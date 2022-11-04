Read full article on original website
Related
Costco set to open another new "bigger" store location in Ohio this month
Costco, the popular discount warehouse retail chain, recently announced the grand opening date for its newest Ohio store location. Read on to learn more. Costco is set to open a new store in Liberty Township, Ohio, later this month. According to local reports, the grand opening has been set for 8 am on November 16, 2022.
dayton.com
Deli restaurant plans to open at former Masonic lodge in Washington Twp.
A restaurant billing itself as “Dayton’s Deli” plans to open in Washington Township. Cincinnati Capital Partners 486 LLC. intends to open All The Best Delicatessen at 5501 Far Hills Ave., according to plans submitted to the township. Located on the corner of Far Hills and Lamplighter Trail, the building was previously used a Masonic temple.
Two Ohio towns made the top 10 "best cities to own a vacation rental," according to study
A new study ranked 189 cities across America on the potential profitability of vacation rentals. As you might expect, large tourist meccas like Miami and New York City took the top spots. But what may surprise you is that two Ohio towns made it into the top 10.
WLWT 5
Reports of downed wires on Smith Road in West Chester Township
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Reports of downed wires on Smith Road in West Chester. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
dayton.com
6 holiday things to do in Butler and Warren counties
The autumn leaves are nearly all on the ground and Southwest Ohio is preparing for the holidays. Here is a list of holiday-themed events happening in Butler and Warren counties. See more at journal-news.com/events, where you can also enter information about your business or nonprofit’s activity. Middletown again hosts...
‘Dispute’ leads deputies to respond to Montgomery County polling place
HARRISON TWP. — A mistake in measurements led to a dispute at a Montgomery County polling place on Tuesday. Deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were called out to a polling place on Turner Road in Harrison Twp. on Tuesday. A spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office said they responded for a “small dispute in line.”
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on State Line Road in West Harrison, Indiana
WEST HARRISON, Ind. — Reports of a structure fire on State Line Road in West Harrison, Indiana. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
Choo Choo: Dayton Train Show rolls into the Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The 2022 Dayton Train Show came to the Montgomery County Fairgrounds for the weekend. According to the event, the train show took place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Dayton. Items that vendors will be […]
1017thepoint.com
RICHMOND'S PARTY CITY TO CLOSE
(Richmond, IN)--A large retailer at the Gateway Mall in Richmond is closing. Signs notifying shoppers of the looming closing were covering the windows Monday morning of Party City. Party City has been closing locations nationally for the last few years. There’s no word specifically on why the Richmond location is closing or when the final day of operation will be. Once it closes, the closest Party City to Richmond will be in Hamilton.
WCPO
Bass Pro Shops coming to Streets of West Chester
WEST CHESTER, Ohio — After nearly a decade of having property at the Streets of West Chester, Bass Pro Shops will finally be built. The unique retailer has applied for a building permit with the Butler County Development Department and filed plans with the township for a 123,348 square-foot building on Allen Road. West Chester Twp. Economic Development Manager Katy Kanelopoulos said according to the plans submitted in September, it appears there will also be a 20,000 square-foot restaurant inside the store.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries at Annandale Drive and Gilmore Road in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries at Annandale Drive and Gilmore Road in Fairfield. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Tylersville Road in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Tylersville Road in Fairfield. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
eaglecountryonline.com
Dearborn Co. Family Loses Home to Fire, Red Cross Assisting
Multiple agencies responded to the incident on Monday near the 4600 block of State Road 46. Photo by New Trenton Volunteer Fire Department. (Dearborn County, Ind.) - Multiple agencies were called to a structure fire in Dearborn County on Monday. The fire took place at a home near the 4600...
This Massive Antique Mall in Ohio is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local antique mall can be a fun and interesting way to spend your day. There are always some cool, unique items to find and for a great deal too!
WLWT 5
Cincinnati company looking to spoil a mom with complimentary makeover
CINCINNATI — It's no secret, that being a mom is hard work and for some, self care can be one of the hardest things to prioritize. That's why one local company is working to spoil one special mom/. Personal stylists Alli and Lotte from A Style Breeze are giving...
WLWT 5
Reports of a vehicle fire on Sprague Lane near Williamsburg
WILLIAMSBURG, Ohio — Reports of a vehicle fire on Sprague Lane near Williamsburg. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WRBI Radio
Several departments battle Dearborn County structure fire
— Several departments were called to a structure fire on Covered Bridge Lane off State Road 46 in Dearborn County Monday afternoon. Firefighters from New Trenton, St. Leon, and Harrison, Ohio battled the flames. There’s no word on a cause, damage estimate, or if anyone was injured. New Trenton...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Epworth Road in Loveland
LOVELAND, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Epworth Road in Loveland. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WLWT 5
Downed wires reported on Goodman Avenue in North College Hill
NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio — Downed wires reported on Goodman Avenue in North College Hill. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
dayton.com
Middletown’s Oakland neighborhood one step closer to being declared National Historic District
The Oakland District, located near downtown Middletown, is one step closer to being declared a National Historic District, said consultant Christine Leggio from Johnson, Mirmiran and Thompson. She made a virtual presentation during a special City Council meeting last week that was attended by all six members of the Middletown...
Comments / 0