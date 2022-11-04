Read full article on original website
sheltonherald.com
Shelton's Echo Hose fundraiser hit with return mailer problem
SHELTON — A postal problem has Echo Hose Ambulance reminding residents about all the options for donating to its nonprofit organization. Echo Hose Ambulance, which operates primarily through donations from the community, has started its major annual fundraising campaign, which consists of sending letters to households. Residents then send back donations in the envelopes included in the mailing.
Two Connecticut Donut Shops Make List of ‘Best Doughnut Places Across the U.S.’
All donuts are not equal, or should I spell it doughnut? We have plenty of national retailers serving up generic piles of sugar in Connecticut, but we also have a couple of local donut Masters who shouted "Enough! I can make a better dozen", and did. Hold your head high,...
milfordmirror.com
Milford's former Howard Johnson hotel set for demolition
MILFORD — Demolition of the existing structure on the Post Road site of the former Howard Johnson restaurant and hotel is expected soon, according to the property's owners. Chuck Dortenzio, director of operations for the Key Automotive Group, which has received city approvals to open its new Genesis showroom at the site, said one of the reasons why work has been delayed is because of the cellular antennas on the building.
mycitizensnews.com
Redesign of downtown Naugatuck excites developers
NAUGATUCK — Pennrose Regional Vice President Charlie Adams said the real estate development company’s “sweet spot” is working with a municipality on a shared vision and the transit-oriented development (TOD) project to transform downtown Naugatuck is one of them. Back on July 21, the Board of...
fox61.com
Local police encountering increasing number of Glock switches on the street
WATERBURY, Conn — It’s the new shot heard around the world and it comes from a Glock. The manufacturer’s handguns are being retrofitted with a device that’s threatening local law enforcement and the safety on your street. In the United States, there are more guns than...
fishersisland.net
ICB Insurance Survey
As everyone is aware, health insurance is a challenge on Fishers Island. If you get your health insurance through your employer on Fishers, you can see most doctors in CT. However, if you buy insurance from the New York Exchange (ACA/Obamacare), you can only use that insurance in New York state. Most ACA/NY insurance doesn’t allow you to see Dr. Chris Ingram here at IHP (how nuts is that!). The cost of ACA health insurance, combined with the cost of the travel to see a NY doctor, combined with the inconvenience from taking unpaid days off from work, often discourages people from buying the insurance in the first place. Why pay a lot of money for something that is almost worthless?
kbsi23.com
Leave your leaves this fall
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Another autumn is in progress and with the falling of the leaves, comes the cleaning up of the leaf litter. What may be an unsightly nuisance to us is actually a source of survival for many local critters. Dr. Rachael Bonoan, assistant professor and pollinator...
Bristol Press
Bristol residents will be asked to determine the fate of four questions that could change the charter
BRISTOL – Bristol residents will be asked to determine the fate of four questions that could change the city’s charter this Tuesday. The first asks, “Shall the term of the office of the mayor be increased from two to four years?”. Supporters of the change during Charter...
New Britain Herald
Cheers to beer: Connecticut has seen a boom in breweries
NEW BRITAIN – According to beer historian Will Sniss, Connecticut has over 160 beer breweries, when in 2015 it had just over 20, marking a boom in the business of creating one of the world’s most historic beverages throughout the state. As part of a partnership with the...
sheltonherald.com
Shelton tree makes CT Notable Trees Project, but development looms
SHELTON — One of the largest black tupelo trees in the state sits on land that could soon be purchased by a commercial developer. The tree sits on 25 acres of open space owned by the Wells family and was officially listed with the Connecticut Notable Trees Project last week. Peter North of the Notable Trees Project measured the tree last week and found it to be the third largest in Connecticut.
NBC Connecticut
Some Connecticut School Districts Begin Charging for Lunches Again
For the first time in more than two years, some Connecticut parents will have to start paying for their children to eat in school. State funding that allowed schools to continue offering meals at no cost to students is now, as expected, beginning to run out. There are kids who...
Drive-Thru Holiday Lights Display Returning to Connecticut
Here it comes Connecticut, can you smell the tree? Taste the candy canes? Or are you still digesting all the Halloween candy that you picked up at the trunk or treat last weekend? The holiday season is in full swing, and for the second year in a row, a massive drive-thru holiday light display is going to be brought into East Hartford.
mycitizensnews.com
Borough forms group to tackle poor, non-existent sidewalks
NAUGATUCK — The borough is exploring paths to increase pedestrian mobility with the development or repair of sidewalks throughout the municipality. Borough officials are establishing a sidewalk group in order to develop a borough-wide plan that can include potential grants, town funds, incentives and penalties for residents who maintain or don’t maintain their portion of sidewalks. The group will include Deputy Mayor Robert Neth, Burgess Mike Bronko, Public Works Director Jim Stewart, and a possible Board of Education staff member.
One of the first cannabis shops in Connecticut could open in West Hartford
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – It won’t be too much longer before you start seeing pot shops opening in Connecticut. One of the first could be in West Hartford. Derrick Gibbs is cautiously optimistic as he gets set to move forward and open a dispensary in West Hartford. Pairing his cannabis business with a medicinal […]
Eyewitness News
Brush fire closes road in Middlefield
MIDDLEFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - Connecticut state police have confirmed they are responding to a brush fire in Middlefield. Baileyville Rd. has been shutdown to traffic between Powder Hill Rd. and Long Hill Rd. There are no other details immediately available according to state police dispatchers. Police are asking motorists to...
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Old Saybrook (CT)
In search of the best and fun things to do in Old Saybrook, CT?. Old Saybrook is a Middlesex County town in Connecticut state, United States. The town’s population in 2020 was 10,481. It is the oldest town on the Shoreline and the state’s oldest English town name.
sheltonherald.com
George Ryan, longtime Shelton auto dealer, 'treated everyone like family'
SHELTON — George Ryan, founder of Curtiss Ryan Honda, is being remembered for his dedication to his family, the region’s business community and the City of Shelton, which he called home for decades. Ryan, who moved to Venice, Fla., after 60 years living in Shelton, died Oct. 2.
26-Year-Old From Dayville Killed In Head-On Crash On Route 6 In Brooklyn
A 26-year-old man was killed and two others seriously injured during a two-vehicle head-on crash on a Connecticut roadway. The crash took place in Windham County around 5 p.m., Monday, Nov. 7 in the Town of Brooklyn on Route 6. According to the Connecticut State Police, a Chevrolet Colorado was...
Man Charged In Hammer Attack During Argument At Milford Business
A Connecticut man was charged with assault after allegedly repeatedly hitting another man with a hammer during an argument at a business. The incident took place in New Haven County around 9 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 5 at Collegian Movers in Milford. According to Milford Police, officers responded to the business...
AdWeek
WFSB Reporter Ayah Galal Cuts Report Short, Helps Man Who Had Been Stabbed
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WFSB Hartford bureau chief Ayah Galal left viewers of the CBS affiliate wondering what was going on after her live report on yesterday’s 4 p,m. newscast was cut short.
