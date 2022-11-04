River Dr. N in Great Falls open again as wanted person no longer believed to be in the area

Read full article on original website
Overnight shooting at Great Falls bar
The Great Falls Police Department has confirmed that a person was shot in the parking lot of the Do Bar overnight.
montanarightnow.com
Firefighters respond to two fires in Great Falls Saturday
GREAT FALS, Mont. - This past Saturday when the Great Falls area was inundated with gale force winds, Great Falls Fire Rescue responded two working fires. The first fire occurred at 4800 Lower River Rd when branches from trees came in contact with power lines. When the branches contacted the power lines it caused sparks to occur and fall down onto a large woodpile next to a garage. At the same time, a tree 100 feet away started on fire from hot embers being carried in the wind. With the help of the MANG Fire Department, GFFR was able to quickly extinguish the fires and kept them from spreading to nearby structures. There were no injuries, or structural damage because of these fires.
Fairfield Sun Times
Great Falls Pre Release Center reports resident not located
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Great Falls Pre Release Center is looking for Jordan Ahenakew who was not located at the Center. The Center reports Ahenakew was not located at the Center at 3:30 Saturday. He is a 21-year-old Native American man described as being five feet, ten inches tall,...
msuexponent.com
Shooting in Great Falls bar parking lot injures one
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls police responded to a shooting in the Do Bar parking lot Saturday night, where one person was injured. The person who was injured in the shooting was taken to the ER with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries according to Great Falls Police Department public information officer Tony Munkres.
How much snow fell on Monday?
Great Falls Fire Rescue says they respond to a lot of slips during the first snow and their best advice from Battalion Chief B. Jay Perry, “…you want to slow down, take your time.”
theelectricgf.com
Goodsoldier, Stanley charged for incident that lead to Nov. 4 manhunt
Two people have been charged in the incident that lead to the Nov. 4 manhunt in Great Falls. Shane Stanley, 20, has been charged with felony counts of robbery, aggravated kidnapping and assault with a weapon, as well as a parole violation and was also booked on two misdemeanor warrants.
Fairfield Sun Times
Christine Rose (Adamson) Sheldon
Christine Rose (Adamson) Sheldon, 46, passed away Friday November 4, 2022 at Benefis Hospital in Great Falls, Montana after a long struggle with cancer. Christine was born December 11, 1975 in Choteau, Montana to Monte and Janet Shepard Adamson. She grew-up on the family farm in the Fairfield area where she attended school and graduated from Fairfield High School in 1995. After High school she met and married Neil Sheldon in 2003 and moved to Great Falls where she worked at Party America, Target, and Sam Goodes, besides being a mother and step-mother.
Search continues for teen felony suspect in Great Falls
Law enforcement officers from several agencies are searching in Great Falls for Andale Goodsoldier.
Youth display talent at craft show in Great Falls
On Saturday, Alliance For Youth hosted a Youth Craft Show for kids under the age of 20 to show off their handiwork.
theelectricgf.com
GFPD investigating Nov. 5 shooting at The Do Bar
The Great Falls Police Department responded to a shooting in The Do Bar parking Nov. 5. One person was shot and was transported to the ER with what appear to be non-life threatening injuries, according to GFPD. Police interviewed several parties and are not currently looking for anyone else that...
theelectricgf.com
Goodsoldier in custody after multi-agency search
Andale Goodsoldier is in custody. The Great Falls Police Department said that thanks to community tips, the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office deputies took the 17-year-old into custody on Nov. 5. Law enforcement agencies had been searching for Goodsoldier since Nov. 4. He was taken into custody just outside Great...
Montana City Named One of the Most Miserable in America
It's never good news when the city you live in is called one of the most miserable in America. The website travado.net just released a list of the top 50 most miserable cities in the United States, and one city in Montana was included on the list. Great Falls, Montana was named the 39th most miserable city in America.
Fairfield Sun Times
A home for the holidays at the City of Great Falls Animal Shelter
GREAT FALLS, Montana – The City of Great Falls Animal Shelter is hosting a free adoption event to encourage people to experience the joy of pet adoption this holiday season. The “A Home for the Holidays” adoption event offers free cat and dog adoptions through December 30th.
Fairfield Sun Times
Great Falls Fire Rescue seeing a busy day as high winds knock down power lines and trees
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - High winds blew through the Electric City Saturday, giving fire crews a busy day. Great Falls Fire Rescue reports they have responded to a structure fire on the southwest side of town as well as multiple downed lines and trees. They shared a photo from one...
Police are investigating a 'suspicious' death in Great Falls
The Great Falls Police Department said on Monday that officers are investigating a "suspicious" death that happened on Sunday, October 30, 2022.
helihub.com
Four MH-139 Grey Wolf arrive at Malmstrom AFB
Four MH-139 Grey Wolf helicopters stopped at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls for the first time this week. In August of 2022, the U.S. Air Force received the first four MH-139 Grey Wolf test helicopters from Boeing. These four helicopters will permanently reside at Malmstrom AFB. See Full Story.
