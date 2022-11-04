Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Flea Market in Kentucky is a Must-VisitJoe MertensLouisville, KY
Eighteen Years Ago, A Hoax Caller Tricked a McDonald's Manager into Doing Unspeakable ActsSavannah AylinMount Washington, KY
Mt. Washington Mayor Armstrong Falsely Attacks Stuart OwenMt. Washington GazetteMount Washington, KY
Yum! Brands prohibiting sale of Claudia Sanders Dinner House in Kentucky by its ownersAmarie M.Kentucky State
Semi-truck tips over on Kentucky highway spilling out thousands of cans of beerAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Related
Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Bellarmine
The Cardinals open up the 2022-23 season by hosting the Knights at the KFC Yum! Center.
Louisville QB Malik Cunningham to Play Through Hand Injury at Clemson
The redshirt senior suffered an injury to his non-throwing hand in last weekend's win over James Madison.
How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Bellarmine Knights
The Cardinals open up the 2022-23 season by hosting the Knights at the KFC Yum! Center.
LIVE updates: Dabo Swinney press conference previewing Louisville
On Tuesday, head coach Dabo Swinney meets the media for his weekly in-season press conference to preview Louisville. Live updates will be in the comment section below.
wdrb.com
CRAWFORD | Louisville women set to step back into spotlight with Monday's opener
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville women's basketball team has not been in the spotlight this preseason. Focus has been on the men's program, new coach Kenny Payne and the end of its NCAA saga. Fans are getting excited about football again, with a four-game winning streak to talk about.
Points of Emphasis: Louisville vs. Bellarmine
Here are the more significant storylines to follow ahead of Louisville's men's basketball's season-opener with the Knights.
Van Lith, Louisville Blow Out Cincinnati in Season Opener
The junior guard for the Cardinals led all scorers with 28 points in their blowout of the Bearcats.
catchitkansas.com
Nickerson star Ava Jones returns to court
NICKERSON, Kan. (KWCH) - A Kansas high school basketball standout severely injured in a crash in early July is back to work on the court. University of Iowa commit Ava Jones, her parents and her little brother were in Louisville, Kentucky for Ava’s basketball tournament. While walking on the sidewalk, a car hit them. Police said the driver was impaired.
2024 DL Deyvid Palepale impressed by environment, coaches on Louisville visit
2024 defensive lineman Deyvid Palepale was among the large group of recruits that took in Louisville's 34-10 win over James Madison on Saturday night. The 6-foot-3,
What Scott Satterfield, Louisville Players Said After 34-10 Win vs. James Madison
Read what the head coach of the Cardinals, quarterback Malik Cunningham, running back Tiyon Evans, inside linebacker MoMo Sanogo and wide receiver Tyler Hudson said after their win over the Dukes:
Card Chronicle
Everything Scott Satterfield (and players) said after Louisville’s win over James Madison
(Opening Statement): “First off, I am proud of our guys. James Madison has a good football team, we knew that coming in. We knew it was going to be a four quarter, tight game. They came out and tried to occupy the ball, melt the clock down and trying to run that clock to limit our plays offensively. They did a pretty good job of that in the first half. They really didn’t try to throw the football much at all. Coming in, it was a great job by our offense to get down there and get some points right before halftime. That was huge, I thought. Come out in the second half and go down and do some good stuff offensively. Defensively, we really had a great second half. We shut down the running game and they tried to throw the football a little bit and really did a great job in the secondary to stop the pass in the second half as well. It was one of those gritty, hard-fought games and I am proud of the way our guys played. I think it’s been great to win four in a row. We got to the halfway point and everyone was talking about how daunting the last six games are. Our guys have just been taking it one day at a time and one game at a time and taking care of business. I am really proud of them for that. It doesn’t get any easier, we have Clemson next week. I am looking forward to that game and get back to practice. I do want to say something about our crowd. Our student section was phenomenal tonight across the way. The band was right beside them and there was a ton of noise coming from that section. I was really proud of our students coming out and supporting this team – coming off a big win, beating Wake Forest, the No. 10 team in the country. Three in a row, trying to get to four in a row and getting bowl eligible. I really appreciate our students for coming out and being loud tonight. Proud of our team and looking forward to getting back in here tomorrow.”
Here are the six Louisville natives getting a 'Hometown Hero' banner in 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Six of Louisville most famous natives will soon have a banner hung up in their honor as part of the Hometown Heroes 2.0 "Class of 2023." Mike Sheehy, president of the Greater Louisville Pride Foundation (GLPF), said each nominee is chosen for being nationally, and sometimes internationally, recognized for achieving remarkable success in their fields.
Louisville businesses offering deals, freebies for voters
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Several Louisville businesses are rewarding people who voted in the Kentucky Midterms on Tuesday with discounts or even free products. Most of the restaurants and stores participating stipulate that patrons should bring their "I Voted" wristband as proof they casted their ballots that day. Here's all...
In Your Backyard | The 'profound' legacy behind Whitney Young Elementary
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Atherton. Kennedy. Grace James. Familiar names dot the streets of Louisville, and adorn the walls of JCPS schools. Each name has a story, and many schools Louisvillians are so familiar with honor Kentuckians who've made an impact here and around the country. Whitney Young Elementary, for...
WLKY.com
More than 25 school districts in Kentucky closed due to illness
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At least 25 Kentucky school districts have closed or used non-traditional instruction days in November due to illness, according to the Kentucky School Board Association. Four of the districts are in western Kentucky. The rest are east and north of Fayette County, including Fayette itself, and...
WHAS 11
High school football coaches agree to let player with down syndrome score touchdown
Number 6 from Henry County was named the game's MVP and it wasn't just the last touchdown of the night. It was the last touchdown for the team of the 2022 season.
wdrb.com
Pro-life, pro-choice supporters seeing 'ugly behavior' days leading up to Amendment 2 vote
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Passions are running high just days before the 2022 midterm elections as Kentucky voters are deciding on a constitutional amendment in the state centered on abortion. Political signs lining streets have become a hallmark of election season, and this year is no different. As Election Day...
Only U.S. House seat held by Kentucky Democrats up for grabs
The retirement of Kentucky's only Democrat in Congress put the state's most competitive House seat up for grabs Tuesday.
Wave 3
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 11/7
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Looking great the next few days (though a few showers for Southern KY possible today) with highs in the 70s and pushing 80 in some areas mid-week. Next Wed-Thu: potential for a rain to snow setup, something to watch.
WLKY.com
Krispy Kreme offering free Election Day doughnut: How to get one in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There is a sweet incentive coming from one of America's most popular doughnut shops in an effort to get out the vote. Krispy Kreme is giving away a free original glazed doughnut to all customers at its participating shops across the United States today. No purchase...
Comments / 0