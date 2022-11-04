ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, OH

dayton.com

Deli restaurant plans to open at former Masonic lodge in Washington Twp.

A restaurant billing itself as “Dayton’s Deli” plans to open in Washington Township. Cincinnati Capital Partners 486 LLC. intends to open All The Best Delicatessen at 5501 Far Hills Ave., according to plans submitted to the township. Located on the corner of Far Hills and Lamplighter Trail, the building was previously used a Masonic temple.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, OH
dayton.com

6 holiday things to do in Butler and Warren counties

The autumn leaves are nearly all on the ground and Southwest Ohio is preparing for the holidays. Here is a list of holiday-themed events happening in Butler and Warren counties. See more at journal-news.com/events, where you can also enter information about your business or nonprofit’s activity. Middletown again hosts...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Choo Choo: Dayton Train Show rolls into the Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The 2022 Dayton Train Show came to the Montgomery County Fairgrounds for the weekend. According to the event, the train show took place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Dayton. Items that vendors will be […]
DAYTON, OH
1017thepoint.com

RICHMOND'S PARTY CITY TO CLOSE

(Richmond, IN)--A large retailer at the Gateway Mall in Richmond is closing. Signs notifying shoppers of the looming closing were covering the windows Monday morning of Party City. Party City has been closing locations nationally for the last few years. There’s no word specifically on why the Richmond location is closing or when the final day of operation will be. Once it closes, the closest Party City to Richmond will be in Hamilton.
RICHMOND, IN
WCPO

Bass Pro Shops coming to Streets of West Chester

WEST CHESTER, Ohio — After nearly a decade of having property at the Streets of West Chester, Bass Pro Shops will finally be built. The unique retailer has applied for a building permit with the Butler County Development Department and filed plans with the township for a 123,348 square-foot building on Allen Road. West Chester Twp. Economic Development Manager Katy Kanelopoulos said according to the plans submitted in September, it appears there will also be a 20,000 square-foot restaurant inside the store.
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Tylersville Road in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Tylersville Road in Fairfield. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
FAIRFIELD, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

Dearborn Co. Family Loses Home to Fire, Red Cross Assisting

Multiple agencies responded to the incident on Monday near the 4600 block of State Road 46. Photo by New Trenton Volunteer Fire Department. (Dearborn County, Ind.) - Multiple agencies were called to a structure fire in Dearborn County on Monday. The fire took place at a home near the 4600...
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
WLWT 5

Reports of a vehicle fire on Sprague Lane near Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Ohio — Reports of a vehicle fire on Sprague Lane near Williamsburg. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WILLIAMSBURG, OH
WRBI Radio

Several departments battle Dearborn County structure fire

— Several departments were called to a structure fire on Covered Bridge Lane off State Road 46 in Dearborn County Monday afternoon. Firefighters from New Trenton, St. Leon, and Harrison, Ohio battled the flames. There’s no word on a cause, damage estimate, or if anyone was injured. New Trenton...
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Epworth Road in Loveland

LOVELAND, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Epworth Road in Loveland. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
LOVELAND, OH

