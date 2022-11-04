ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

Comments / 1

Related
11Alive

MLK Jr. Drive businesses say crime is scaring away customers

ATLANTA — Several businesses along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive are banning together to pay for security following multiple shootings last month. "At the end of the day, this is the corridor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., one of the most famous men in the history of this city, so we want to make sure we protect that," Next Step Staffing owner Ricky Brown said.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Deputies search for suspects after man killed in Gainesville, sheriff's office says

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead after a shooting in Gainesville Tuesday and now deputies are trying to find the people who pulled the trigger. Hall County sheriff's deputies were called to a home along Brown Street off Old Athens Road just before 10:30 a.m. where they found Christopher Dixon. The 25-year-old was shot once in the chest, according to the sheriff's office.
GAINESVILLE, GA
11Alive

Photo provided of missing Lithonia 13-year-old girl

LITHONIA, Ga. — A teenage girl from Lithonia is missing, according to the DeKalb County Police Department on Tuesday. Deaniyka is 13-years-old and was last seen Monday leaving her home on Evans Mill Road, police said in their Facebook post. The department did not provide a last name for the teen.
LITHONIA, GA
wuga.org

ACCPD investigates non-fatal downtown shooting

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is investigating a non-fatal shooting that occurred in the early morning hours on Sunday. At approximately 1:08 a.m. on Nov. 6, ACCPD responded to gunshots in the area of Clayton and Jackson streets, where they were notified that a 20-year-old male arrived at a local hospital with a nonlife-threatening gunshot wound.
ATHENS, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

‘We have waited for this day’: Former caregiver guilty, sentenced to 20 years for elderly abuse

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The family of an elderly woman told Channel 2 Action News they can breathe a little easier after the caregiver who abused her received her sentence. Prosecutors say the caregiver disappeared right before the jury returned its verdict. Shelia Knight was captured 8 days later. The family of Pearl Conner, 86 asked for the maximum sentence. And got it.
COBB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
58K+
Followers
12K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta local news

 https://www.11alive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy