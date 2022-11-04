ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rusk County, TX

LIST: Structures serving as storm shelters during severe weather on Friday

By Michael Garcia
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 4 days ago

CROCKETT, Texas ( KETK ) – Here’s your list of East Texas structures that are serving as storm shelters from Friday’s severe weather.

Severe storms reported throughout East Texas

Crockett High School said the Andrew J. Hopkins dome will be opened from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. and possibly later, to serve as a storm shelter during Friday’s severe weather.

Mount Enterprise Fire Department announced that Landmark Baptist Church, across from the fire station, will be opening at 6 p.m. for those that need a place to shelter.

Videos: East Texans document severe weather and storm damage

Rusk County Sheriff’s Office said that the following places are opened as storm shelters or resources centers as listed:

  • Overton Community Center 505 Meadowbrook Dr. (903) 834-3171
  • New London Baptist Family Life Center 10855 Main Str. (903) 658-5868
  • Mount Enterprise Landmark Family Life Center 202 NW 1st St (903)822-3615
  • Tatum High School Indoor Practice Facility 510 Crystal Farms Rd.
  • Henderson Civic Center will open for relief, not as a tornado shelter.
Download the East Texas Storm Team app. You can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio .

KETK / FOX51 News

