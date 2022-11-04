ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, OH

myfox28columbus.com

Ohio voters cast ballots early ahead of Tuesday's midterm election

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Monday was the last day for in-person early voting in Franklin County. Residents had 2 p.m. to vote early in person. Monday is also the deadline to get an absentee postmarked if you're planning to vote by mail. Absentee ballots can be dropped off through 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Thousands of Franklin County voters head to the polls on Sunday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The line of early voters wrapped around the Franklin County Board of Elections building on Sunday. According to Aaron Sellers with the Franklin County Board of Elections, about 4,000 people were expected to vote on Sunday. As of Saturday evening, he said about 43,000 people voted in person at the Board of Elections' office on Morse Road.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus leaders outline 2023 Operating Budget, safety investments

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther will join city leaders to outline the proposed 2023 Operating Budget and how it will strengthen neighborhood safety. Police Chief Elaine Bryant and Assistant Fire Chief Chris Blair will join Mayor Ginther on Monday to speak about the public safety investments.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Delay in Powerball drawing leads to confusion

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Potential billionaires woke up Tuesday morning ready to check their Powerball tickets, but there was a problem. Monday night's drawing never happened. The Powerball has strict rules that all 48 participating lotteries must meet. Unfortunately, one of those locations needed extra time to satisfy security...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus Weather: Pleasant week continues, but changes are on the way

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — We still have a few days of above-average temperatures to enjoy!. The colder air will be here by this weekend. We'll want the winter coats by then because it'll feel more like February!. TUESDAY NIGHT: mainly clear, mild, low 40. WEDNESDAY: mostly sunny, much warmer,...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Powerball jackpot reaches $1.9 billion

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $1.9 billion!. No one matched the winning numbers drawn for Saturday's $1.6 billion jackpot. The drawing for the largest lottery prize ever takes place Monday night. If the winner takes the lump sum option, they will get $929 million...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Hilliard parents start new coalition to support teachers and students

HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — Hilliard City Schools' parents, educators, and community members joined together to form the Hilliard Public Education Coalition to support students and staff. "We want to focus on what’s really happening in our schools," Kelly Arnold, whose kids graduated from Hilliard City Schools, said. "We have...
HILLIARD, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Troopers in Madison County seize 100 kilos of cocaine hidden in U-Haul

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man from Mexico is facing drug charges after troopers discovered approximately $9 million worth of cocaine hidden under a false floor in a U-Haul truck. Court documents for Sebastian Alapizco Flores, 25, of Mexicali, Mexico, state that Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers pulled over...
MADISON COUNTY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Doctors encouraging flu shot ahead of holiday season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — According to the CDC’s latest flu report, 19 states have 'high' or 'very high' levels of influenza-like illness. Ohio is currently sitting in the ‘moderate’ stage. However, early predictors point to a more severe flu season across the United States. “It looks...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus gas prices rise nearly 28 cents in past week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Gas prices have increased nearly 28 cents per gallon in Columbus this past week, GasBuddy reports. The price of gas has risen 27.6 cents in the last week, averaging $3.87 per gallon today. Prices in Columbus are 9.5 cents lower than a month ago and...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Bus driver shortage forces Reynoldsburg students to take class from home

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WSYX) — All students in the Reynoldsburg City Schools district are spending some school days learning at home instead of inside the classroom due to a bus driver shortage. According to the district, at least 10 more drivers need to be hired plus substitute drivers. "It’s hard....
REYNOLDSBURG, OH

