Iowa Capital Dispatch

Grassley wins eighth term in U.S. Senate

U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, a Republican, won election to his eighth term in the Senate on Tuesday, defeating Democratic challenger Mike Franken, according to the Associated Press. When the race was called, Grassley led with about 56% of the vote. It was the closest race Grassley has won since he was first elected. He has routinely […] The post Grassley wins eighth term in U.S. Senate appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
The Associated Press

Kiggans gives GOP 1 of 3 House wins it sought in Virginia

DUMFRIES, Va. (AP) — One of three Democratic congresswomen in Virginia survived and a second declared victory after facing tough reelection bids Tuesday in a midterm election season where the GOP is seeking to regain control of the House of Representatives. Abigail Spanberger won reelection over Republican Yesli Vega in a congressional seat based in Virginia Beach that the GOP had made one of its top national targets. And Republican Hung Cao conceded to Democratic incumbent Jennifer Wexton in Virginia’s 10th District, which is centered in the outer suburbs of the nation’s capital. “I’m honored to be given another opportunity to serve this beautiful district,” Wexton said in a victory speech to supporters.
VIRGINIA STATE
Deadline

Midterms 2022: Kathy Hochul Projected To Win Race For New York Governor, Gretchen Whitmer In Michigan — Update

UPDATE, 9:10 PT: Kathy Hochul was projected to win election to governor of New York, fending off what looked like a closer than expected challenge from Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY). Hochul ascended to the governorship after the resignation of Andrew Cuomo last year. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) was projected to win her reelection race against Tudor Dixon, according to Fox News. Whitmer was viewed as vulnerable, particularly in a Republican wave election. Some networks also projected that Brian Kemp would defeat Stacey Abrams in their rematch for the governorship in Georgia. Abrams had trailed Kemp in polls, unlike the narrow finish in 2018....
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

In Maryland, Moore elected as state's first Black governor

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Democrat Wes Moore was elected Maryland’s first Black governor Tuesday, defeating Republican Dan Cox in a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1. Moore’s victory flips a governor’s office from Republican to Democratic. Of the 36 governor’s races this year, Maryland and Massachusetts represented the best chances for Democrats to regain a governor’s office at a time when the GOP holds a 28-22 edge in governor’s seats. Republican Gov. Larry Hogan is term limited. Only two other Black politicians have ever been elected governor in the United States — Virginia’s Douglas Wilder in 1989, and Deval Patrick of Massachusetts in 2006. Democrat Stacey Abrams would become the nation’s first Black female governor if she wins her Georgia rematch against Republican Gov. Brian Kemp. With the slogan “leave no one behind,” the former combat veteran and former CEO of one of the nation’s largest anti-poverty organizations campaigned on creating equal opportunity for Maryland residents.
MARYLAND STATE
The Associated Press

Democrat Jared Polis wins second term as Colorado governor

DENVER (AP) — Democrat Jared Polis handily won a second term as Colorado’s governor Tuesday, fending off a spirited challenge from Republican Heidi Ganahl, a business entrepreneur who was seeking to become the state’s first GOP governor since 2007. Polis, a wealthy tech entrepreneur who largely self-funded his campaign this midterm election, highlighted during his campaign how Colorado quickly emerged from the coronavirus shutdown under his guidance and was poised for strong economic growth. He championed first-term successes in health care affordability, fully-funded kindergarten and preschool, and vowed to continue his pursuit to move Colorado’s electrical grid to renewable energy by 2040. President Joe Biden called Polis Tuesday evening to congratulate Polis on his victory, and, at a Democratic watch party at a Denver hotel, the governor thanked Ganahl and extended good will to those who voted against him. “Whether you voted for me or not, I will work as hard as I possibly can on behalf of you and your family,” Polis said as his supporters hooted and hollered, brandishing signs reading, “Strong Steady Proven.”
COLORADO STATE

