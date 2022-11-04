ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

River Dr. N in Great Falls open again as wanted person no longer believed to be in the area

By Meridith Depping KFBB Digital Producer
montanarightnow.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
montanarightnow.com

Firefighters respond to two fires in Great Falls Saturday

GREAT FALS, Mont. - This past Saturday when the Great Falls area was inundated with gale force winds, Great Falls Fire Rescue responded two working fires. The first fire occurred at 4800 Lower River Rd when branches from trees came in contact with power lines. When the branches contacted the power lines it caused sparks to occur and fall down onto a large woodpile next to a garage. At the same time, a tree 100 feet away started on fire from hot embers being carried in the wind. With the help of the MANG Fire Department, GFFR was able to quickly extinguish the fires and kept them from spreading to nearby structures. There were no injuries, or structural damage because of these fires.
GREAT FALLS, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Great Falls Pre Release Center reports resident not located

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Great Falls Pre Release Center is looking for Jordan Ahenakew who was not located at the Center. The Center reports Ahenakew was not located at the Center at 3:30 Saturday. He is a 21-year-old Native American man described as being five feet, ten inches tall,...
GREAT FALLS, MT
msuexponent.com

Shooting in Great Falls bar parking lot injures one

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls police responded to a shooting in the Do Bar parking lot Saturday night, where one person was injured. The person who was injured in the shooting was taken to the ER with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries according to Great Falls Police Department public information officer Tony Munkres.
Fairfield Sun Times

Christine Rose (Adamson) Sheldon

Christine Rose (Adamson) Sheldon, 46, passed away Friday November 4, 2022 at Benefis Hospital in Great Falls, Montana after a long struggle with cancer. Christine was born December 11, 1975 in Choteau, Montana to Monte and Janet Shepard Adamson. She grew-up on the family farm in the Fairfield area where she attended school and graduated from Fairfield High School in 1995. After High school she met and married Neil Sheldon in 2003 and moved to Great Falls where she worked at Party America, Target, and Sam Goodes, besides being a mother and step-mother.
GREAT FALLS, MT
theelectricgf.com

GFPD investigating Nov. 5 shooting at The Do Bar

The Great Falls Police Department responded to a shooting in The Do Bar parking Nov. 5. One person was shot and was transported to the ER with what appear to be non-life threatening injuries, according to GFPD. Police interviewed several parties and are not currently looking for anyone else that...
theelectricgf.com

Goodsoldier in custody after multi-agency search

Andale Goodsoldier is in custody. The Great Falls Police Department said that thanks to community tips, the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office deputies took the 17-year-old into custody on Nov. 5. Law enforcement agencies had been searching for Goodsoldier since Nov. 4. He was taken into custody just outside Great...
GREAT FALLS, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

A home for the holidays at the City of Great Falls Animal Shelter

GREAT FALLS, Montana – The City of Great Falls Animal Shelter is hosting a free adoption event to encourage people to experience the joy of pet adoption this holiday season. The “A Home for the Holidays” adoption event offers free cat and dog adoptions through December 30th.
GREAT FALLS, MT
helihub.com

Four MH-139 Grey Wolf arrive at Malmstrom AFB

Four MH-139 Grey Wolf helicopters stopped at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls for the first time this week. In August of 2022, the U.S. Air Force received the first four MH-139 Grey Wolf test helicopters from Boeing. These four helicopters will permanently reside at Malmstrom AFB. See Full Story.
GREAT FALLS, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy