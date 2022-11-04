ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Austin

Man injured in overnight shooting at East Austin car wash

AUSTIN, Texas — Police are looking for the suspect who shot and injured a man at an East Austin car wash early Tuesday morning. Officers responded around 1:40 a.m. after a caller reported hearing gunshots at Laserwash Car Wash located at 5423 Cameron Road - just east of Interstate 35 and a few blocks from Dell Children's Medical Center.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

SE Austin SWAT situation ends with man in custody

AUSTIN, Texas — NOTE: This story has been updated. A SWAT team response to a Southeast Austin neighborhood Tuesday ended with a man in custody. It happened at an apartment complex in the 2500 block of Anken Drive, near the Oltorf and Pleasant Valley Road intersection. The Austin Police...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

APD searching for missing 76-year-old last seen in northwest Austin

The Austin Police Department is searching for a missing elderly man with a cognitive illness who was last seen in northwest Austin on Sunday. Police say Paul Patterson, 76, was reported missing on Monday morning. Patterson was last seen on Sunday around 4:00 p.m. leaving a medical facility near the intersection of Amherst Drive and Parmer Lane.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Police searching for missing autistic woman last seen in North Austin

Police are asking for the public's help in locating an autistic woman last seen Sunday night in North Austin. The Austin Police Department says 27-year-old Monique Barfield was last seen at around 6:25 p.m. in the 300 block of Ferguson Drive, near the intersection of North Lamar and Braker Lane.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Austin synagogue marks one year since arson damaged sanctuary

AUSTIN, Texas — An act of arson from Halloween 2021 is still impacting a local synagogue, and members say the hateful rhetoric that led up to it is still being heard. It’s now been a year since someone set fire to the massive front doors at Congregation Beth Israel in Central Austin. The fire caused extensive smoke damage to their sanctuary.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

One killed in auto-pedestrian collision off I-35 Service Road in Pflugerville overnight

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — A person traveling on foot off the Interstate 35 Frontage Road has died after they were struck by a vehicle in Travis County overnight. Austin-Travis County EMS said the call came in at 12:23 a.m. reporting the auto-pedestrian collision at 15700-15827 North I-35 Service Road in Pflugerville. This is near the intersection with Grand Avenue Parkway.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
CBS Austin

Law enforcement agencies across Texas, US face recruitment challenges

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department expects to graduate just over 60 new officers this month, but even after adding to their ranks, they’ll still have a couple of hundred vacancies to fill. APD says they’re trying to find creative solutions to a nationwide recruiting problem.
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

Incident with gun at Killeen store brings arrest

Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A strange incident involving a handgun at a Killeen convenience store has led to the arrest of of a 31-year-old Temple man on multiple charges. On Tuesday night about 10:37 p.m., Killeen Police officers were called to the Speed Pac convenience store at 418 North 10th Street on a report of a man with a gun in the store.
KILLEEN, TX
fox7austin.com

Road rage incident: Man allegedly slaps, threatens two teens in Lakeway

LAKEWAY, Texas - A 79-year-old Lakeway man is facing misdemeanor charges after reportedly slapping a 17-year-old driver and threatening his 15-year-old sister in what authorities believe was a road rage altercation. On October 3, Mary Pace said Donald Noack stopped his vehicle in front of her children's on Zephyr Drive...
LAKEWAY, TX
CBS Austin

Woman struck and killed by pickup truck in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — A woman died after being hit and killed by a pickup truck in Williamson County early Wednesday morning. The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash that happened at the intersection of Amberglen Boulevard and W. Parmer Lane in northwest Austin. DPS said...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

$2.4 billion AISD bond proposal in hands of Austin voters

UPDATE: Unofficial voting results show Austin voters support the three Austin ISD propositions on the 2022 ballots. In total, the bond amounts to roughly $2.44 billion. The three propositions on the ballot determine whether AISD can upgrade and modernize facilities, athletic complexes, safety, and technology. Here are the unofficial results...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy