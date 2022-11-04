ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre Daily

The Two Mistakes That Led to Frank Reich’s Firing

Nine weeks down, nine weeks to go, and a pretty newsworthy Monday at the turn…. • The easiest place to start when doing an autopsy on the Frank Reich era in Indianapolis is the most important position on the field—and there’s no question that Reich and Colts GM Chris Ballard were dealt a crappy hand there after quarterback Andrew Luck’s shocking retirement in the summer of 2019.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Centre Daily

Indianapolis Colts’ Frank Reich’s Firing Nearly Mirrored Erik Spoelstra in First Years with Miami

View the original article to see embedded media. Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich was fired this morning after a 3-5-1 start to the season. The Colts took a brutal 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday. They have the worst scoring offense in the league and will once again have to make changes at the quarterback position during the offseason. Veteran Matt Ryan was expected to be the answer at that position but has been underwhelming so far in Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Centre Daily

The Jeff Saturday Hiring Is a Crushing Defeat for Many Coaches

Talk to people in the coaching world who are fighting for a more equitable and diverse system, and the refrain you’ll hear is that this is less about skin color than it is about résumés. Stacking up a lifetime of work only to be passed over in...
Centre Daily

Dan Campbell Provides Update on Jameson Williams Potential Debut

The Detroit Lions offense could certainly use an infusion of talent. With D'Andre Swift battling injuries and having his snap counts managed, the offense's production has taken a steady nosedive over the course of the past month. The expectation is that wideout Jameson Williams could provide the team with the...
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

Raiders waive former 1st-round pick Johnathan Abram

Safety Johnathan Abram, who failed to meet the expectations of a first-round draft pick, was waived Tuesday by the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders announced the move on Twitter. Abram, who was drafted 27th overall in 2019 out of Mississippi State, started the first seven games this season before being...
Centre Daily

Examining Why Broncos’ GM George Paton Extended Russell Wilson

During the 2022 offseason, the Denver Broncos made headlines when they acquired Russell Wilson in a blockbuster trade. Fast forward to just before the start of the 2022 season, as the Walton-Penner ownership group formally takes over. General manager George Paton finalizes a new contract extension for Wilson, giving him $165 million in guaranteed money and effectively tying the QB to the Broncos through the 2025 season.
DENVER, CO
Centre Daily

The 2022 Minnesota Vikings Have a Third Quarter Problem

The Vikings have a third quarter problem. It hasn't actually mattered, considering how well they've played in the fourth quarter in winning six one-score games in a row. But if they want to win games against better competition and make a deep playoff run, the Vikings are going to have to figure out what's going on after halftime.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Centre Daily

Bears by the Numbers: Justin Fields Rates with Current Best

The four-game surge put on by Justin Fields seems to have signified a start to his ascension. It doesn't necessarily mean his ability to become a dominant quarterback is inevitable and to ensure this he'll still need help. Quarterbacks develop at different rates but generally by his 19th start Fields'...
CHICAGO, IL
Centre Daily

Lions Take Advantage of Sulking Aaron Rodgers

If you had a chance to watch Sunday's Packers-Lions matchup, you would not have thought Aaron Rodgers was the man behind center for Green Bay. The four-time All-Pro quarterback threw three interceptions before connecting with receiver Allen Lazard for his first touchdown pass of the contest. It came with 4:53 remaining in the third quarter.
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

Simply Strange: Belichick Explains Benching Patriots Rookie

Cole Strange was supposed to pave the way for the New England Patriots' offensive future. Alas for Foxboro and the Chattanooga alum, Strange's present has seen its share of challenges. Though New England (5-4) has generated some offensive traction in recent weeks, thanks primarily to the efforts of newly-minted top...

