Brave IL Thief Grabs Cash Register Out Of Fast Food Drive Thru
Criminals in Illinois have no fear of breaking the law. After seeing the latest news every day, I often think to myself how much worse can crime get in Illinois? It has gotten so bad, residents can be a victim wherever and whenever in the state. There are no longer certain areas or times to avoid. It is happening everywhere. The whole thing is getting pretty scary. Criminals take it to a new level during each incident.
chicagoconstructionnews.com
Illinois DOT launches website on Interstate 80 reconstruction
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); — The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) has launcheda new website to provide updates on the $1.2 billion reconstruction of Interstate 80 through Will County. “Our commitment to fixing the Interstate 80 corridor involves one of the most complex stretches of interstate in the...
Illinois, Here’s Why You Could Be Arrested If You Don’t Carry Cash
Illinois is back at it with some weird laws and this one is definitely on that list. How many of us routinely carry cash these days? It seems like it's not very many of us, especially with apps like Venmo and CashApp to pay our friends back for the iced coffees.
fox32chicago.com
$1M lottery ticket sold in Chicago suburb • apartment opens in Aurora mall • 5 women steal $9.5K from Khol's
CHICAGO - A liquor store in suburban Chicago sold a winning $1 million ticket for last Sunday's midday drawing; developers have taken a big chunk of the Fox Valley Mall in Aurora and turned it into a massive new residential complex; and five women from out of state stole nearly $10,000 worth of merchandise from the Khol's store in Woodridge. These are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
Uber driver shot and killed, passenger wounded in South Side ambush
Caron Arterberry was a rideshare driver for Uber.
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: SAFE-T Act challenge to be heard Dec. 7; different ballots questions across state; tornado touchdown in Kendall County
Consolidated SAFE-T Act challenge to be heard Dec. 7. Dozens of state’s attorneys in Illinois have filed their joint lawsuit to declare the SAFE-T Act unconstitutional. Sixty-two state’s attorneys claim the legislation violates separation of powers as applied to victim rights and the bail provision of the Illinois Constitution. The lawsuits were consolidated into one and will be heard in Kankakee County Dec. 7.
wmay.com
Ruling In SAFE-T Act Lawsuits Expected By Mid-December
A ruling is expected by mid-December in the legal challenges filed by Sangamon and around 60 other Illinois counties against the proposal to end cash bail in the state on January 1st. Those cases allege the SAFE-T Act and its provisions known as the Pretrial Fairness Act violate the state...
Hyde Park Food Trucks Encounter Regulatory Roadblocks
Wednesday, October 5 was a day like any other along South Ellis Avenue. Then the fire department showed up. The department, along with various officials from the City of Chicago’s Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection (BACP), came to pay a visit to the food trucks that frequent South Ellis Avenue. These trucks station themselves in the heart of UChicago’s campus during the early afternoon, providing lunch to students, faculty, medical workers, and locals. A variety of trucks show up every afternoon, each with something to offer. The Fat Shallot and Chicago Lunchbox are always busy. El Buen Taco #2 offers a large variety of Mexican lunch options. Tacos Cincuenta Arrobas specializes in huaraches, a larger, flatter taco with a thicker tortilla.
Think Twice If You Hear Beautiful Music In An Illinois Parking Lot
Shopping trips can sometimes seem tedious and spark negative emotions. Depending on which parking lot you're in you may hear music playing faintly in the background. Sometimes at major malls, you'll hear joyful music coming from speakers, especially during the Christmas shopping season. Other times you might hear and see music being played in the parking lot. While it may seem soothing and intriguing, take a closer look before tossing a few bucks at the performer. Faux musicians are popping up in Illinois and attempting to yank your heartstrings.
2 dead after car crashes into Park Ridge home
Two people have died after a car crashed into a house in Park Ridge Tuesday morning. According to police, a 2007 Honda Sedan was observed by witnesses as traveling southbound on Cumberland approaching Oakton shortly after 11:00 a.m.
