Warsaw, NC

Warsaw holding Veterans Day celebration, parade on Saturday

By Courtney Layton, Cheyenne Pagan
 4 days ago

WARSAW, N.C. (WNCT) — The town of Warsaw is having its 102nd Veterans Day celebration and parade on Saturday.

Officials say it’s the oldest consecutive Veterans Day celebration in America and it’s the official Veterans Day parade of the state. Some of the many events planned include the National Guard flyover, vendors along Front Street and even a concert.

“Just the fellowship of the community, the unity of the community, and just being able to be with our fellow man. Just have a great day” says Carolyn Quinn, Warsaw Chamber of Commerce manager.

Over 12,000 people are expected to make their way to the town for the festivities. The parade is set to start at 11 a.m.

