WITN
Veterans job fair held in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The NC Works Career Center will host a veterans job fair in Jacksonville Tuesday. The event will take place at the American Legion Post 265 at 146 Broadhurst Rd, Jacksonville. The fair will be open for veterans and their dependents from 10 to 11 a.m. It will then open for the general public until 2 p.m.
WNCT
WNCT's 2022 election coverage, 10 p.m. report
WNCT has reporters covering races for sheriff, NC House, NC Senate and more. Here's the latest from our 10 p.m. newscast. WNCT has reporters covering races for sheriff, NC House, NC Senate and more. Here's the latest from our 10 p.m. newscast. WNCT’s 2022 Election coverage, 11 p.m. WNCT's...
Autryville woman, 24, dies in N.C. 24 wreck
A fatal wreck claimed the life of a 24-year-old Autryville woman Tuesday morning, a fatal collision that closed the eastbound lanes of N.C. 24
Reports of voting intimidation; voting extended in Wilson, two other counties
"We did have a situation in one county where a one-stop worker was followed from the voting site, to the elections office and then followed to their home. This is possibly the most egregious."
wcti12.com
Sandy Smith hopes to be first Republican in District 1 since 1883
Rocky Mount, Nash County — In Rocky Mount, the Republican candidate for District 1, Sandy Smith, will host her election watch party at 7:30 P.M. District 1 spans across Wilson, Greenville, and Elizabeth City. For years, voters in the area have voted for the Democratic nominee; the last time...
Wayne County woman celebrates major jackpot victory
RALEIGH, N.C. – Patricia Taylor of Pikeville took a chance on a $5 Fast Play ticket on Oct. 24 and won $217,058. At the time Taylor purchased her 20X The Cash ticket from the Handy Mart on U.S. 70 West in Goldsboro, the Fast Play jackpot stood at $434,116. Since a $5 ticket receives 50 […]
Veterans, military families honored during annual Veteran's Day parades
Fayetteville and Raleigh kicked off their annual Veterans Day parades Saturday to honor veterans for their service and sacrifice.
carolinajournal.com
BREAKING: NC Board of Elections extends voting 1 hour in 3 precincts with delays
The N.C. State Board of Elections (NCSBE) had an emergency meeting at 2:30 p.m. on Election Day to extend voting for three precincts that had experienced delays. The board voted unanimously to approve a motion to extend voting for one additional hour at all three. The precincts in question were...
Downtown Wilson celebrates 18th annual Whirligig Festival
WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) – The N.C. Whirligig Festival celebrated its eighteenth year over the two-day event this past weekend. N.C. Whirligig Festival Director Theresa Mathis said the Whirligig Park has transformed Wilson’s downtown area. “We have a dedicated team of revitalization and it all centered about creative art. And the whirligigs are at the heart […]
wcti12.com
Grifton Chili Cookoff brings community together over food, music
GRIFTON, Pitt County — At the train depot here in Grifton, the local Chili Cook-Off took place to bring the community together to enjoy music and chili. With 15 different contestants, people were welcome to pay only $10 to enjoy all of the different chilis. Judges were there to...
WITN
Shots fired near Wayne County Courthouse
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say several gunshots were fired near the Wayne County Courthouse on Monday. The Goldsboro Police Department says at about 1:50 p.m., officers heard several gunshots being fired and responded to the area near the courthouse. While officers were responding, technology confirmed to them that shots were fired in the 300 block of East Chestnut Street.
cbs17
Harnett, Wayne among 5 NC counties to have polling places watched by US Justice Department
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The U.S Department of Justice announced it would monitor 64 jurisdictions for compliance with federal voting rights laws for Tuesday’s election. Those jurisdictions include five North Carolina counties. Those counties scheduled to be monitored include:. Alamance County. Columbus County. Harnett County. Mecklenburg County. Wayne...
Greenville City Council votes to end red light camera program
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville’s Red Light Safety Camera Program will come to an end on Nov. 15. City Council voted 5-1 to end the program during Monday’s meeting. Greenville’s red-light camera program was ruled unconstitutional back in March because too little of the money it generates through penalties end up with the local school […]
wcti12.com
Vehicle chase ends with officer involved shooting in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — A vehicle chase on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, ended with an officer involved shooting. Jacksonville Police officials said it happened around 4:54 p.m. One person was taken to Naval Hospital at Camp Lejeune for injuries. This is an ongoing investigation and has been turned over...
SBI investigating Jacksonville police officer involved in shooting
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville Police and the NC State Bureau of Investigation are working together in an officer-involved shooting incident that happened Tuesday evening. Jacksonville police reported an officer was involved in a vehicle pursuit just before 5 p.m. The incident ended with an officer shooting the person who was being chased. The person, […]
WITN
Barricades set up at New Bern parks, streets due to flooding
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The City of New Bern is asking people to avoid areas affected by flooding. Barricades have been put up at Union Point Park and Lawson Creek Park because of flooding due to northeast winds. The city also says Fleet Street, from the intersection of Walt...
carolinacoastonline.com
Scams running rampant in eastern North Carolina
SWANSBORO - It began with an unsolicited text to my phone on Oct. 25. “Are you interested in the car sticker promotion program? To earn 700 weekly,” the unsigned text stated. I replied, “tell me more.”. Having dealt with scammers from my days as a newspaper columnist and...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Hampstead’s North Carolina Spot Festival makes comeback
HAMPSTEAD, NC (WWAY) – It’s one of Cape Fear’s biggest festivals missed by many, and after a two-year pause it’s back. The festival celebrates a saltwater fish that is local to the Carolina Coast, the Spot. The North Carolina Carolina Spot Festival has been around since...
WRAL
Veterans Day 2022: List of free meals & discounts
To thank veterans and current military members for their service, many businesses are offering free meals, restaurant deals, grocery store discounts and more for Veterans Day this year!. The majority of these offers take place on Veterans Day, Friday, November 11, 2022 but some offers take place on other days....
jocoreport.com
Chase With Stolen Truck Ends Near Smithfield
SMITHFIELD – A two-county chase ended near Smithfield Saturday morning. Just before 8:00am, a Wilson County man reported his truck had been stolen. Using a tracking app, he was able to locate the GMC truck traveling on US 301 from Wilson County into Johnston County. The stolen truck soon...
