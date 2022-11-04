Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 men arrested for placing fraudulent gift cards on Fleming Island Walmart shelves, deputies sayZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
USF, Florida Inventors Hall of Fame Launch Program for Student InventorsModern GlobeTampa, FL
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
All USF College of the Arts Performances Are Free this SeasonModern GlobeTampa, FL
Savor St. Pete returns November 5 & 6 for its 10-year anniversaryRose BurkeSaint Petersburg, FL
Related
fox13news.com
Florida governor’s race: DeSantis wins convincing reelection over longtime Florida politician, Charlie Crist
TAMPA, Fla. - Governor Ron DeSantis has won his bid for reelection in the 2022 midterm election. The Republican incumbent carried a 10-point lead over his Democratic opponent, Charlie Crist, who was formerly the Sunshine State’s Republican governor and, most recently, U.S. Representative for Florida’s 13th District in Pinellas County.
fox13news.com
Gov. Ron DeSantis, Charlie Crist in Tampa Bay for election night results
Both gubernatorial candidates for Florida are wrapping up their long campaigns in the Tampa Bay area – Charlie Crist will be in St. Petersburg while Ron DeSantis will be across the bay in Tampa. Whoever wins will get a second term as the governor of the Sunshine State. But...
fox13news.com
DeSantis and Crist make final campaign stops before midterm election day
TAMPA, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis urged supporters at his final campaign stop to get to the polls on Election Day in hopes of building a "red wave" that would sweep Democrats from office in Florida and nationwide. "Are you happy to live in the free state of Florida? Are...
fox13news.com
2022 Midterm Election: Early voting wraps up in Florida, candidates campaign on eve of Election Day
TAMPA, Fla. - It's officially election week. Early voting is done and candidates for the major races are covering many miles to make sure they claim every last vote. After months of campaigning, it all comes down to Tuesday for candidates. The polls will be open and voters will have one last chance to make their voices heard. Monday, candidates will still be busy on the road as they make one last push to encourage Floridians to vote.
fox13news.com
Midterm election preview in Florida
After months of campaigning, it all comes down to Tuesday. Candidates will continue crisscrossing Florida on Election Eve.
fox13news.com
Florida election security: 'You can't hack paper'
The Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections is reassuring voters there should be no fears of hacking during the 2022 midterm election. He noted that the counting machines aren't even connected to the internet.
fox13news.com
Fewer Hillsborough County residents voted this year compared to 2018 midterms, officials say
TAMPA, Fla. - Voters across Florida had their voices heard during the 2022 midterms, but in Hillsborough County, the supervisor of elections said turnout was down compared to the 2018 midterms. As of early Tuesday evening, most Tampa Bay counties reported between 50-60% of registered voters cast ballots in the...
fox13news.com
DeSantis, Crist travel state in hopes of enticing voters to head to the polls Tuesday
TAMPA, Fla. - The end of "election season" is around the corner, with Saturday marking the last day to vote early in the midterm elections for many counties. Governor Ron DeSantis held a rally in Seminole County in his final push before Election Day. He spoke to his crowd of supporters about how safe Florida has been under his watch.
fox13news.com
More than 15,000 mail ballots flagged in Florida – how to make sure yours is counted
TAMPA, Fla. - An advocacy group reports statewide more than 15,000 Vote-by-Mail ballots for the 2022 midterm election had been flagged as of the week before election day. Common Cause Florida said of the 15,714 flagged ballots:. 9,090 had returned envelopes flagged for mismatched signatures. 5,167 are missing signatures on...
fox13news.com
Tropical Storm Watch issued for Florida's Gulf Coast; Nicole strengthens into tropical storm
Tropical Storm Watch issued for Florida's Gulf Coast ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole; hurricane warnings in effect for east coast. Now that Tropical Storm Nicole is no longer a subtropical storm, meteorologist Jim Weber breaks down the forecast as the storm takes aim at Florida. Nicole is still a large storm, and it will bring windy weather and plenty of rain to a good portion of the state when it makes landfall late Wednesday or early Thursday.
fox13news.com
Winning Powerball ticket sold in California for $2 billion jackpot
ALTADENA, Calif. - The grand prize for the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot is going to someone in California, lottery officials said, making that person the winner of the largest lottery in history. The record prize was sold at Joe's Service Center on West Woodbury Road in Altadena in Los Angeles...
fox13news.com
Florida non-profit sues state over policies they say allowed pollution to kill off manatees' main food source
TAMPA, Fla. - A Florida non-profit group is suing the Florida Department of Environmental Protection’s secretary over state policies on sewer discharges it alleges caused the mass deaths of manatees in recent years. Bear Warriors United filed the lawsuit on Friday, alleging that state policies around water quality allowed...
fox13news.com
Subtropical Storm Nicole: Hurricane watch issued along parts of Florida's east coast
TAMPA, Fla. - In the final month of the Atlantic hurricane season, another storm has been given a name. Early Monday, Subtropical Storm Nicole formed, and its track brings it to Florida later this week. The National Hurricane Center has issued a Hurricane Watch for the east coast of Florida...
fox13news.com
19 children adopted in Pasco County
November marks "National Adoption Month." In Pasco County, 19 children officially found their forever homes.
fox13news.com
Powerball delay due to processing error in Minnesota
ROSEVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - The delay in reporting Powerball’s winning numbers for the $2 billion jackpot was due to a processing delay in Minnesota, the Minnesota Lottery said in a release. "After unprecedented lottery interest, Minnesota’s sales verification system caused a processing delay on Monday, Nov. 7. The...
fox13news.com
Subtropical Storm Nicole forms: Here's what to expect in Florida
Meteorologist Dave Osterberg says Subtropical Storm Nicole formed early Monday. Its track brings it to Florida and the Bay Area by mid-week.
fox13news.com
Tampa hosts sailing championships this week on Davis Islands
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa is hosting the 2022 2.4mR World Championship and Para Sailing International Championship Regatta this week. It’s being held at the Davis Islands Yacht Club. The event has drawn 41 sailors and their coaches from Finland, the US, Canada, Italy, Puerto Rico, South Korea, the UK,...
fox13news.com
Powerball jackpot soars to $1.9 billion after no winner Saturday night
TAMPA, Fla. - The bad news is no one woke up a billionaire Sunday morning after hitting the Powerball jackpot. But, the good news is you still have a chance to win. No one got the winning numbers in Saturday night's drawing, meaning the jackpot grows to an eye-popping $1.9 billion. The historic prize would hold a cash value of $929.1 million.
fox13news.com
Teen human trafficking victim, who pleaded guilty to killing rapist, escapes custody in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa authorities say an 18-year-old sex trafficking victim, who pleaded guilty to killing a man she said raped her, escaped from a women's center where she was serving her probation sentence. Pieper Lewis was seen walking out of the building at the Fresh Start Women's Center...
fox13news.com
Polk County, residents near Peace River, brace for flooding ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
BARTOW - When Ian hit a few weeks ago, Hurricane Ian flooded the Peace River, and the pump station at Peace River Village in Polk County broke, and sewers gushed into the flood water that covered nearby streets. The contaminated water rose to within an inch of Felix Atkinson's front...
Comments / 0