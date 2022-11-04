ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LAPD respond to possible hoax call of school shooting

By Knx News 97 1 Fm
 4 days ago

The Los Angeles Police Department was investigating a fake report of a shooting at Los Angeles High School.

LAPD received a call about a request to assist a Los Angeles Unified School District police officer at the 4600 block of W. Olympic Boulevard Friday afternoon.

However the LAPD has determined that the report was a possible hoax and there was no clear threat to students or staff members at LA High on Friday.

It's unclear who reported the possible shooting.

MONTEBELLO, CA
