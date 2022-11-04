ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

FanSided

Detroit Pistons’ backcourt will be league leaders in this category

The Detroit Pistons got a much-needed win over OKC last night behind a sizzling second half in which they turned up the defensive intensity. The Pistons still shot the ball terribly, but luckily so did the Thunder, so the big difference in the game was that Detroit dominated the battle of the boards with a 58-46 edge overall.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

Adam Silver steps in with Kyrie Irving with Nets star’s future in question

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver met with Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving as a step toward reconciliation after his suspension for tweeting about an antisemitic film. After giving Kyrie Irving several days to properly apologize for tweeting about an antisemitic film, the Brooklyn Nets suspended the superstar guard on Nov. 3 for five games without pay.
BROOKLYN, NY
FanSided

Ohio State Fans: Get $300 PLUS NBA League Pass Free Before Offer Ends

As the legalization of sports betting in Ohio rapidly approaches on January 1, 2023, you’ll soon be able to bet on the Buckeyes as much as you’d like. Thanks to FanDuel Sportsbook’s fantastic new promo for Buckeyes fans, you’ll have an extra $300 in your bankroll on January 1. PLUS, you’ll receive three free months of NBA League Pass as soon as you sign up! Here’s how it works and what to do:
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: Bojan Bogdanovic has chance to be alone in elite club

When the Detroit Pistons traded for Bojan Bogdanovic, they knew they were getting one of the most consistent shooters in the NBA. Bogdanovic hasn’t disappointed, as he has been one of the top volume 3-point shooters in the league, and is currently one of a handful of players shooting more than 45 percent on at least seven attempts per game.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

