Long-serving Ohio Democrat Kaptur heads back to Congress
Democrat Marcy Kaptur, the longest-serving woman in U.S. House history, won another term Tuesday, defeating Republican J.R. Majewski.
Grassley wins eighth term in U.S. Senate
U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, a Republican, won election to his eighth term in the Senate on Tuesday, defeating Democratic challenger Mike Franken, according to the Associated Press. When the race was called, Grassley led with about 56% of the vote. It was the closest race Grassley has won since he was first elected. He has routinely […] The post Grassley wins eighth term in U.S. Senate appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Fox News Voter Analysis: Majorities in key states fault Biden's handling of border security
Amid a massive surge in migration at the southern border, majorities of voters in key states say they disapprove of President Biden's handling of border security.
2022 election live updates: J.D. Vance holds Ohio Senate seat for the GOP
Election results and news on hundreds of campaigns, including every House, Senate, governor, and state legislative race in the US.
Control of House too close to call; Taylor-Greene, Gaetz win re-election
Control of the House of Representatives was too close to call late Tuesday, as vote counting continued into the night, with some early races won by Republicans backed by former President Donald Trump.
Midterms 2022: US Senate, Patty Murray vs. Tiffany Smiley
SEATTLE — Incumbent Washington Senator Patty Murray is out to an early lead over Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley in early results Tuesday evening. Murray took over 53% of votes in the August primary; Smiley garnered 34%, beating out the next closest challenger by over 30 points. Smiley is a...
Republican Laurel Lee wins newly-drawn U.S. House District 15 race
Republican Laurel Lee vows to work for all her constituents, including the ones who did not vote for her, after winning a newly-drawn U.S. House District 15 Tuesday night.
Kiggans gives GOP 1 of 3 House wins it sought in Virginia
DUMFRIES, Va. (AP) — One of three Democratic congresswomen in Virginia survived and a second declared victory after facing tough reelection bids Tuesday in a midterm election season where the GOP is seeking to regain control of the House of Representatives. Abigail Spanberger won reelection over Republican Yesli Vega in a congressional seat based in Virginia Beach that the GOP had made one of its top national targets. And Republican Hung Cao conceded to Democratic incumbent Jennifer Wexton in Virginia’s 10th District, which is centered in the outer suburbs of the nation’s capital. “I’m honored to be given another opportunity to serve this beautiful district,” Wexton said in a victory speech to supporters.
Midterms 2022: Kathy Hochul Projected To Win Race For New York Governor, Gretchen Whitmer In Michigan — Update
UPDATE, 9:10 PT: Kathy Hochul was projected to win election to governor of New York, fending off what looked like a closer than expected challenge from Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY). Hochul ascended to the governorship after the resignation of Andrew Cuomo last year. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) was projected to win her reelection race against Tudor Dixon, according to Fox News. Whitmer was viewed as vulnerable, particularly in a Republican wave election. Some networks also projected that Brian Kemp would defeat Stacey Abrams in their rematch for the governorship in Georgia. Abrams had trailed Kemp in polls, unlike the narrow finish in 2018....
Lisa McClain wins reelection in 9th Congressional District
The Associated Press is projecting that US Representative Lisa McClain has won reelection in the 9th Congressional District.
In Maryland, Moore elected as state's first Black governor
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Democrat Wes Moore was elected Maryland’s first Black governor Tuesday, defeating Republican Dan Cox in a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1. Moore’s victory flips a governor’s office from Republican to Democratic. Of the 36 governor’s races this year, Maryland and Massachusetts represented the best chances for Democrats to regain a governor’s office at a time when the GOP holds a 28-22 edge in governor’s seats. Republican Gov. Larry Hogan is term limited. Only two other Black politicians have ever been elected governor in the United States — Virginia’s Douglas Wilder in 1989, and Deval Patrick of Massachusetts in 2006. Democrat Stacey Abrams would become the nation’s first Black female governor if she wins her Georgia rematch against Republican Gov. Brian Kemp. With the slogan “leave no one behind,” the former combat veteran and former CEO of one of the nation’s largest anti-poverty organizations campaigned on creating equal opportunity for Maryland residents.
Democrat Jared Polis wins second term as Colorado governor
DENVER (AP) — Democrat Jared Polis handily won a second term as Colorado’s governor Tuesday, fending off a spirited challenge from Republican Heidi Ganahl, a business entrepreneur who was seeking to become the state’s first GOP governor since 2007. Polis, a wealthy tech entrepreneur who largely self-funded his campaign this midterm election, highlighted during his campaign how Colorado quickly emerged from the coronavirus shutdown under his guidance and was poised for strong economic growth. He championed first-term successes in health care affordability, fully-funded kindergarten and preschool, and vowed to continue his pursuit to move Colorado’s electrical grid to renewable energy by 2040. President Joe Biden called Polis Tuesday evening to congratulate Polis on his victory, and, at a Democratic watch party at a Denver hotel, the governor thanked Ganahl and extended good will to those who voted against him. “Whether you voted for me or not, I will work as hard as I possibly can on behalf of you and your family,” Polis said as his supporters hooted and hollered, brandishing signs reading, “Strong Steady Proven.”
