BALTIMORE (WBFF) — About 100 protesters gathered outside a Baltimore Highlands bar Tuesday, calling for justice for a man who was killed last weekend by a security guard. Police said the security guard, who has not been identified, claimed that 35-year-old Kevin Torres threw a brick at him, causing him to fire his weapon around 1:30 a.m. Monday outside the ChrisT bar in the 4000 block of East Lombard Street.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 4 HOURS AGO