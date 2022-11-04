LAS VEGAS (AP) — New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman, adopting the image of Las Vegas stagecraft, spoke about the team's goal to re-sign slugger Aaron Judge. “Optimally, if you could wave a magic wand, we would secure Aaron Judge and retain him and have him signed and happy in the fold as soon as possible,” Cashman said. “He's a free agent. He's earned the right to be a free agent. So he’ll dictate the dance steps.”

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 4 HOURS AGO