Read full article on original website
Related
newschannel20.com
Record-low unemployment claims again in Illinois
CHICAGO (WICS/WCCU) — The Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) announced a sixth consecutive month of low claims for regular unemployment benefits. Total unemployment claims have remained under 70,000 for 26 weeks. The decrease in claims is attributed to pandemic-related recovery. “This latest data from the Illinois Department of...
newschannel20.com
$1.9 billion Powerball jackpot drawing delayed; results likely Tuesday morning
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Update:. The Powerball drawing for Monday night's staggering $1.9 billion jackpot remains delayed because more time is needed to implement security procedures, the California Lottery tweeted early Tuesday morning. In a Powerball media alert shared by the California Lottery, officials said because of the length...
newschannel20.com
Illinois State Senate 2022 election results
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Illinois voters had some big decisions to make on Election Day including casting their ballots for the state senate seats.
newschannel20.com
Midterm Election Results
Illinois voters had some big decisions to make on Election Day. The biggest race is for governor. Governor JB Pritzker and Senator Darren Bailey faced off in a heated race. Gov. Pritzker is running again for his second term as governor of Illinois. The governor and his supporters will be watching the results from Chicago on election night.
Comments / 0