ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fishers Island, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sheltonherald.com

Shelton's Echo Hose fundraiser hit with return mailer problem

SHELTON — A postal problem has Echo Hose Ambulance reminding residents about all the options for donating to its nonprofit organization. Echo Hose Ambulance, which operates primarily through donations from the community, has started its major annual fundraising campaign, which consists of sending letters to households. Residents then send back donations in the envelopes included in the mailing.
SHELTON, CT
milfordmirror.com

Milford's former Howard Johnson hotel set for demolition

MILFORD — Demolition of the existing structure on the Post Road site of the former Howard Johnson restaurant and hotel is expected soon, according to the property's owners. Chuck Dortenzio, director of operations for the Key Automotive Group, which has received city approvals to open its new Genesis showroom at the site, said one of the reasons why work has been delayed is because of the cellular antennas on the building.
MILFORD, CT
mycitizensnews.com

Redesign of downtown Naugatuck excites developers

NAUGATUCK — Pennrose Regional Vice President Charlie Adams said the real estate development company’s “sweet spot” is working with a municipality on a shared vision and the transit-oriented development (TOD) project to transform downtown Naugatuck is one of them. Back on July 21, the Board of...
NAUGATUCK, CT
fishersisland.net

ICB Insurance Survey

As everyone is aware, health insurance is a challenge on Fishers Island. If you get your health insurance through your employer on Fishers, you can see most doctors in CT. However, if you buy insurance from the New York Exchange (ACA/Obamacare), you can only use that insurance in New York state. Most ACA/NY insurance doesn’t allow you to see Dr. Chris Ingram here at IHP (how nuts is that!). The cost of ACA health insurance, combined with the cost of the travel to see a NY doctor, combined with the inconvenience from taking unpaid days off from work, often discourages people from buying the insurance in the first place. Why pay a lot of money for something that is almost worthless?
FISHERS ISLAND, NY
kbsi23.com

Leave your leaves this fall

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Another autumn is in progress and with the falling of the leaves, comes the cleaning up of the leaf litter. What may be an unsightly nuisance to us is actually a source of survival for many local critters. Dr. Rachael Bonoan, assistant professor and pollinator...
PROVIDENCE, RI
New Britain Herald

Cheers to beer: Connecticut has seen a boom in breweries

NEW BRITAIN – According to beer historian Will Sniss, Connecticut has over 160 beer breweries, when in 2015 it had just over 20, marking a boom in the business of creating one of the world’s most historic beverages throughout the state. As part of a partnership with the...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
sheltonherald.com

Shelton tree makes CT Notable Trees Project, but development looms

SHELTON — One of the largest black tupelo trees in the state sits on land that could soon be purchased by a commercial developer. The tree sits on 25 acres of open space owned by the Wells family and was officially listed with the Connecticut Notable Trees Project last week. Peter North of the Notable Trees Project measured the tree last week and found it to be the third largest in Connecticut.
SHELTON, CT
105.5 The Wolf

Drive-Thru Holiday Lights Display Returning to Connecticut

Here it comes Connecticut, can you smell the tree? Taste the candy canes? Or are you still digesting all the Halloween candy that you picked up at the trunk or treat last weekend? The holiday season is in full swing, and for the second year in a row, a massive drive-thru holiday light display is going to be brought into East Hartford.
CONNECTICUT STATE
mycitizensnews.com

Borough forms group to tackle poor, non-existent sidewalks

NAUGATUCK — The borough is exploring paths to increase pedestrian mobility with the development or repair of sidewalks throughout the municipality. Borough officials are establishing a sidewalk group in order to develop a borough-wide plan that can include potential grants, town funds, incentives and penalties for residents who maintain or don’t maintain their portion of sidewalks. The group will include Deputy Mayor Robert Neth, Burgess Mike Bronko, Public Works Director Jim Stewart, and a possible Board of Education staff member.
NAUGATUCK, CT
Eyewitness News

Brush fire closes road in Middlefield

MIDDLEFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - Connecticut state police have confirmed they are responding to a brush fire in Middlefield. Baileyville Rd. has been shutdown to traffic between Powder Hill Rd. and Long Hill Rd. There are no other details immediately available according to state police dispatchers. Police are asking motorists to...
MIDDLEFIELD, CT
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Old Saybrook (CT)

In search of the best and fun things to do in Old Saybrook, CT?. Old Saybrook is a Middlesex County town in Connecticut state, United States. The town’s population in 2020 was 10,481. It is the oldest town on the Shoreline and the state’s oldest English town name.
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
AdWeek

WFSB Reporter Ayah Galal Cuts Report Short, Helps Man Who Had Been Stabbed

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WFSB Hartford bureau chief Ayah Galal left viewers of the CBS affiliate wondering what was going on after her live report on yesterday’s 4 p,m. newscast was cut short.
NEW BRITAIN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy