins Good Day Columbus. For more information about...
myfox28columbus.com
Dangerous people on the street? Judge takes questions on setting bail before Issue 1 vote
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two Columbus women are linked by tragedy and time. Both moms are missing their sons who were killed less than two weeks apart. Both, now members of the Mothers of Murdered Columbus Children group, have been calling for higher bail amounts to be set. They believe certain sums send a certain message.
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio AG sues Family Dollar for listing false prices, engaging in 'bait advertising'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced Monday he has filed a lawsuit against Family Dollar for allegedly advertising items at one price and charging another price at the checkout counter. This suit comes just days after Yost sued Dollar General for the same thing. Family...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus leaders outline 2023 Operating Budget, safety investments
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther will join city leaders to outline the proposed 2023 Operating Budget and how it will strengthen neighborhood safety. Police Chief Elaine Bryant and Assistant Fire Chief Chris Blair will join Mayor Ginther on Monday to speak about the public safety investments.
myfox28columbus.com
Delay in Powerball drawing leads to confusion
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Potential billionaires woke up Tuesday morning ready to check their Powerball tickets, but there was a problem. Monday night's drawing never happened. The Powerball has strict rules that all 48 participating lotteries must meet. Unfortunately, one of those locations needed extra time to satisfy security...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Weather: Pleasant week continues, but changes are on the way
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — We still have a few days of above-average temperatures to enjoy!. The colder air will be here by this weekend. We'll want the winter coats by then because it'll feel more like February!. TUESDAY NIGHT: mainly clear, mild, low 40. WEDNESDAY: mostly sunny, much warmer,...
myfox28columbus.com
Powerball jackpot reaches $1.9 billion
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $1.9 billion!. No one matched the winning numbers drawn for Saturday's $1.6 billion jackpot. The drawing for the largest lottery prize ever takes place Monday night. If the winner takes the lump sum option, they will get $929 million...
myfox28columbus.com
Ryan Day says Buckeyes think about Michigan 'every day,' but won't overlook Indiana
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State-Michigan slugfest is still 18 days away, but Ryan Day won't wait until that week to start preparing for it. Day told reporters Tuesday that the Buckeyes think about that game year-round. "We live it every day," he said at his weekly media...
myfox28columbus.com
Hilliard parents call on school leaders to review and remove some books from libraries
HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — A group of Hilliard City Schools' parents shared their concerns about certain books in school libraries at the Board of Education meeting on Monday. Sarah Kamento, a mom of a first grader, said she has researched the books in the districts' libraries and they are inappropriate.
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio State lands No. 2 in AP poll following windy, rainy Northwestern win
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State landed at No. 2 in the AP college football poll after overcoming Northwestern's physical play and windy, rainy weather. Michigan followed behind with a jump to No. 3. It was a rocky start for the Buckeyes, who didn’t score until the closing minutes...
myfox28columbus.com
Grieving mom wants more awareness that Morse Road is a magnet for traffic tragedy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A grieving mother is trying to make a difference after her son’s life was cut short in a crosswalk. Kellie Lindesmith said she wants to know why her son was killed last month on Morse Road. Police said Jesse Erwin was struck by a...
myfox28columbus.com
Hilliard parents start new coalition to support teachers and students
HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — Hilliard City Schools' parents, educators, and community members joined together to form the Hilliard Public Education Coalition to support students and staff. "We want to focus on what’s really happening in our schools," Kelly Arnold, whose kids graduated from Hilliard City Schools, said. "We have...
myfox28columbus.com
Troopers in Madison County seize 100 kilos of cocaine hidden in U-Haul
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man from Mexico is facing drug charges after troopers discovered approximately $9 million worth of cocaine hidden under a false floor in a U-Haul truck. Court documents for Sebastian Alapizco Flores, 25, of Mexicali, Mexico, state that Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers pulled over...
myfox28columbus.com
Doctors encouraging flu shot ahead of holiday season
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — According to the CDC’s latest flu report, 19 states have 'high' or 'very high' levels of influenza-like illness. Ohio is currently sitting in the ‘moderate’ stage. However, early predictors point to a more severe flu season across the United States. “It looks...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus gas prices rise nearly 28 cents in past week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Gas prices have increased nearly 28 cents per gallon in Columbus this past week, GasBuddy reports. The price of gas has risen 27.6 cents in the last week, averaging $3.87 per gallon today. Prices in Columbus are 9.5 cents lower than a month ago and...
myfox28columbus.com
USO honors veterans with Ohio Salute to Celebration event happening this Veteran's Day
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The 2022 USO Ohio Salute to Service Celebration, presented by Mercedes-Benz of Easton, will take place on Veteran’s Day at the historic Valley Dale Ballroom and will honor the service of our Armed Forces and celebrate the 81-year legacy of the USO. Alison Ruble,...
myfox28columbus.com
Bus driver shortage forces Reynoldsburg students to take class from home
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WSYX) — All students in the Reynoldsburg City Schools district are spending some school days learning at home instead of inside the classroom due to a bus driver shortage. According to the district, at least 10 more drivers need to be hired plus substitute drivers. "It’s hard....
myfox28columbus.com
EarthxTV new show 'House of What!?' showcases unusual, environmentally sustainable homes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Have you ever wanted to live in an airplane? Maybe a magical tree house?. Well dreams like that are certainly becoming a reality thanks to a EarthxTV's new show 'House of What!?" Show host Chris Grundy joins Good Day Columbus to talk all unusual yet sustainable homes.
Comments / 0