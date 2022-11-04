ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Fisherman bitten by 4-foot shark as he posed for a photo with it, Florida police say

By Tanasia Kenney
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

A shark fisher reeled in a 4-foot catch — and was bitten when he tried to pose for a photo with it, authorities in Florida say.

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, along Cape San Blas, according to Gulf County sheriff’s deputies and fire rescue officials.

The 29-year-old was “alert and conscious” when authorities arrived to find him sitting in a chair with bandages on his wounds, deputies wrote in an incident report.

Authorities learned the man was shark fishing with friends near the shore when he hooked and reeled in a Blacktip shark, the report said. He pulled the animal into shallow water by its tail and squatted down to take a photo.

That’s when the shark latched onto his leg, causing “deep lacerations” to his right knee and lower thigh, deputies said. The animal was released back into the Gulf and swam away.

Blacktip sharks inhabit warm coastal waters across the world and can grow up to 8 feet long, topping 220 pounds , according to National Geographic. They typically feed on skates, squids, stingrays and crustaceans.

The man was taken to a hospital in stable condition, according to authorities. His condition wasn’t known as of Friday, Nov. 4.

Cape San Blas is about 50 miles southeast of Panama City.

A 13-foot great white shark tracks off Carolinas as predators move south for winter

Dogs maul 16-year-old old at her home, seriously injuring her, California officials say

Man lifts toilet lid at Virginia home, finds a flying squirrel doggy paddling in bowl

Miami Herald

