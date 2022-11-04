ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Authorities identify man who stole big rig, led slow pursuit through Newhall

By Knx News 97 1 Fm
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uudZj_0izCm09l00

NEWHALL, Calif. (KNX) - The Kern County Sheriff's Department has disclosed new information about what led up to the slow pursuit of a stolen big rig on Thursday that ended with the truck engulfed in flames.

Kris Souza was making bizarre statements to people at the 15800 block of Edgewood Way before taking off with the big rig, according to the Kern County Sheriff's public information officer.

After hearing that Souza fled in the white Volvo semitruck, deputies quickly learned that the suspect had several warrants for his arrest, including a felony warrant for arson and burglary.

Deputies received the call about Souza's bizarre behavior just before 12:30 p.m. and attempted to pull him over on the eastbound side of Frazier Mountain Park Road.

After Souza refused to surrender, he led deputies on a several hour long pursuit on Interstate 5 driving as slow as 10 miles per hour.

Eventually, Souza had no other choice but to surrender to the California Highway Patrol after both front tires blew off and the truck was engulfed in flames. He nor any officers were injured after the truck caught fire.

Souza was eventually handed over to Kern County Sheriffs deputies. He was booked in a Kern County jail for felony evading an officer, resisting arrest, vehicle theft, possession of a stolen vehicle and his previous arrest warrants.

No other information about Souza was provided.

The stolen big rig was owned by a company from Ontario, Canada.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Comments / 0

Related
Bakersfield Now

Man dies in Lynwood Street drive-by shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man critically injured in an apparent drive-by shooting in east Bakersfield has died and was identified, according to an update from the Kern County Sheriff's Office. On Sunday, deputies responded to the 2600 block of Lynwood Street, just east of Fairfax Road regarding a...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man who drove stolen big rig in I-5 chase pleads not guilty

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged with multiple felonies stemming from a low-speed chase in a stolen big rig on Interstate 5 pleaded not guilty Monday. Kris Kristoferson Sousa, 44, pleaded not guilty to charges of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, possession of a stolen vehicle and recklessly evading a peace officer. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man pleads not guilty to Chester Avenue shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to three felonies filed in connection with a shooting that wounded a man on Chester Avenue. Yarrico Sanchez, 26, pleaded not guilty to attempted murder, assault with a gun and battery with serious bodily injury, according to court records. He’s held on $500,000 bail and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Woman charged with murder in alleged DUI crash bound over for trial

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 27-year-old woman accused of driving with a blood-alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit in a deadly crash on Highway 58 must stand trial. Judge Josh M. Fredericks ordered Ayana Council to stand trial on all charges — including second-degree murder — following a preliminary hearing Monday during which […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Hit-and-run on Stockdale Highway leaves one dead: BPD

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (NOV. 7 11:35 A.M.): The Kern County Coroner's Office has identified the woman killed as 34-year-old Megan Nicole Fanucchi of Bakersfield. -------------------- Police are looking for two drivers, after a hit-and-run that left a woman dead on the Stockdale Highway near Village Lane Friday...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Woman killed in motorcycle crash on Wible Road: CHP

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE 11/8/22 (4:51 a.m.) CHP said, that the 19-year-old girl was driving northbound on Wible Road at Wood Lane, at an unknown speed when the motorcyclist made an unsafe turn to the right and struck a concrete curb. It caused the motorcyclist to lose control,...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Coroner identifies man dead after shooting in east Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a man who was shot in east Bakersfield Sunday night and later died. Alexis Herrera, 22, is identified as the man who was shot on Lynwood Street in east Bakersfield and then transported to Kern Medical where he was pronounced dead Monday morning, according to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man pleads not guilty to murder in East Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged in a deadly shooting in East Bakersfield pleaded not guilty Monday to first-degree murder. Victor Rivera, 35, was ordered held without bail and is due back in court Nov. 18. He’s accused of fatally shooting Andrew John Camacho, 27, on Nov. 1 on Rembrandt Street, south of Niles […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Delano PD investigating a suspicious death

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Delano Police Department is investigating a death they believe is suspicious, according to the department. Officers were dispatched to West Cecil and Hiett avenues on Monday around 1:10 a.m. to check the welfare of a subject lying on the side of the roadway. When officers arrived at the scene they […]
DELANO, CA
KGET

Woman pleads no contest in child fentanyl overdose

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield woman pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor on Monday in connection with a fentanyl overdose suffered by her 9-month-old son, according to court records. The boy survived. Gabriela Cruz pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor count of willful cruelty to a child, and a felony child cruelty count, felony […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Bakersfield police locate missing 12-year-old

UPDATE (Nov. 8): Bakersfield police said the missing 12-year-old has been found and was unharmed. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are asking for help to find a missing 12-year-old girl. Officers are looking for Isabella Antongiovanni, 12. She was last seen in the 5800 block of Diamond Oaks Avenue in northeast Bakersfield at around […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man convicted of murder in Rosedale Inn shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury on Tuesday found a man guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting death of an unarmed man outside the Rosedale Inn. Gary Jennings, 29, was also convicted of possession of a firearm by a felon and faces up to 50 years to life in prison at his […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Ex-Condors trainer tried meeting person he believed was 15-year-old boy in sting operation: reports

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Former Bakersfield Condors athletic trainer Chad Drown attempted to meet someone he believed was a 15-year-old boy in a child sex sting conducted by sheriff’s detectives, according to court documents. Drown “turned the conversation sexual” after meeting the person on the gay dating app Grindr then made arrangements to meet, and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
22K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy