KSN.com

New Spanish health information series launched in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Ascension Via Christi, together with Salud + Bienestar and the Camarena Adelante Foundation, launched Mi Salud es Primera, a health information series in Spanish on Saturday. It took place during a luncheon at the Evergreen Activity Center on Woodlawn. An OB-GYN and pediatrician participated in...
Government Technology

Vehicle Surveillance Prompts Privacy Concerns in Wichita, Kan.

(TNS) — Where are you going, where have you been — and where are you right now?. If the answer is Wichita, and you got there by motor vehicle, it's likely the Wichita Police Department already knows. Or it can find out with a reasonable degree of certainty using its Flock Safety license plate reader surveillance system, a high-powered database that has helped Wichita police rescue kidnapped children, arrest murder suspects and recover stolen vehicles.
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Jakeia Davis

Teenager Jakeia Davis was reported missing on Sept. 24, 2022, in Park City – a town directly north of Wichita. The photo from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which is the only picture made available at this time, shows the 15-year-old wearing sunglasses and with a tattoo on the side of her neck.
Salina Post

Kansas man to pay $15M for national insurance fraud scheme

PHILADELPHIA – United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced the Honorable Mitchell S. Goldberg of the Eastern District of Pennsylvania entered a default judgment against Timothy Warren of Wichita, Kansas and his company, Titan Medical Compliance, LLC (“Titan”), in the amount of $15,270,066, for violations of the False Claims Act (“FCA”), according to the United State's Attorney.
kmuw.org

‘Somebody should be held accountable’: Community angered at contamination in northeast Wichita

Community members questioned state and local officials at a meeting Saturday about why it took so long to alert residents of groundwater contamination in northeast Wichita. The contamination stems from a rail yard at 29th and Grove, which is owned by Union Pacific railroad. A carcinogenic chemical known as trichloroethene (TCE, also known as trichloroethylene) has been found in the site’s soil and in groundwater flowing 2.9 miles south of the site, all the way to Murdock Avenue. The groundwater is separate from the city’s public water supply.
Hays Post

Body of man found in Kansas canal

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a death, where an unidentified man was located in a canal. Just before 10a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to a submersion call at Lincoln and Interstate 135, according to Office Chad Ditch. Officers arrived on the scene and located the victim believed...
KAKE TV

Wrong way teenage driver causes west Wichita fiery crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Both lanes are now open. The crash has been cleared for your morning commute. WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A two-car crash in west Wichita began a series of events that included a myriad of crashes and a semi catching on fire. The inciting crash was a...
KSN News

Warrant scam makes a return to Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KNSW) — A common scam has returned to the area, and the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office wants to make sure you don’t fall for it. Sedgwick County residents have received calls from someone claiming to be an employee of the sheriff’s office. The caller will say that the person has missed jury duty […]
KAKE TV

Multiple gunshots heard early Sunday morning in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Authorities say no injuries reported after several gunshots heard near Kellogg and interstate 235. The shots were heard near the 5500 block of west Kellogg shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday morning. Officers responded and found no injuries and no suspects as of yet. The investigation is...
KAKE TV

First of 2 suspects convicted in beating death of homeless man in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A jury has convicted one of two people charged with the beating death of a homeless man in Wichita's Riverside neighborhood earlier this year. David Chandler, 64, was found guilty Monday of second-degree intentional murder, said Norma Smith, administrative aide to Chief Judge Jeffrey Goering. Sentencing was scheduled for December 19.
KWCH.com

Children found safe, man arrested after abduction call in S. Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Wichita Police Department confirmed it arrested a man suspected of stealing a car with two small children inside from a south Wichita QuikTrip. Police identified that man as 30-year-old Tyler Kirkhart, of Wichita. Arresting charges include two counts of kidnapping, two counts of child endangerment, two counts of interference with parental custody and deprivation of property stemming from an auto theft investigation.
Hutch Post

Hutch PD officer injured while making Sunday arrest

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Police arrested a man who injured an officer while resisting on Sunday afternoon. Officers were sent to the 300 block of East 8th just after 4 p.m. Sunday for a loud music complaint. Forty-five-year-old Gary McQueen was acting disorderly and so officers attempted to arrest him. McQueen resisted and one of the responding officers was injured.
KSN.com

City of Wichita facilities closing for Veterans Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Wichita will be closing some of its facilities for Veterans Day on Friday, Nov. 11. City of Wichita facilities that will be closed on Veterans Day include:. Botanica. CityArts. City Hall. Environmental Health Office. Great Plains Nature Center. Neighborhood resource centers. Park...
KSN.com

Spotty rain Tuesday, temps take a nosedive soon

Most of us are off to a dry start this morning but our next chance of rain is getting started. As a warm front lifts over the area there will be a few spotty showers and cloudy skies. Moisture being transported into the area will also be in the form...
KWCH.com

One dead in Kingman Co. crash

KINGMAN COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) confirmed 78-year-old Mary Yahnke, of Norwich, is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Kingman County Saturday morning. Around 9:45 a.m., KHP said Yahnke was driving north on 100 Ave., southeast of Kingman but failed to stop at a stop sign....
