This Small Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Cheeseburgers in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Ex-Grand Rapids police officer charged with Black Man's Murder Patrick LyoyaBLOCK WORK MEDIAGrand Rapids, MI
Update: Chick-fil-A Replacing Golden CorralJoel Eisenberg
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
Deteriorating wall at Grand Rapids school causes class cancellation for remainder of week
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A deteriorating wall at a Grand Rapids school building has caused district leaders to cancel in-person classes for the remainder of the week. Classes at Innovation Central High and Grand Rapids Montessori Middle High, 421 Fountain St. NE, have been canceled from Wednesday, Nov. 9 through Friday, Nov. 11. Learning will be done virtually.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Bronson Healthcare adds four members to board of directors
A nonprofit health system has added several southwest Michigan leaders to its directorial team. Bronson Healthcare, a community-governed health care system serving nine counties in southwest Michigan, welcomed four new members to its now 22-member regional board of directors. Joining the Bronson board are:. Lynn Chen-Zhang, CEO of Zhang Financial...
Huizenga leads LaGrand in early results for state Senate’s 30th District
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – With a number of precincts still outstanding, the two lawmakers battling for the state Senate’s 30th District remain in a tight race. As of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, and with 4 of 110 precincts fully reporting, state Sen. Mark Huizenga, R-Walker, was narrowly leading over Rep. David LaGrand, D-Grand Rapids, by a vote of 28,713 to 28,637, according to the unofficial results from the Kent and Ottawa clerk’s offices.
mibiz.com
$8M north GR apartment project among recipients of state brownfield grants
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy recently awarded a total of $1.73 million in brownfield grants for three redevelopments on contaminated properties in West Michigan. The brownfield grants include $1 million for the Boston Square Together project in Grand Rapids, $430,000 for a multi-building apartment project in...
mibiz.com
People in the News: Nov. 7, 2022
Hudsonville-based Grand Home Automation Inc., a residential and commercial technology integration firm, has named Brent Simcox as its new president. Simcox has served in various roles at the company for more than 20 years, including most recently as the head of the business development team. Grand Home Automation specializes in smart home technology and luxury lifestyle home integration, designing and installing amenities such as lighting, sound systems, shading systems and outdoor entertainment.
Election results for Grand Rapids-area races for Nov. 8, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Voters on Tuesday, Nov. 8, will decide several state, local and federal elections, tax requests, ballot questions and more in the Grand Rapids area and across the state of Michigan. For live-updated unofficial results Tuesday night of contested races in Kent and Ottawa counties, scroll below....
wkar.org
West Michigan sites receive over a million dollars in brownfield redevelopment funds
The state is spending $1.73 million to help get three former industrial sites in West Michigan cleaned up and repurposed. The sites in Grand Rapids and Grand Haven were previously used for gas stations, oil storage, and manufacturing. The state says they’ll become new housing, with the help of brownfield...
Jamestown Township library millage trailing again in early returns after LGBT book controversy
JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, MI — As of 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, the Jamestown Township Patmos Library millage is failing with an unofficial count of 1,641 no votes and 1,314 yes votes. Two of five precincts are partially reporting and one of five is fully reporting, according to unofficial returns...
Kalamazoo-area election results for Nov. 8, 2022
KALAMAZOO, MI — Voters in Kalamazoo County and across the state head to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 8, to cast their ballots in the midterm election. In the election, local voters will weigh in on partisan races for Congress and the state legislature, county commissioners, judicial races, school boards and local ballot proposals. Statewide ballot proposals and candidates for governor, attorney general, secretary of state and other offices will appear on ballots across Michigan on Nov. 8 as well.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Much of Michigan is in a population decline. Why is Grand Rapids booming?
GRAND RAPIDS — As many parts of Michigan saw declining populations between 2010 and 2020, people flocked to greater Grand Rapids for health care, construction and manufacturing jobs. Recent transplants to the west side say the region’s intentional planning and “special” culture is what keeps them around.
secondwavemedia.com
Highlights from the 2022 Ottawa County Diversity Forum
Community stakeholders who attended a recent diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) forum took a deep dive into how Ottawa County’s motto, “Where You Belong,” has fulfilled key justice goals while working to achieve new ones. The county-sponsored forum focused on DEI as the cornerstone of a productive...
Former Navy SEAL talks to Muskegon students about discipline at new military-style charter school
MUSKEGON, MI – When a friend approached former Navy SEAL Remi Adeleke several years ago about helping open a military-style charter school in Muskegon Heights, he knew it was a “match made in heaven.”. Adeleke – an actor living in San Diego, California – had never even heard...
thelakeranchor.com
SLHS Marching Band Sets School Record
Since it was founded in 1959 by Director Harold Luoma, the Spring Lake Band Department has rocked its community with its fantastic array of bands. From concert bands, all the way to jazz and the Laker Marching Band, many people appraise the level of skill and talent the students perform with. Without fail, they blow us all away every year.
Rockford marching band wins state competition ahead of its Rose Bowl Parade performance
DETROIT, MI — A Grand Rapids-area high school marching band that is set to perform at the upcoming Rose Bowl Parade has earned another honor. After a long day of competition Saturday at Ford Field, the Rockford High School marching band took home top honors at the Michigan Competing Band Association state championship.
Ottawa County’s elections division using generator after power outage
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – The County Clerk’s Elections Division is operating on backup-generator power after a construction crew hit a mismarked power line at the Ottawa County Fillmore Complex. The outage Tuesday, Nov. 8, does not affect any polling places. Other agencies in the West Olive complex –...
Veterans Day events happening in the Kalamazoo area
KALAMAZOO, MI — A national holiday since 1938, the origins of Veterans Day date back to 1919 — to the first anniversary of the end of World War I. Originally known as Armistice Day, the holiday initially celebrated the truce to end the Great War, which came to an end in the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918. The name was later changed in 1954 by President Dwight D. Eisenhower to what it is today — a day that recognizes all American men and women, living or dead, who honorably served in the United States Armed Forces.
MLive.com
Portage committee recommends renaming Central football field to honor former coach
PORTAGE, MI – After 64 years, Portage Central’s McCamley Field could have a new name by the time Mustang student-athletes return to the playing surface in the spring. A Portage Public Schools committee has recommended the district rename the longtime athletic field located on South Westnedge Avenue to McCamley-Knight Field in honor of former Central High School football coach Bob Knight.
Cannabis retailer taking applications for free entrepreneur program
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Fluresh, a leading Grand Rapids-based cannabis company, recently announced the launch of the application process for its free Cannabis Entrepreneur Program. This is the third year Fluresh has offered the nine-month entrepreneurial program, formerly known as the Fluresh Five Accelerator. Tia Ezell, community engagement manager at...
5 Muskegon area races to watch in the Nov. 8 general election
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Representation in the state Legislature and a controversial judge race are among those that will be decided at Tuesday’s mid-term election in Muskegon County. Local races in Muskegon’s Nov. 8 general election also include ones for a smaller county board of commissioners, municipal mayoral...
‘Father Jack’ remembered as fierce advocate for the poor in Muskegon
MUSKEGON, MI – Father “Jack” Lagoe was known for welcoming the unwelcome. As a longtime priest in the Muskegon community, he welcomed homeless individuals into his church with open arms, taking them by the hand and leading them to the front row for his sermons. As a...
