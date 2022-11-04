Read full article on original website
Modern Warfare 2 Black Friday Deals 2022 Listed
The Black Friday 2022 season is finally here, which means it's the perfect time to shop for anyone who is a fan of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. Here's a breakdown of the best Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 deals for Black Friday 2022. Call of Duty: Modern...
dotesports.com
Sales mix-up sees lucky gamer who bought Modern Warfare 2 get entire God of War Ragnarok bundle early
November is the month dedicated to gamers. There’s no time to get your Christmas decorations up in preparation for the snowy holiday, there’s games to play. Titles like Modern Warfare 2 and God of War Ragnarok have either arrived or are on the verge of landing in stores. But some retailers have been making some real goofs, and for that, lucky fans are thanking them.
PlayStation users can grab a major freebie right now, no PS Plus needed
There’s no denying that PlayStation Plus subscribers have it best when it comes to freebies. This month, all PS Plus subscribers were treated to Hot Wheels Unleashed, Injustice 2, and Superhot which is a very respectable line-up yet simultaneously pales in comparison to this month’s bumper Extra and Premium tier drops.
What Time Does God of War Ragnarök Release?
God of War Ragnarök is launching on Nov. 9, but eager players will want to know the exact time the game goes live.
notebookcheck.net
Microsoft Xbox: Phil Spencer reveals US$200 lost on every Series S console sale
It is a common occurrence for manufacturers to offer game consoles below production price to drive market share, with ancillaries yielding revenue, such as accessories, game sales and subscriptions. Typically, production costs fall after a console launch though, as has been the case with the Sony PlayStation 5. Hence, manufacturers should eventually return a profit on game consoles, maintaining profit well into a generation's lifespan.
Amazon has a Motorola smartphone for 50% off right now
Get the Moto G Stylus 5G Smartphone for $199.99 with this deal.
IGN
God of War Ragnarok: The First 17 Minutes of Gameplay (4K)
God of War Ragnarok is here! Check out the gripping opening moment of the brand new adventure. Captured in Favor Resolution mode on PS5. Join Kratos and Atreus on a mythic journey for answers before Ragnarök arrives. Together, father and son must put everything on the line as they journey to each of the Nine Realms in God of War Ragnarök, the brutal and epic sequel in the action franchise.
The popular Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Dumbbells are $200 off on Amazon
Get the fitness equipment and a free yearlong JRNY membership for $349.
Up your at-home brunch game with this giant $33 electric griddle from Amazon
The ceramic titanium Bella XL Electric Griddle is 35% off now.
You can read the entire Dean Koontz 'Nameless' series for free with Amazon Prime
Catch up before Henry Golding's TV adaptation of the series.
Amazon is offering a rare discount on the latest Apple AirPods Pro 2
Snag a pair of Apple's innovative earbuds on sale for $234.
TechSpot
Switch bundle highlights Nintendo's upcoming Black Friday sale
What just happened? Nintendo has shared a preview of its upcoming Black Friday offers. Unlike others that have jumped the shark with Black Friday events that launched a full month early, Nintendo is taking a more traditional and reserved approach with its offerings. The centerpiece of Nintendo's Black Friday sale...
ComicBook
PlayStation Briefly Discounts One of PS5 and PS4's Biggest Games of 2022
For a limited time, PlayStation has sizably discounted one of the biggest games of 2022 that is available across both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. In a general sense, many of the biggest PlayStation titles of 2022 have yet to really launch. God of War Ragnarok is slated to finally release early next month and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 only just arrived a few days back. When it comes to one annualized franchise, though, the latest entry in the series has now been marked down by a considerable amount only a little more than a month after launch.
Ars Technica
Bungie to PS5 owners: Stop playing the old PS4 version of Destiny 2 already
Destiny 2 developer Bungie says a "notable" number of PS5 owners are still playing the worse-looking PS4 version of the game on their high-end console hardware. Bungie first offered a free PS5 update for the PS4 version of Destiny 2 in late 2020, shortly after the console's release. To take advantage of that update, though, PS5 owners need to go through a few steps to find and manually download the PS5-specific files, as outlined in a Bungie support page and a PlayStation Support page.
Amazon has hot deals on space heaters for cold winter days ahead
No fireplace, no problem.
TechCrunch
Review: God of War Ragnarok
Spoilers for God of War (2018) and the first couple hours of this game follow. If you haven’t played the first, stop now, take a sick day, and start playing!. The first game finished on an emotional high note and an intriguing cliffhanger as Kratos and son Atreus finally scatter the ashes of wife and mother Faye in Jotunheim and simultaneously learn that Atreus was known to the now-disappeared Giants as Loki.
Become an at-home barista with this discounted Braun coffee machine
Save $116 on the versatile Braun MultiServe Coffee Machine from Amazon.
This massive 75-inch 4K Roku Smart TV is only $448 at Walmart and will sell out soon
Good luck finding another 4K Smart TV at this size for less than $450.
Get a Shark EZ Robot Vacuum for $190 off at Walmart if you act fast
Let this nifty appliance do the cleaning for you, at a discount.
The $188 55-inch smart TV sold out in minutes at Walmart, but there's still great deals
The TCL 55-inch 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV sold out in minutes, but Walmart still has great deals on TVs and electronics happening for Black Friday.
