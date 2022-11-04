Read full article on original website
NJ Spotlight News: November 7, 2022
We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories. Around 700,000 people in NJ have already voted. Two NJ Democrats fight to hold seats in Congress. Some analysts say the...
NJ midterm election ends, counting begins
Today is Election Day, the end of congressional races that got progressively nastier and more expensive in key New Jersey districts where Democrats are fighting to hold seats in a midterm election to determine control of the U.S. House of Representatives. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m....
Two NJ Democrats fight to hold seats in Congress
On Monday, the last full day of campaigning in some raucous races for Congress, candidates and canvassers fanned out across the state working furiously to persuade voters. In these midterm elections, at least two New Jersey districts have the potential to flip, unseating incumbents. Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski is fighting for his political life against Republican challenger Tom Kean Jr. in the 7th Congressional District, which was redrawn to favor Republicans. Malinowski says his race is “winnable.”
Voters in 11 districts asked to approve major spending on schools
New Jersey voters aren’t just being asked to choose members of Congress on the ballot Tuesday. In nearly a dozen districts, voters will decide whether to approve hundreds of millions of dollars for proposed school improvements, with plans ranging from new heating and air conditioning systems to permanently boosting the local tax levy to hire more teachers and staff.
Hate proliferates as Election Day looms
Threats, race-baiting ads — tools to push emotions, divide communities, experts say. Synagogues in New Jersey are at high alert after the FBI in Newark tweeted Thursday there was a credible threat against them, following anti-Semitic remarks in popular culture discourse. The Proud Boys, a white supremacist group, have...
Some districts on a knife-edge, others seem safe for incumbents
Candidates are in a last dash to get votes, with New Jersey Republicans hoping to recapture at least some of the seats they lost in the last midterms and Democrats trying to keep control of the U.S. House of Representatives, or minimize their losses. The most recent poll from Stockton...
GOP senator’s perspective on the midterms: Chat Box
Republican Sen. Declan O’Scanlon takes stock; plus, a voting how-to; and how much of an issue is climate change?. On Chat Box with David Cruz this week, Sen. Declan O’Scanlon (R-Monmouth) discusses the top issues for Republicans as they look to win back seats in New Jersey and across the country.
Will young NJ voters show up?
In recent years, turnout of young voters has been slowly increasing in NJ. The state’s top election official is warning the public about text messages containing election misinformation. Secretary of State Tahesha Way says some New Jersey voters are receiving messages which appear to be sent by an organization called Voting Futures, providing inaccurate voter registration information and incorrect polling locations. Voters in four other states also received the personally tailored messages. The company responsible for the texts apologized in a statement on its website, saying the messages were an error.
Condemnation of mailers claiming anti-white bigotry
Pascrell: ‘This kind of politics … doesn’t belong anyplace’. Local and state leaders gathered in Paterson to denounce hate after mailers claiming discrimination against white and Asian Americans were distributed to residents across New Jersey. The mailers were paid for by the America First Legal Foundation, which is headed by former president Donald Trump’s senior adviser Stephen Miller. They accuse President Joe Biden and fellow Democrats of promoting discriminatory practices against white and Asian Americans. Similar mailers have been reported in other states.
Op-Ed: Health plan provider networks and GAP exception waivers
When it comes to health insurance, insureds do not always receive the benefits/coverage they are paying for. Lilo H. Stainton’s Oct. 17 article, Health insurance ‘adequacy’ for all, resonated with me. It talks about New Jersey insureds with private and Medicaid health plans whose provider networks are inadequate, requiring them to travel great distances for necessary medical care and treatment. Assemblyman Herb Conaway Jr., a physician, is the lead sponsor of a bill that seeks to remedy this problem. According to the article, his bill would limit the distances insureds must travel for care and allow them to cross state lines in need of care.
Why early calls are unlikely on election night in New Jersey
Mail-in balloting has made early calls impossible in some races. For decades, news outlets have tried to call races as quickly as possible and the public got used to watching TV or, more recently, checking the internet to find out who won within hours after polls closed. But the popularity of mail-in balloting has made that impossible in some races.
NJ steps up fight against toxic ‘forever chemicals’
Bill says chemicals should be regulated as a class, not individually, to better protect public health. New Jersey lawmakers are working to set strict health limits on so-called forever chemicals as a class rather than regulating them one by one, as now happens. Since there are thousands of the chemicals...
NJ Decides 2022 Election Exchange: Frank Pallotta
A podcast series designed to give insight into the candidates running for Congress through candid conversations with them about the issues impacting NJ and the nation. In one of the most pivotal midterm elections in memory, New Jersey voters will decide representatives for each of the state’s 12 congressional districts.
Early voting well underway amid low-key publicity for it
Gov. Phil Murphy cast his ballot Saturday along with first lady Tammy Murphy and their kids on the state’s first day of early in-person voting. They used one of the roughly 140 polling places across New Jersey where residents can vote in person during the state’s nine-day early voting period. Tuesday is also the deadline if you still plan to apply for a vote-by-mail ballot.
Drug deaths rise, but NJ’s safe-injection sites stalled
Intravenous drug use carries numerous dangers, including the high risk of infection. In 2019 alone, injection-related infections cost the lives of nearly 300 New Jersey residents and led to almost 2,000 emergency room visits and more than 7,000 hospitalizations. The cost of this care topped $1 billion, much of it covered by publicly subsidized programs.
Big push to rev up Democratic voters in 7th District
Democratic heavy-hitters were at a Malinowski rally in Rahway at the weekend. New Jersey’s most competitive congressional race is now critical to the national fight for power in Congress. The rematch between incumbent Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski and former Republican state Sen. Tom Kean Jr. in the 7th District is considered a bellwether for the U.S. House of Representatives. Donors and political groups are paying attention.
NJ Decides 2022 Election Exchange Podcast: Josh Gottheimer
A podcast series designed to give insight into the candidates running for Congress through candid conversations with them about the issues impacting NJ and the nation. In one of the most pivotal midterm elections in memory, New Jersey voters will decide representatives for each of the state’s 12 congressional districts.
Rate of abortions increases in NJ, report says
Rates also rose in other states where there are no or few restrictions. A new study from the nonprofit Society of Family Planning finds that New Jersey and the Northeast region experienced a 7% increase in legal abortions from April 2022 to August 2022, after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision that overturned Roe v. Wade and ended its federal protection of abortion rights. The report shows a shift in where people obtain abortion care in both restricted-access and protected-access states. Overall, abortion rates dropped 6% nationally.
Midterm’s closing argument rests on economic fears
With an important midterm election underway, New Jersey voters are making their choices at a time when the state’s monthly unemployment rate has dropped to near historic lows. The strong jobs numbers, combined with the recent news that the nation’s gross domestic product, or GDP, grew ahead of expectations...
Business Report: October hiring strong, NJ’s unemployment system, one-day Gannett strike
Companies continued to hire last month despite efforts by the Federal Reserve to cool the economy. In October, companies added a better than expected 261,000 jobs, with most of those new jobs coming in the health care industry. Unemployment ticked up to 3.7%. A bill to improve New Jersey’s unemployment...
