Read full article on original website
Related
Centre Daily
Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard OUT vs. Lakers
View the original article to see embedded media. As he continues to work his way back from knee tightness, LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard will not be ready for Wednesday's game vs. LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. Leonard played on opening night vs. the Lakers, in what is now just one of two games he has played all season. The Clippers have offered no timetable for his return, and will continue taking it game by game.
Centre Daily
Donovan Mitchell Reacts to Blowing Game Against LA Clippers
View the original article to see embedded media. The LA Clippers had an incredibly improbable win against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night. It seemed like the Cavs had everything completely wrapped up when they led 112-100 with 4:37 left. Then, the unexpected happened and the LA Clippers went on a 19-1 run to win the game.
Centre Daily
Lakers Rumors: Should L.A. Trade Anthony Davis?
During today's episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast, The Ringer's Simmons and Kevin O'Connor discussed your Los Angeles Lakers' second straight Season From Hell. Simmons reported that some chatter had insinuated that oft-injured 6'10" star big man Anthony Davis could be had in a trade. Frankly, given his escalating injury issues, one wonders what exactly the appetite for Davis is at this point.
Centre Daily
Lack Of a True Center Hurting Oklahoma City Early On
Over the past two seasons, Oklahoma City’s frontcourt has been severely outmanned. They’ve tried plenty of rotations and players, and still have young, talented forwards with potential, but Oklahoma City’s lack of a true big man is clearly something holding the team back. Of course, the Thunder...
Centre Daily
Indianapolis Colts’ Frank Reich’s Firing Nearly Mirrored Erik Spoelstra in First Years with Miami
View the original article to see embedded media. Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich was fired this morning after a 3-5-1 start to the season. The Colts took a brutal 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday. They have the worst scoring offense in the league and will once again have to make changes at the quarterback position during the offseason. Veteran Matt Ryan was expected to be the answer at that position but has been underwhelming so far in Indianapolis.
Centre Daily
The 2022 Minnesota Vikings Have a Third Quarter Problem
The Vikings have a third quarter problem. It hasn't actually mattered, considering how well they've played in the fourth quarter in winning six one-score games in a row. But if they want to win games against better competition and make a deep playoff run, the Vikings are going to have to figure out what's going on after halftime.
Centre Daily
Halfway Through Rookie Season, Nakobe Dean Has Played Four Defensive Snaps
PHILADELPHIA - News flash: Nakobe Dean played one defensive snap against the Texans last week. It was the first snap on defense for the Eagles' rookie linebacker since he got three of them in the season opener. That’s four defensive snaps halfway through his rookie season that began with him...
Comments / 0