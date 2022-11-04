As everyone is aware, health insurance is a challenge on Fishers Island. If you get your health insurance through your employer on Fishers, you can see most doctors in CT. However, if you buy insurance from the New York Exchange (ACA/Obamacare), you can only use that insurance in New York state. Most ACA/NY insurance doesn’t allow you to see Dr. Chris Ingram here at IHP (how nuts is that!). The cost of ACA health insurance, combined with the cost of the travel to see a NY doctor, combined with the inconvenience from taking unpaid days off from work, often discourages people from buying the insurance in the first place. Why pay a lot of money for something that is almost worthless?

FISHERS ISLAND, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO