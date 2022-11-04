ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WITN

Veterans job fair held in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The NC Works Career Center will host a veterans job fair in Jacksonville Tuesday. The event will take place at the American Legion Post 265 at 146 Broadhurst Rd, Jacksonville. The fair will be open for veterans and their dependents from 10 to 11 a.m. It will then open for the general public until 2 p.m.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

WNCT's 2022 election coverage, 10 p.m. report

WNCT has reporters covering races for sheriff, NC House, NC Senate and more. Here's the latest from our 10 p.m. newscast. WNCT has reporters covering races for sheriff, NC House, NC Senate and more. Here's the latest from our 10 p.m. newscast. WNCT’s 2022 Election coverage, 11 p.m. WNCT's...
GREENVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

Sandy Smith hopes to be first Republican in District 1 since 1883

Rocky Mount, Nash County — In Rocky Mount, the Republican candidate for District 1, Sandy Smith, will host her election watch party at 7:30 P.M. District 1 spans across Wilson, Greenville, and Elizabeth City. For years, voters in the area have voted for the Democratic nominee; the last time...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WNCT

Wayne County woman celebrates major jackpot victory

RALEIGH, N.C. – Patricia Taylor of Pikeville took a chance on a $5 Fast Play ticket on Oct. 24 and won $217,058. At the time Taylor purchased her 20X The Cash ticket from the Handy Mart on U.S. 70 West in Goldsboro, the Fast Play jackpot stood at $434,116. Since a $5 ticket receives 50 […]
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Downtown Wilson celebrates 18th annual Whirligig Festival

WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) – The N.C. Whirligig Festival celebrated its eighteenth year over the two-day event this past weekend. N.C. Whirligig Festival Director Theresa Mathis said the Whirligig Park has transformed Wilson’s downtown area. “We have a dedicated team of revitalization and it all centered about creative art. And the whirligigs are at the heart […]
WILSON, NC
wcti12.com

Grifton Chili Cookoff brings community together over food, music

GRIFTON, Pitt County — At the train depot here in Grifton, the local Chili Cook-Off took place to bring the community together to enjoy music and chili. With 15 different contestants, people were welcome to pay only $10 to enjoy all of the different chilis. Judges were there to...
GRIFTON, NC
WITN

Shots fired near Wayne County Courthouse

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say several gunshots were fired near the Wayne County Courthouse on Monday. The Goldsboro Police Department says at about 1:50 p.m., officers heard several gunshots being fired and responded to the area near the courthouse. While officers were responding, technology confirmed to them that shots were fired in the 300 block of East Chestnut Street.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WNCT

Greenville City Council votes to end red light camera program

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville’s Red Light Safety Camera Program will come to an end on Nov. 15. City Council voted 5-1 to end the program during Monday’s meeting. Greenville’s red-light camera program was ruled unconstitutional back in March because too little of the money it generates through penalties end up with the local school […]
GREENVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

Vehicle chase ends with officer involved shooting in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — A vehicle chase on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, ended with an officer involved shooting. Jacksonville Police officials said it happened around 4:54 p.m. One person was taken to Naval Hospital at Camp Lejeune for injuries. This is an ongoing investigation and has been turned over...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

SBI investigating Jacksonville police officer involved in shooting

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville Police and the NC State Bureau of Investigation are working together in an officer-involved shooting incident that happened Tuesday evening. Jacksonville police reported an officer was involved in a vehicle pursuit just before 5 p.m. The incident ended with an officer shooting the person who was being chased. The person, […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Barricades set up at New Bern parks, streets due to flooding

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The City of New Bern is asking people to avoid areas affected by flooding. Barricades have been put up at Union Point Park and Lawson Creek Park because of flooding due to northeast winds. The city also says Fleet Street, from the intersection of Walt...
NEW BERN, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Scams running rampant in eastern North Carolina

SWANSBORO - It began with an unsolicited text to my phone on Oct. 25. “Are you interested in the car sticker promotion program? To earn 700 weekly,” the unsigned text stated. I replied, “tell me more.”. Having dealt with scammers from my days as a newspaper columnist and...
SWANSBORO, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Hampstead’s North Carolina Spot Festival makes comeback

HAMPSTEAD, NC (WWAY) – It’s one of Cape Fear’s biggest festivals missed by many, and after a two-year pause it’s back. The festival celebrates a saltwater fish that is local to the Carolina Coast, the Spot. The North Carolina Carolina Spot Festival has been around since...
HAMPSTEAD, NC
WRAL

Veterans Day 2022: List of free meals & discounts

To thank veterans and current military members for their service, many businesses are offering free meals, restaurant deals, grocery store discounts and more for Veterans Day this year!. The majority of these offers take place on Veterans Day, Friday, November 11, 2022 but some offers take place on other days....
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
jocoreport.com

Chase With Stolen Truck Ends Near Smithfield

SMITHFIELD – A two-county chase ended near Smithfield Saturday morning. Just before 8:00am, a Wilson County man reported his truck had been stolen. Using a tracking app, he was able to locate the GMC truck traveling on US 301 from Wilson County into Johnston County. The stolen truck soon...
SMITHFIELD, NC

