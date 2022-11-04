Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here's What Governor Abbott Said On Fox NewsTom HandyTexas State
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Texas witness says triangle UFO hovering nearby 'seemed aware of me'Roger MarshAustin, TX
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders Makes His First Stop in Central TexasTom HandyAustin, TX
Bernie Sanders campaigns in Texas to help Democrats win votesAsh JurbergTexas State
Related
CBS Austin
Man injured in overnight shooting at East Austin car wash
AUSTIN, Texas — Police are looking for the suspect who shot and injured a man at an East Austin car wash early Tuesday morning. Officers responded around 1:40 a.m. after a caller reported hearing gunshots at Laserwash Car Wash located at 5423 Cameron Road - just east of Interstate 35 and a few blocks from Dell Children's Medical Center.
CBS Austin
SE Austin SWAT situation ends with man in custody
AUSTIN, Texas — NOTE: This story has been updated. A SWAT team response to a Southeast Austin neighborhood Tuesday ended with a man in custody. It happened at an apartment complex in the 2500 block of Anken Drive, near the Oltorf and Pleasant Valley Road intersection. The Austin Police...
CBS Austin
Police seeking to identify 2 suspects involved in string of West Austin vehicle break-ins
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying two suspects believed to be involved in a string of vehicle break-ins in West Austin. APD said the break-ins were reported on Wednesday, October 5 at the 3800 block of Mount Bonnell Road. Multiple credit...
CBS Austin
Woman charged with intoxication manslaughter for crash that killed pedestrian
A woman is now facing prison time after a crash last week in South Austin that left a pedestrian dead. It happened Friday, Nov. 4, in the 800 block of East Riverside Drive, just west of I-35. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the address for a crash...
CBS Austin
APD searching for missing 76-year-old last seen in northwest Austin
The Austin Police Department is searching for a missing elderly man with a cognitive illness who was last seen in northwest Austin on Sunday. Police say Paul Patterson, 76, was reported missing on Monday morning. Patterson was last seen on Sunday around 4:00 p.m. leaving a medical facility near the intersection of Amherst Drive and Parmer Lane.
CBS Austin
One critically injured after two-vehicle crash sends one into power pole in SE Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — One person was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after a collision involving two vehicles sent one into a power pole early Tuesday morning in southeast Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS medics and the Austin Fire Department responded to the crash at 4711 E Riverside Dr...
CBS Austin
Police searching for missing autistic woman last seen in North Austin
Police are asking for the public's help in locating an autistic woman last seen Sunday night in North Austin. The Austin Police Department says 27-year-old Monique Barfield was last seen at around 6:25 p.m. in the 300 block of Ferguson Drive, near the intersection of North Lamar and Braker Lane.
Juvenile dies after October shooting in southeast Austin; suspect still wanted
One juvenile male died after an October shooting in southeast Austin where police say the suspect shot at two occupied vehicles.
CBS Austin
Austin synagogue marks one year since arson damaged sanctuary
AUSTIN, Texas — An act of arson from Halloween 2021 is still impacting a local synagogue, and members say the hateful rhetoric that led up to it is still being heard. It’s now been a year since someone set fire to the massive front doors at Congregation Beth Israel in Central Austin. The fire caused extensive smoke damage to their sanctuary.
CBS Austin
One killed in auto-pedestrian collision off I-35 Service Road in Pflugerville overnight
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — A person traveling on foot off the Interstate 35 Frontage Road has died after they were struck by a vehicle in Travis County overnight. Austin-Travis County EMS said the call came in at 12:23 a.m. reporting the auto-pedestrian collision at 15700-15827 North I-35 Service Road in Pflugerville. This is near the intersection with Grand Avenue Parkway.
fox7austin.com
Manor High School student, cousin of Vanessa Guillen, dies after being shot in the head
AUSTIN, Texas - 16-year-old Manor High School student Alan Guillen has died after being shot in the head last week. He is a cousin of Vanessa Guillen, the soldier who was murdered at Fort Hood. Alan was shot in the head on Monday, Oct. 24 and had been at Dell...
Men robbed ATM technician in south Austin, police say
Austin Police are searching for three men connected with a robbery at a south Austin ATM.
Man arrested in connection with deadly downtown Austin shooting
U.S. Marshals arrested a 21-year-old man connected to a deadly shooting near a downtown Austin hookah lounge over Halloween weekend.
CBS Austin
Law enforcement agencies across Texas, US face recruitment challenges
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department expects to graduate just over 60 new officers this month, but even after adding to their ranks, they’ll still have a couple of hundred vacancies to fill. APD says they’re trying to find creative solutions to a nationwide recruiting problem.
fox44news.com
Incident with gun at Killeen store brings arrest
Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A strange incident involving a handgun at a Killeen convenience store has led to the arrest of of a 31-year-old Temple man on multiple charges. On Tuesday night about 10:37 p.m., Killeen Police officers were called to the Speed Pac convenience store at 418 North 10th Street on a report of a man with a gun in the store.
1 dead after rollover crash on East Riverside Drive
Austin-Travis County EMS said it was a rollover crash that involved one vehicle and three patients.
fox7austin.com
Road rage incident: Man allegedly slaps, threatens two teens in Lakeway
LAKEWAY, Texas - A 79-year-old Lakeway man is facing misdemeanor charges after reportedly slapping a 17-year-old driver and threatening his 15-year-old sister in what authorities believe was a road rage altercation. On October 3, Mary Pace said Donald Noack stopped his vehicle in front of her children's on Zephyr Drive...
CBS Austin
Woman struck and killed by pickup truck in Williamson County
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — A woman died after being hit and killed by a pickup truck in Williamson County early Wednesday morning. The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash that happened at the intersection of Amberglen Boulevard and W. Parmer Lane in northwest Austin. DPS said...
CBS Austin
$2.4 billion AISD bond proposal in hands of Austin voters
UPDATE: Unofficial voting results show Austin voters support the three Austin ISD propositions on the 2022 ballots. In total, the bond amounts to roughly $2.44 billion. The three propositions on the ballot determine whether AISD can upgrade and modernize facilities, athletic complexes, safety, and technology. Here are the unofficial results...
Comments / 0