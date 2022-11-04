TAMPA, Fla. - It's officially election week. Early voting is done and candidates for the major races are covering many miles to make sure they claim every last vote. After months of campaigning, it all comes down to Tuesday for candidates. The polls will be open and voters will have one last chance to make their voices heard. Monday, candidates will still be busy on the road as they make one last push to encourage Floridians to vote.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO