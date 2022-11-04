ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Midterm Election: Early voting wraps up in Florida, candidates campaign on eve of Election Day

TAMPA, Fla. - It's officially election week. Early voting is done and candidates for the major races are covering many miles to make sure they claim every last vote. After months of campaigning, it all comes down to Tuesday for candidates. The polls will be open and voters will have one last chance to make their voices heard. Monday, candidates will still be busy on the road as they make one last push to encourage Floridians to vote.
FLORIDA STATE
Tropical Storm Watch issued for Florida's Gulf Coast; Nicole strengthens into tropical storm

Tropical Storm Watch issued for Florida's Gulf Coast ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole; hurricane warnings in effect for east coast. Now that Tropical Storm Nicole is no longer a subtropical storm, meteorologist Jim Weber breaks down the forecast as the storm takes aim at Florida. Nicole is still a large storm, and it will bring windy weather and plenty of rain to a good portion of the state when it makes landfall late Wednesday or early Thursday.
FLORIDA STATE
Winning Powerball ticket sold in California for $2 billion jackpot

ALTADENA, Calif. - The grand prize for the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot is going to someone in California, lottery officials said, making that person the winner of the largest lottery in history. The record prize was sold at Joe's Service Center on West Woodbury Road in Altadena in Los Angeles...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Powerball delay due to processing error in Minnesota

ROSEVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - The delay in reporting Powerball’s winning numbers for the $2 billion jackpot was due to a processing delay in Minnesota, the Minnesota Lottery said in a release. "After unprecedented lottery interest, Minnesota’s sales verification system caused a processing delay on Monday, Nov. 7. The...
MINNESOTA STATE
Tampa hosts sailing championships this week on Davis Islands

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa is hosting the 2022 2.4mR World Championship and Para Sailing International Championship Regatta this week. It’s being held at the Davis Islands Yacht Club. The event has drawn 41 sailors and their coaches from Finland, the US, Canada, Italy, Puerto Rico, South Korea, the UK,...
TAMPA, FL
Powerball jackpot soars to $1.9 billion after no winner Saturday night

TAMPA, Fla. - The bad news is no one woke up a billionaire Sunday morning after hitting the Powerball jackpot. But, the good news is you still have a chance to win. No one got the winning numbers in Saturday night's drawing, meaning the jackpot grows to an eye-popping $1.9 billion. The historic prize would hold a cash value of $929.1 million.
TAMPA, FL

