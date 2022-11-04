Read full article on original website
Fire risk to remain high in North Central West Virginia through most of the week
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — After the area was placed under a red flag warning, which indicates high risk of fires, very dry conditions are expected again on Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday is predicted to have very low relative humidities in the teens or lower 20s.
River traffic disruption may weaken basis
Barge disruptions caused by the drought that resulted in record-low levels on some parts of the Mississippi River are particularly concerning during a key seasonal period of soybean exports, according to a report by USDA’s Office of the Chief Economist. Shawn Arita, Vince Breneman, Seth Meyer and Brad Rippey...
West Virginia Gov. Justice celebrates defeat of Amendment 2
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The people of West Virginia have spoken, Gov. Jim Justice said Tuesday evening. Voters overwhelmingly rejected the state’s proposed Amendment 2, according to unofficial results from the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office.
Fed judge in Northern West Virginia postpones trial for 3 accused in slaying Whitey Bulger
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Trial for three men in connection with the October 2018 prison slaying of mobster-turned-informant Whitey Bulger has been postponed indefinitely. The Office of U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld, along with counsel for defendants Fotios Geas, Paul J. DeCologero and Sean McKinnon, had jointly requested the...
Incumbent GOP Gov. Mike DeWine defeats Democrat Nan Whaley
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Tuesday won a second term as he defeated challenger Nan Whaley, a Democrat who hoped to regain a seat last held by her party 16 years ago. DeWine prevailed in a surprisingly tight three-way primary in May as conservatives...