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: Report shows internal vaccine mandate discussions; warmer then colder
Gov. J.B. Pritzker has said he would leave the decision of requiring COVID-19 vaccines for school children up to the legislature, but internal emails from the Illinois Department of Public Health show Pritzker is considering adding the COVID shot to the list of school vaccines. According to a report from...
fox32chicago.com
Man charged with stabbing, dismembering person whose remains were found separately in West Side alleys
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged Tuesday in the fatal stabbing and dismemberment of an alleged drug dealer whose remains were found over five days in alleys close to the suspect’s home in Austin. Judson Taylor, 56, was arrested Sunday in the fatal stabbing of 37-year-old Kevin Perry...
GOP candidate Bailey hopes to restore law and order in Chicago
OAK BROOK, Ill. — GOP candidate Darren Bailey and Republican candidate for State Attorney Thomas DeVore held a news conference in Oak Brook Monday morning. Bailey’s campaign team said the GOP candidate planned to discuss COVID vaccine mandates and accusations about Pritzker. In the final hours of voting, both candidates Pritzker and Bailey pushed Illinoisans to […]
'It shocked me': Body parts found in garbage of Chicago neighborhood
CHICAGO (CBS) -- There are new details now about a series of disturbing discoveries in the same Chicago neighborhood.Three times in the past week, human body parts have been found in Austin. CBS 2's Marybel Gonzalez has the latest on the investigation.You may find some of this story disturbing. On Sunday, officers were doing a follow up on the other two incidents when they discovered two human arms inside of a dumpster about a mile from a police station."We have our violence but I mean that's crazy; body parts," said Austin resident Vermont Porter. He and other Austin residents are shocked...
Suburban police officer wounded during Chicago shootout
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police say an off-duty police officer was shot in the neck on the city's South Side Saturday evening. Police say the 51-year-old female officer is with the Merrionette Park Police Department. Around 5:30 p.m., she was in her car in the 2300 block of East 103rd Street when she was shot by someone driving a white Chevrolet. The shooter's car then crashed into a black Ford sedan nearby. Police say the officer got out of her car, announced she is a police officer, and exchanged gunfire with the shooter. That's when she was hit. Bullet holes were visible in a...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Last winter’s heating costs were bad. This year could be worse, with Chicago-area gas bills expected to spike another 30%
It may cost hundreds of dollars more to stay warm this winter in Chicago and the suburbs, with rising natural gas prices and ongoing ratepayer-funded repair work projected to raise bills by as much as 30% over last year. Residential customers of Peoples Gas, North Shore Gas and Nicor Gas...
CBS News
Police arrest suspect in 3 bank robberies in Joliet, Plainfield
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was arrested in connection with the robbery of three banks in Joliet and Plainfield since late October. The banks were robbed between Oct. 29 and last Friday, each with similar methods and descriptions of the offender, according to Plainfield police. Joliet and Plainfield investigators...
947wls.com
Rapper Diddy enters cannabis deal that could give him control of 3 Chicago-Area properties
Rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs is gearing up to enter a $155 Million deal that would make him the first Black investor in a marijuana company that operates in multiple states. Locally, if Diddy goes through with this deal with Cresco, he would take control of 3 Chicago area Columbia Care facilities. So, there may come a day when you can say, “I bought pot in Chicago from Diddy.”
Driver crashes car into building off DuSable Lake Shore Drive
CHICAGO - A woman crashed her car into a building off DuSable Lake Shore Drive Monday morning on Chicago's Near North Side. The 22-year-old was driving southbound around 12:20 a.m. in the 500 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive when she lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a commercial business, coming to a complete stop, police said.
Woman sprayed with pepper spray during argument at Beach Park daycare, Lake County officials say
Lake County police said a woman was sprayed by pepper spray during an argument at a daycare, also affecting the children.
