West Virginia State

WVNews

River traffic disruption may weaken basis

Barge disruptions caused by the drought that resulted in record-low levels on some parts of the Mississippi River are particularly concerning during a key seasonal period of soybean exports, according to a report by USDA’s Office of the Chief Economist. Shawn Arita, Vince Breneman, Seth Meyer and Brad Rippey...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WVNews

Incumbent GOP Gov. Mike DeWine defeats Democrat Nan Whaley

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Tuesday won a second term as he defeated challenger Nan Whaley, a Democrat who hoped to regain a seat last held by her party 16 years ago. DeWine prevailed in a surprisingly tight three-way primary in May as conservatives...
OHIO STATE

