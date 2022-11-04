Read full article on original website
Cobb County 911 dispatchers concerned about operations, public safety
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A severe nationwide staffing shortage is forcing Cobb County dispatch to make difficult choices about who picks up when someone calls 911. For Tina Rutledge, who lives hundreds of miles away in retirement, her heart is still at the Cobb County 911 call center. She...
MLK Jr. Drive businesses say crime is scaring away customers
ATLANTA — Several businesses along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive are banning together to pay for security following multiple shootings last month. "At the end of the day, this is the corridor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., one of the most famous men in the history of this city, so we want to make sure we protect that," Next Step Staffing owner Ricky Brown said.
Deputies search for suspects after man killed in Gainesville, sheriff's office says
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead after a shooting in Gainesville Tuesday and now deputies are trying to find the people who pulled the trigger. Hall County sheriff's deputies were called to a home along Brown Street off Old Athens Road just before 10:30 a.m. where they found Christopher Dixon. The 25-year-old was shot once in the chest, according to the sheriff's office.
Man wanted in ex-girlfriend’s Ga. murder found dead in creek, police say
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — The man deputies in Douglas County were looking for who allegedly murdered his ex-girlfriend on Friday, was found dead in a Villa Rica creek, police say. Douglas County Sheriff Tim Pounds said in a news conference on Monday that Harold Dakers, 34, was accused of...
Photo provided of missing Lithonia 13-year-old girl
LITHONIA, Ga. — A teenage girl from Lithonia is missing, according to the DeKalb County Police Department on Tuesday. Deaniyka is 13-years-old and was last seen Monday leaving her home on Evans Mill Road, police said in their Facebook post. The department did not provide a last name for the teen.
Former Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill sentencing date set for federal abuse charges
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Former Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill will soon learn how much time he'll spend behind bars. A jury found Hill guilty last month on six of the seven federal abuse charge for ordering inmates to be held in restraint chairs for hours with apparently no provocation.
'He's just not himself' | Child detained after DeKalb County apartment engulfs in flames
ATLANTA — A Dekalb County mother said her 12-year-old was arrested after allegedly setting a fire forcing more than two dozen people out of their homes. Naomi Lily said her son woke her up around 4 a.m. Monday when the fire started inside her apartment off Glenwood Road in Decatur.
Suspect arrested in Alabama faces felony charges in multiple metro Atlanta counties, authorities say
CHATTAHOOCHEE HILLS, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous version of the story. A suspect arrested in Alabama over the weekend will be extradited to Georgia in connection to multiple felony charges in Coweta County, Fulton County and Chattahoochee Hills, according to police. Last Friday,...
wuga.org
ACCPD investigates non-fatal downtown shooting
The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is investigating a non-fatal shooting that occurred in the early morning hours on Sunday. At approximately 1:08 a.m. on Nov. 6, ACCPD responded to gunshots in the area of Clayton and Jackson streets, where they were notified that a 20-year-old male arrived at a local hospital with a nonlife-threatening gunshot wound.
Fulton County fires 2 poll workers after concerns over social media posts
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Fulton County election officials fired a poll worker and her son after they expressed concerns with social media posts. The two workers were fired about 15 minutes before the polls opened at the Ocee Library. Fulton County Elections confirmed the workers are a mother and son.
Search for suspects continues after fatal shooting in Hall County
Two suspects are at large after a deadly shooting Tuesday near Gainesville, authorities said.
fox5atlanta.com
Police warning residents about rash of car break-ins in Douglasville neighborhoods
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - Douglasville police are sending a stern warning to car owners after a rash of thefts in multiple neighborhoods in just one night. Officials say between 2 a.m. and 4:40 a.m. Saturday, around 50 cars were ransacked in the Douglasville neighborhoods of Cedar Forest Drive, Braylen Manor Drive, and Chicago Park.
Police arrest second suspect in connection to deadly Five Points MARTA station shooting
ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous report. A man connected with a deadly shooting at the Five Points MARTA station in April has been taken into custody, Atlanta Police said. Desmond Frazier was arrested over the weekend in a separate incident. On Saturday, officers...
Car crashes into Georgia elementary school injuring multiple students
A driver crashed into an Atlanta-area elementary school classroom on Monday morning, injuring several students.
Clayton Commission holding meeting Tuesday on emergency rental assistance
The Clayton County Commission has scheduled a special called meeting for Tuesday to discuss emergency rental assistance ...
‘We have waited for this day’: Former caregiver guilty, sentenced to 20 years for elderly abuse
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The family of an elderly woman told Channel 2 Action News they can breathe a little easier after the caregiver who abused her received her sentence. Prosecutors say the caregiver disappeared right before the jury returned its verdict. Shelia Knight was captured 8 days later. The family of Pearl Conner, 86 asked for the maximum sentence. And got it.
'We heard screaming and the children running' | Car plows into DeKalb prep school
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Students and school officials at Ivy Preparatory Academy in DeKalb County experienced some scary moments after a car crashed into their building on Monday. “I’m not sure what was on his mind, I do know that he ran into a classroom of students and that’s...
Multiple injured, juvenile detained after apartment fire in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A total of 33 residents at an apartment complex in DeKalb County have been displaced and two injured after a fire early Monday morning. Fire officials said this all happened at a complex on Glenwood Road. DeKalb Police said a juvenile has been detained as...
Fulton poll worker fired for social media posts says she was fired for her political beliefs
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Fulton County poll worker who was fired this morning minutes before polls opened says she was fired for her political beliefs. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Laura Kronen and her teenage son were asked to leave a polling location...
Man accused of public indecency at Dollar Tree in Henry County, police say
HENRY COUNTY, Ga — Henry County police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man accused of public indecency at a Henry County Dollar Tree. On Aug. 19, at around 9:30 p.m., a man wearing long black sleeves is accused of committing public indecency while at the Dollar Tree located at 2824 East Atlanta Road, in Ellenwood.
