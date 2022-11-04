Read full article on original website
Anthony Davis (back) will play Monday for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis will suit up Monday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Davis was listed probable to play due to lower back tightness. Despite the ailment, and as the tag suggested, he has received the green light to take the court versus Utah. Our...
Yesterday's Perfect NBA DFS Lineups: Saturday 11/5/22
Ever finish a night of daily fantasy and wonder what a perfect lineup would look like? Well, each day here at numberFire, we're going to share that information with you. Last night's lineups are listed below. As always, make sure to check out our projections and optimal lineups -- which...
Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) cleared for Hornets Monday night
Charlotte Hornets guard Dennis Smith will play Monday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Smith was listed questionable to play due to a sprained left ankle. However, despite the ailment, the team has given him the green light to take the court to kick off the new week.
Pistons' Alec Burks (foot) questionable on Wednesday
Detroit Pistons guard Alec Burks (foot) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Burks is nearing his season debut but is listed as doubtful and not expected to play against Boston on Wednesday. The Kings have a win probability of 10.6% against Boston on Wednesday, according to numberFire's...
Thunder's Aleksej Pokusevski (shoulder) questionable on Wednesday
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Aleksej Pokusevski (shoulder) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Pokusevski is dealing with a shoulder injury and is questionable to face the Bucks on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 24.0 minutes against Milwaukee. Pokusevski's Wednesday projection includes...
Darius Garland (knee) starting for Cavaliers Sunday; Isaac Okoro back to bench
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Garland has been dealing with a sprained left knee. After missing time due to it, the team has given him the green light to take the court. He'll also immediately start, sending Isaac Okoro back to a bench role.
Andre Drummond (shoulder) out Monday for Bulls
Chicago Bulls forward/center Andre Drummond (shoulder) is out on Monday against the Toronto Raptors. In the span of about 30 minutes, Drummond was upgraded from doubtful to questionable and then ruled out for a sixth straight game. Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said the veteran big is progressing in his recovery, so there seems to be a decent chance that Drummond returns on Wednesday against the New Orleans Pelicans. There should continue to be additional minutes for Derrick Jones Jr., Javonte Green, and Patrick Williams for at least one more game.
Pistons' Marvin Bagley III (knee) doubtful on Wednesday
Detroit Pistons forward Marvin Bagley III (knee) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Bagley is listed as doubtful and not expected to make his season debut on Wednesday. That said, his upgrade from out to doubtful indicates that he may be nearing a return, possibly in mid to late November.
Anfernee Simons (foot) probable for Portland's Wednesday matchup
Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (foot) is listed as probable for Wednesday's contest against the Charlotte Hornets. After Simons was able to play 31 minutes with recent foot inflammation, Portland's guard is probable to suit up on Wednesday. In a matchup against a Charlotte team allowing a 110.8 defensive rating, numberFire's models project Simons to score 31.0 FanDuel points.
Justise Winslow (ankle) probable for Portland on Wednesday
Portland Trail Blazers forward Justise Winslow (ankle) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Winslow is dealing with an ankle injury but is listed as probable and expected to play against Charlotte on Wednesday. Our models expect him to see 23.1 minutes against the Hornets. Winslow's Wednesday projection...
Patrick Beverley (illness) available for Lakers on Wednesday
Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Beverley has been removed from the injury report for Wednesday's clash with the Clippers. Our models expect Beverley to play 29.0 minutes against Los Angeles. Beverley's Wednesday projection includes 10.1 points, 4.6 rebounds,...
Trail Blazers list Jerami Grant (ankle) as probable for Wednesday's contest against Hornets
Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant (ankle) is probable to play in Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Grant is on track to suit up on Wednesday night despite suffering a recent ankle sprain. In a matchup versus a Charlotte unit ranked 13th in defensive rating, our models project Grant to score 32.8 FanDuel points.
Jarred Vanderbilt (adductor) out Monday for Jazz
Utah Jazz center Jarred Vanderbilt (adductor) is out on Monday against the Los Angeles Lakers. Rudy Gay, Simone Fontecchio, and Talen Horton-Tucker could play more minutes on Monday with Vanderbilt unavailable. Per our NBA Heat Map, the Jazz’s implied total (116.25) is tied for sixth-highest in the league today.
San Antonio's Doug McDermott (ankle) questionable on Wednesday
San Antonio Spurs forward Doug McDermott (ankle) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. McDermott is listed as questionable after San Antonio's forward suffered a left ankle sprain. Expect Josh Richardson to see more minutes against a Memphis team ranked 23rd in defensive rating if McDermott is inactive.
Atlanta's Trae Young (shin) questionable on Wednesday
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (shin) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game versus the Utah Jazz. After sitting out on Monday with a right shin injury, Young's availability is current in limbo. Expect Aaron Holiday to see a boost in minutes if Young is not available against a Jazz team allowing a 109.3 defensive rating.
Frank Ntilikina (ankle) making 2022-23 season debut for Mavericks Monday
Dallas Mavericks guard Frank Ntilikina will play Monday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Ntilikina was upgraded to questionable earlier in the day as he deals with left ankle effusion - the reason why he's been out all season to this point. Now, the team has officially greenlit him to take the court to kick off the new week.
Pacers' Aaron Nesmith (foot) questionable on Wednesday
Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (foot) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Nesmith continues to deal with a foot injury and is questionable to face Denver on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 20.0 minutes against the Nuggets. Nesmith's Wednesday projection includes...
Cam Payne (foot) questionable Monday for Phoenix
Phoenix Suns guard Cam Payne is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Payne continues to deal with left foot soreness. However, there's a chance he gets the green light to return on Monday. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
Ish Smith (calf) remains out Monday for Nuggets
Denver Nuggets guard Ish Smith will not play Monday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Smith was listed doubtful, so this comes as no surprise. It's unclear when he'll be ready to return to the court as he deals with a right calf strain. In 5 games...
Al Horford (back) starting Monday for Boston; Blake Griffin back to bench
Boston Celtics forward/center AL Horford will start Monday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Horford missed Saturday's game due to lower back stiffness. The time off did him well, as the team has given him the green light to take the court to kick off the new week. He'll also immediately start, sending Blake Griffin back to a bench role.
