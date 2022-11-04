Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bartaco opens new location in Vinings + secret taco newsMalika BowlingVinings, GA
Women’s Volleyball: ‘A sister away from home’: Gonzales, MacNeill reminisce on journey from Georgia to Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Top French Cafés and Bistros In AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
This Massive Antique Mall in Georgia is a Must VisitTravel MavenMarietta, GA
Centre Daily
The Two Mistakes That Led to Frank Reich’s Firing
Nine weeks down, nine weeks to go, and a pretty newsworthy Monday at the turn…. • The easiest place to start when doing an autopsy on the Frank Reich era in Indianapolis is the most important position on the field—and there’s no question that Reich and Colts GM Chris Ballard were dealt a crappy hand there after quarterback Andrew Luck’s shocking retirement in the summer of 2019.
Centre Daily
Indianapolis Colts’ Frank Reich’s Firing Nearly Mirrored Erik Spoelstra in First Years with Miami
View the original article to see embedded media. Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich was fired this morning after a 3-5-1 start to the season. The Colts took a brutal 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday. They have the worst scoring offense in the league and will once again have to make changes at the quarterback position during the offseason. Veteran Matt Ryan was expected to be the answer at that position but has been underwhelming so far in Indianapolis.
Centre Daily
The Jeff Saturday Hiring Is a Crushing Defeat for Many Coaches
Talk to people in the coaching world who are fighting for a more equitable and diverse system, and the refrain you’ll hear is that this is less about skin color than it is about résumés. Stacking up a lifetime of work only to be passed over in...
Centre Daily
Dan Campbell Provides Update on Jameson Williams Potential Debut
The Detroit Lions offense could certainly use an infusion of talent. With D'Andre Swift battling injuries and having his snap counts managed, the offense's production has taken a steady nosedive over the course of the past month. The expectation is that wideout Jameson Williams could provide the team with the...
Centre Daily
Raiders waive former 1st-round pick Johnathan Abram
Safety Johnathan Abram, who failed to meet the expectations of a first-round draft pick, was waived Tuesday by the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders announced the move on Twitter. Abram, who was drafted 27th overall in 2019 out of Mississippi State, started the first seven games this season before being...
Centre Daily
Examining Why Broncos’ GM George Paton Extended Russell Wilson
During the 2022 offseason, the Denver Broncos made headlines when they acquired Russell Wilson in a blockbuster trade. Fast forward to just before the start of the 2022 season, as the Walton-Penner ownership group formally takes over. General manager George Paton finalizes a new contract extension for Wilson, giving him $165 million in guaranteed money and effectively tying the QB to the Broncos through the 2025 season.
Centre Daily
Halfway Through Rookie Season, Nakobe Dean Has Played Four Defensive Snaps
PHILADELPHIA - News flash: Nakobe Dean played one defensive snap against the Texans last week. It was the first snap on defense for the Eagles' rookie linebacker since he got three of them in the season opener. That’s four defensive snaps halfway through his rookie season that began with him...
Centre Daily
The 2022 Minnesota Vikings Have a Third Quarter Problem
The Vikings have a third quarter problem. It hasn't actually mattered, considering how well they've played in the fourth quarter in winning six one-score games in a row. But if they want to win games against better competition and make a deep playoff run, the Vikings are going to have to figure out what's going on after halftime.
Centre Daily
Bears by the Numbers: Justin Fields Rates with Current Best
The four-game surge put on by Justin Fields seems to have signified a start to his ascension. It doesn't necessarily mean his ability to become a dominant quarterback is inevitable and to ensure this he'll still need help. Quarterbacks develop at different rates but generally by his 19th start Fields'...
Centre Daily
Seahawks ‘Growing Comfortable’ With Rotating Gabe Jackson, Phil Haynes at Right Guard
RENTON, Wash. – Like most football coaches, Pete Carroll isn’t fond of the idea of playing musical chairs with offensive linemen. Developing chemistry and building communication in the trenches often goes hand in hand with continuity, especially playing against NFL talent on Sundays. But contrary to popular narrative,...
Centre Daily
Lions Take Advantage of Sulking Aaron Rodgers
If you had a chance to watch Sunday's Packers-Lions matchup, you would not have thought Aaron Rodgers was the man behind center for Green Bay. The four-time All-Pro quarterback threw three interceptions before connecting with receiver Allen Lazard for his first touchdown pass of the contest. It came with 4:53 remaining in the third quarter.
Centre Daily
Do-It-All Safety Ryan Neal Takes Surprising Star Turn Anchoring Revived Seahawks Defense
When Jamal Adams went down with a quad injury in a Week 1 win over the Broncos, the Seahawks suffered a major blow losing one of their best players for the remainder of the season that many NFL teams would have struggled to overcome. But while Seattle undoubtedly has missed...
Centre Daily
Simply Strange: Belichick Explains Benching Patriots Rookie
Cole Strange was supposed to pave the way for the New England Patriots' offensive future. Alas for Foxboro and the Chattanooga alum, Strange's present has seen its share of challenges. Though New England (5-4) has generated some offensive traction in recent weeks, thanks primarily to the efforts of newly-minted top...
