ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Blaming contractor, Wausau extends drinking water facility completion timeline again

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Evrmz_0izCk7GQ00
Wausau City Hall

Damakant Jayshi

The completion date for Wausau’s new drinking water treatment facility has been extended yet again along with another cost addition, due to a contractor’s alleged inability to meet timelines, city officials said this week.

The revised completion time, Dec. 9, which is two months after a previously revised target of Oct. 4 and the increased cost were announced in a statement by Public Works Director Eric Lindman during a meeting of the Board of Public Works on Friday. The original timeline of the project that began in 2017 was Aug. 16. The cost had already been increased by over $306,000. This week, city officials increased the project expenses by another roughly $100,000.

The revised total cost is $38,315,191, with Miron Construction spearheading the facility’s construction. The Board of Public Works on Friday morning discussed the changes, but did not include the financial information in a packet until after the meeting concluded. Besides Lindman, City Attorney Anne Jacobson and Finance Director Maryanne Groat are the members of the BPW.

Dist. 3 Alder Tim Kilian requested the financial details be made public on Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48N1Mb_0izCk7GQ00

The City of Wausau and Wausau Water Works are uniformly infuriated by the delays in the construction of the new Drinking Water Treatment Facility, the city said issuing a press release.* The statement added that some of the treatment processes did not meet specifications and there were a number of mechanical issues that prevented a complete startup of the facility.

“I will say once again that this is beyond frustrating to have a contractor that is not capable meeting construction timelines,” Lindman read from the statement. “To date, the city has assessed over $250,000 in liquidated damages to Miron which is being used to offset the city’s additional cost for the project.”

The statement was not included in the meeting packet even after the financial documents were uploaded for public view.

The attached work change directive says the contractor agrees to the new change order and will be responsible for “any and all costs associated with or resulting from the change ordered herein, including all impacts, delays, and accelerated costs.” The directive says no other changes have been proposed. The directive also contains escalating liquidated damages schedule and charges.

The Board of Public Works also approved a revised contract with another firm, Becher-Hoppe, for additional services. The attached documents say another contractor, Donohue & Associates will deduct about$23,000 in fees. The deduction is related to replacement of chemical feed tubing with a larger diameter tubing. The adjusted amount now stands at about $4.6 million.

This item on the agenda appeared as an addendum.

Lindman did not respond to a request for his statement, and an email sent to the city’s media requests mailbox was also not returned.

*The city issued the statement after this story was published.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAW

Portage County executive vetoes budget amendment

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Portage County Executive John Pavelski vetoed a budget amendment that would fund $240,135 out of the Portage County Capital Projects Fund for monitoring wells in the Village of Nelsonville, which has a population of 161. “Capital improvement projects are designed to fund projects that benefit...
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Local Election Results for Tuesday, November 8th, 2022

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Here are the latest election results for the 2022 Mid-Term for Wausau, Stevens Point, and other areas of Central Wisconsin:. All results are unofficial until later canvassed. Races called by major outlets such as the Associated Press will be indicated as such. Last update: 12:45...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Missing Stevens Point woman located safe

A Stevens Point woman reported missing by her family is safe and is not considered endangered, according to a statewide crime bulletin. Police reached out to the public over the weekend for help in locating 24-year-old Cassidy Bemowski, who has lower cognition skills and is unable to care for herself.
STEVENS POINT, WI
WSAW

Stevens Point to vote on marijuana referendum

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - On Tuesday, voters in Stevens Point will decide if they think recreational marijuana use should be legal. While it won’t immediately, or directly, impact the city even if it passes, the city’s mayor says it’s still important to address. In 2018 Portage...
STEVENS POINT, WI
WSAW

Wausau Winter Market returns to Whitewater Music Hall

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - For the Wausau Winter Market, they are out to prove that farmers’ markets aren’t just a summer occasion, but can be done at any time of the year. “It’s really awesome to have the opportunity to come inside because we still have a ton of beautiful vegetables that we kind of lose a market for after no one really wants to go to the outside market anymore,” Stacey Botsford, Vendor, Red Door Family Farm.
WAUSAU, WI
WJFW-TV

WJFW Transmitter Outage

RHINELANDER- The WJFW over the air transmitter is currently out of service. This only affects antenna viewers who watch on channels 12.1- 12.6. An estimated time of return to regular service is late Monday, November 7 - Tuesday, November 8. This article will be updated if anything changes between now...
RHINELANDER, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Lincoln County Deputies Arrest Wanted Man in Parked Vehicle

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A man wanted for outstanding warrants in three counties was arrested in Lincoln County last week. Sheriff’s officers were called to a residence in the Town of Scott after the property owner noticed a strange vehicle parked in their lot. Officers discovered a 36-year-old Glenwood City man passed out in the driver’s seat.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area births, Nov. 8

Christopher Wrecke and Breanna Engman announce the birth of their daughter Vaeda RaeAnn, born at 1:31 a.m. Oct. 25, 2022. Vaeda weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Michael and Lindsay Doescher announce the birth of their son Tripp Samuel, born at 1:08 p.m. Oct. 25, 2022. Tripp weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

1 dead in Plover crash

A 51-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash Saturday in the town of Plover, according to the Portage County Sheriff’s Department. Police took a 911 call at about 5:45 a.m. Nov. 5 to report that an SUV struck a tree in the north ditch of Forest Drive. The driver of the SUV died at the scene. He was the sole passenger in the vehicle, police said.
PLOVER, WI
WausauPilot

Marathon County volunteer opportunities: Week of Nov. 7

Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities! Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com. Join RSVP for a Community Coffee Hour at St. Vincent de Paul. On Tuesday, Nov. 15, 9:30-10:30 a.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store, learn about St. Vincent de Paul’s newest program, Getting Ahead, an incredible workshop that helps people build plans to get out of poverty. This event is free and open to the public, so bring a friend.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Spencer man killed in Florence County crash

FLORENCE, Wis. (WSAW) - An 18-year-old Spencer man died in a two-vehicle accident just after 2 p.m. Saturday on U.S. Highway 2 near Westrin Road. Deputies arrived along with fire and rescue to find an eastbound vehicle, driven by the Spencer man, crossed the center line and struck a westbound vehicle head-on occupied by two males from Crystal Falls, Michigan and the other from Magnolia, Texas.
FLORENCE COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

What the polls really tell us on ‘Route 51’

WAUSAU – With less than a week remaining until election day, WPR’s “Route 51” takes a final look at the midterm contests. At 10 a.m. on Nov. 4, host Shereen Siewert welcomes WPR Assistant News Director Rob Mentzer and La Follette School of Public Affairs at UW-Madison Professor and Director Susan Yackee for a discussion about the issues candidates and voters are talking about the most – and what the polls say about voter attitudes on public policy and more.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Highly pathogenic avian flu confirmed in Marathon County

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has identified cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in backyard flocks in Marathon and Waukesha counties, the agency announced on Friday. Birds at both sites have been depopulated to prevent spread of the disease. This year, 18 Wisconsin counties have...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Committee approves Wausau Museum of Contemporary Art sale to nonprofit

The Wausau Museum of Contemporary Art is one step closer to transferring ownership after a vote this week from the city’s Economic Development Committee. The committee voted, 4-1, to waive the city’s first right of refusal for the owner of the property on 309 McClellan Street and approve the sale of the property. The majority of the committee also voted to go beyond a recommendation from city staff to collect some payment in lieu of the potential lost taxes after the sale to a nonprofit organization.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
20K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy