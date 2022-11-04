ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore voters approve term limits for top city officials, local control of police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore voters approved the Question K ballot question Tuesday, which will establish term limits for top city officials. Under Question K, the mayor, the comptroller, the city council president and city council members will now be limited to two terms over a 12-year period. However, all candidates start with a clean slate in 2024, meaning most incumbents wouldn’t be affected until 2032.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Crime DOES pay in Baltimore

Heated interactions between squeegee kids and drivers continue to rise. A list of recommendations from Baltimore City Mayor, Brandon Scott, is expected to be released later this week. Likely in this list, squeegee kids coming up with their own code of conduct and receiving a guaranteed income. This is similar...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Ivan Bates, Sam Cogen officially secure roles as city state's attorney, sheriff

Running unopposed in the Democratic stronghold of Baltimore, candidates Ivan Bates for Baltimore city state’s attorney and Sam Cogen for city sheriff officially secured their positions Tuesday. Bates, who will replace two-term incumbent Marilyn Mosby, has pledged to reverse many of Mosby's politics, including her decision not to prosecute...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

WATCH | Supporters of term limits for city leaders rally in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Supporters of term limits for some Baltimore City elected officials rallied the day before Election Day. "Question K" would apply to the mayor, comptroller, city council president, and city council members, limiting them to two-4-year terms. During the rally, Jovani Patterson pointed to the action by...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore city council advances bill to change pension requirements

Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — The Baltimore city council is one step closer to fast-tracking a bill that would shorten the number of years of service needed for city elected leaders to be eligible for a pension. The legislation faced a second-reader vote at Monday's city council meeting. Councilmen Ryan Dorsey...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski wins second term

(WBFF) — Current Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski won a second term in office after Republican challenger Pat McDonough. Olszewski led Republican challenger Pat McDonough by nearly 20 points on election night. "Considering all that we have done together, I have never never been more optimistic for our county,...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Commissioner Michael Harrison releases body-camera video of fatal police shooting

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore police released a body-worn camera video Tuesday from the officer who shot and killed a man who was threatening a woman with a knife Sunday. The video shows the officer, identified as Zachary Rutherford, pulling up to the scene in West Baltimore, where he sees Tyree Moorehead on top of a woman and holding a large butcher knife at her head.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Congressman Anthony Brown declares victory in Maryland Attorney General race

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Democrat Anthony Brown declared victory over former Anne Arundel County Councilman Michael Peroutka Tuesday, in Maryland’s attorney general race. The Associated Press has yet to call the race and Peroutka has not conceded. However, early results show Brown with a sizeable lead. Brown said he...
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

About 100 protest death of Baltimore soccer coach at the hands of security guard

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — About 100 protesters gathered outside a Baltimore Highlands bar Tuesday, calling for justice for a man who was killed last weekend by a security guard. Police said the security guard, who has not been identified, claimed that 35-year-old Kevin Torres threw a brick at him, causing him to fire his weapon around 1:30 a.m. Monday outside the ChrisT bar in the 4000 block of East Lombard Street.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Last minute push to Election Day

(WBFF) — A last-minute push by the Democrats as the President and the Frist Lady campaign at Bowie State last night, but why? Gubernatorial Candidate Wes Moore has a commanding lead in the polls and the area has a stronghold of Democratic incumbents. Sean Kennedy with the Maryland Public Policy Institute talks about the final push.
BOWIE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

4 homicide victims identified by Baltimore Police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified four people killed in the city:. 38-year-old Delaka Augins was killed on November 3, 2022, in the 2500 block of Brookfield Avenue. 16-year-old Daryll Byrd was killed on November 4, 2022, in the 4000 block of Old York Road. 31-year-old Evan...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

The United Way of Central Maryland's Neighborhood Grant Program

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The United Way of Central Maryland is amplifying nonprofit, neighborhood-centered organizations focused on strengthening their communities. With the help of receiving funding from its 2023 Neighborhood Grant Program. President and CEO of United Way Franklyn Baker and former recipient, Executive Director of I AM MENtality Darren...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

RecruitMilitary providing meaningful employment to veterans

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — RecruitMilitary is helping veterans transition from the military to the civilian workforce with meaningful employment opportunities. The organization is providing resources, networking, and hiring events to empower the military community. RecruitMilitary's Senior Vice President Chris Stevens shares more.
BALTIMORE, MD

