ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Citrus County Chronicle

Asche joining major league staff for Orioles

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles announced Tuesday that Cody Asche is joining the major league staff as an offensive strategy coach. The team said all its other coaches on manager Brandon Hyde's staff will remain in their same positions.
BALTIMORE, MD
Citrus County Chronicle

A's still pursuing Oakland ballpark with eye on Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Oakland Athletics continue to push for a new stadium in the Bay Area, general manager David Forst said Tuesday, despite baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred's recent concerns about whether a deal would get done there. The A's, Forst said at baseball's general managers' meetings, are...
OAKLAND, CA
Citrus County Chronicle

Cashman: If had `magic wand, we would secure Aaron Judge'

LAS VEGAS (AP) — New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman, adopting the image of Las Vegas stagecraft, spoke about the team's goal to re-sign slugger Aaron Judge. “Optimally, if you could wave a magic wand, we would secure Aaron Judge and retain him and have him signed and happy in the fold as soon as possible,” Cashman said. “He's a free agent. He's earned the right to be a free agent. So he’ll dictate the dance steps.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
Citrus County Chronicle

Brewers pick up $10 million 2023 option on 2B Kolten Wong

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Kolten Wong is staying in Milwaukee. The Brewers have picked up the $10 million 2023 team option on the veteran second baseman. Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Citrus County Chronicle

Rodríguez, Harris win Baseball Digest rookie awards

NEW YORK (AP) — Center fielders Julio Rodríguez of the Seattle Mariners and Michael Harris II of the Atlanta Braves were chosen rookies of the year by Baseball Digest and eBay. Rodríguez won the American League award Tuesday after hitting .284 with 28 home runs and 75 RBIs...
SEATTLE, WA
Citrus County Chronicle

After keeping Díaz, Mets take small step with Vogelbach

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Having struck the first big move in the free agent market with a pending $102 million, five-year deal to retain All-Star closer Edwin Díaz, New York Mets general manager Billy Eppler understands it may take time to execute the next steps in his offseason plan.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Citrus County Chronicle

MLS Cup final averages combined 2.155 million viewers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles FC’s victory over the Philadelphia Union on penalty kicks in the MLS Cup final was the second highest in the league's 27-year history for combined U.S. viewers. Saturday's game averaged a combined 2.155 million viewers on Fox and Univision, a 38% increase...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy